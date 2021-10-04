Best dog shampoo plus conditioner

A dog shampoo plus conditioner will cleanse your dog while providing hydration for any skin issues they may have.

Which dog shampoo plus conditioner is best?

Dogs don’t need to be bathed as often as people do, but when they do, they should use a shampoo plus conditioner to be sure their coat is cleaned and protected properly. Not only does a wash and conditioning clean your dog’s skin and fur, but it also provides hydration, assisting in clearing any dry skin issues they may have. If you are looking for the most versatile dog shampoo plus conditioner, Honest Paws five-in-one dog wash is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a dog shampoo plus conditioner

Dog shampoo

Dogs and humans do not have the same pH balance, so you should never use your own shampoo to wash your dog. Dogs have a normal pH balance, as it is more alkaline than a human’s. If you use your shampoo on your dog, it will cause your dog’s acidity to become unbalanced, leaving them susceptible to bacteria. Many dog shampoos also have a dual effect of providing flea and tick prevention and do not contain ingredients that could be harmful to them.

Dog conditioner

A conditioner is the best way to detangle your dog’s hair and soothe their skin after bathing. Best designed for dogs that have longer coats, a conditioner will seal in moisture lost when shampooing. If your dog has sensitive skin or suffers from itchy skin, a conditioner may provide some relief.

Dog shampoo and conditioner

A two-in-one shampoo and conditioner has all the benefits of cleansing your dog’s hair and skin while also providing a conditioning treatment to seal in moisture. A dog shampoo plus conditioner can also save steps when washing your dog, as it is an excellent two-in-one option.

What to look for in a quality shampoo plus conditioner

Ingredients

One of the most important things you can look for in a dog shampoo plus conditioner is the ingredients. Try to find one that offers natural ingredients and does not contain harmful chemicals, like parabens or dyes. Instead, opt for one that has soothing and moisturizing qualities, like aloe vera, oatmeal, coconut oil and shea butter.

Scent

You want to choose a dog shampoo plus conditioner that offers a scent that is not only calming for your dog but appealing to you as well. Look for natural ingredients like lavender, chamomile or vanilla. If you prefer a formula with no scent, be sure to check the label to see that it is not made with any of these or other stronger-smelling ingredients.

Age appropriate

Dog shampoos plus conditioners are available for both puppies and adult dogs. Be sure to check the label to ensure the product is geared toward the appropriate age of the dog you are buying it for.

How much you can expect to spend on shampoo plus conditioner

You can expect to spend anywhere from $6-$15 depending on the quality, ingredients and bottle size for dog shampoo plus conditioner. A bottle up to 24 ounces will be the most expensive option.

Dog shampoo plus conditioner FAQ

How often do I need to give my dog a bath?

A. A typical rule of thumb is to bathe your dog once a month. Most dogs can be cleaned intermittently with wipes, but it is important not to wash them as frequently as humans as their skin will dry out. You should brush your dog frequently to remove as much hair as possible and stimulate the skin so it does not become dry.

How do I bathe my dog?

A. If your dog is not accustomed to having a bath, one of the best ways to get your pet to enjoy a comfortable washing is by providing a calm environment with lots of praise. Once your dog is familiar with the setting, you can put them in the tub and begin to use warm water to wet down their coat before applying a shampoo plus conditioner. Be sure to lather up your pet well, washing from head to tail, avoiding getting any shampoos or conditioners in their eyes before rinsing thoroughly. You can either towel dry your dog or use a hairdryer to dry them quickly and completely if they are comfortable with it.

What’s the best dog shampoo plus conditioner to buy?

Top dog shampoo plus conditioner

Honest Paws 5-in-1 Dog Wash

What you need to know: This all-natural shampoo and conditioner is designed for dogs that have dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: The plant-based ingredients in the sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner include oatmeal and aloe. It is made to clean and detangle your dog’s hair while deodorizing, moisturizing and conditioning the skin.

What you should consider: Some buyers have said they do not like the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog shampoo plus conditioner for the money

Wahl Calming Shampoo and Conditioner

What you need to know: This budget-friendly shampoo and conditioner is designed to clean, detangle and condition your dog’s hair and skin.

What you’ll love: The lavender scent calms dogs while the chamomile soothes their skin. The large bottle of this cleansing, detangling and conditioning shampoo and conditioner is available at a low price.

What you should consider: Dogs with sensitive skin may experience irritation and some have even reported their dogs developing a rash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buddy Biscuits Buddy Wash Relaxing Green Tea and Bergamot

What you need to know: If you are looking for a unique scent, this shampoo and conditioner is made with bergamot and green tea along with moisturizing ingredients.

What you’ll love: Made with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and nourishing Vitamin E, the shampoo and conditioner cleans as well as conditions. The company also does not test on animals.

What you should consider: Some people have reported the bottles being damaged upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

