Keep in mind that your dog has a far better sense of smell than you do, so never overapply dog cologne.

Which dog cologne is best?

Sometimes your beloved pet can get into something with a nasty smell that never seems to go away, and with baths being recommended only once a month, it can be hard to help that smell get out. However, there are plenty of excellent dog colognes that not only help with stinky smells, but with anything from skincare to anxiety.

The best dog cologne is the TropiClean Baby Powder Cologne. This excellent option from TropiClean not only helps to alleviate any smells that seem to be sticking around, but it will also improve the health of your dog’s skin and coat.

What to know before you buy a dog cologne

Ingredients

Some dog colognes use all-natural ingredients while the cheaper dog colognes will save money by using more chemicals. Chemical-based dog colognes can easily irritate your dog’s skin and quickly dry out their coat. Alcohol-based dog colognes should also be avoided as they can be quite harmful, though some alcohols like benzyl, stearyl, cetearyl, cetyl and behenyl are safe.

Scent

Your dog’s sense of smell is 40 times better than yours so for the comfort of your four-legged loved one you should choose subtle, lightly scented dog colognes. You can also choose scents that use essential oils for the added health benefits certain essential oils have.

Flea and tick treatment compatibility

If your dog is currently undergoing a flea and/or tick treatment you need to make sure your prospective dog cologne won’t interfere with that treatment. Most are compatible thankfully, and they should explicitly say so as well.

What to look for in a quality dog cologne

Essential oils

As mentioned above, many dog colognes use essential oils to not only add scents to the dog cologne but also add some health benefits. Some common essential oils are lavender, cedar and lemongrass but you can also find more on the dog cologne buying guide page from BestReviews.

Lavender: Lavender is perhaps the most common essential oil, mostly for the fact that it smells so wonderful but also for the calming effects it is known to have.

Cedar: Another common essential oil thanks to its ability to help repel fleas and ticks. It also has a calming effect though not one as strong as lavender plus it’s quite strong so make sure to go easy on the application.

Lemongrass: Another flea and tick repellent with the added benefit of sharpening your dog’s focus. A good choice for show dogs especially.

Skin and coat conditioning

Some dog colognes are marketed just as much for their skin and coat health benefits as their scent. Options that include ingredients like vitamin E, oats and aloe are particularly good for this purpose.

Applicator

Almost all dog colognes are sold in bottles that use a spray nozzle applicator. Some more evenly apply the dog cologne than others; if you’re concerned you can check the user reviews to see how well the applicator functions.

How much you can expect to spend on dog cologne

Dog colognes are surprisingly affordable considering all that they can accomplish. Most small-sized and low-quality dog colognes can cost as little as $5 though since these aren’t the best options you should probably start your search closer to $10. At most you’ll spend around $20 but these high-cost options are typically from luxury and designer brands.

Dog cologne FAQ

How often can I use a dog cologne safely?

A. That depends on the composition of the dog cologne. Dog colognes which contain lots of chemicals should only be used once or twice a week to avoid harming the skin and coat of your dog while all-natural dog colognes can be applied as often as you like.

What if my dog has a bad reaction to a new dog cologne?

A. If you have a new dog cologne and it triggers any sign of irritation in your dog or some kind of allergic reaction you should immediately consult with your vet and cease all usage of the dog cologne. You should also bathe your dog to remove as many traces of the dog cologne as possible.

Can I use human cologne on my dog?

A. No, you can’t. Human colognes use chemicals and alcohols which interact very harshly on a dog’s skin and coat, not to mention human colognes have scents that are far stronger and can easily overpower your dog.

What’s the best dog cologne to buy?

Top dog cologne

Bodhi Dog Natural Pet Cologne

What you need to know: This product works on pretty much any strong stench.

What you’ll love: It is ethically sourced with sustainable ingredients.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey for 4 ounces and some users said the baby-powder smell was overwhelming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog cologne for the money

OUT! Body Mist Dog Grooming Cologne Spring Fresh Scent

What you need to know: This is a low-cost and environmentally friendly option for pet owners looking to improve the smell of their furry friend.

What you’ll love: Compressed air serves as the environmentally conscious propellent and all ingredients are non-toxic and natural.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that a thick application is necessary and the smell doesn’t last for that long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honeydew Calming Lavender Natural Pet Spray

What you need to know: A lavender and essential oil-infused dog cologne can help alleviate your pet’s anxiety.

What you’ll love: It can also help with some minor skin conditions with its moisturizing effects.

What you should consider: Some users reported an initial harsh, chemical smell on first spraying, although it dissipates quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

