Which dog brush is best?

Whether your dog has short, straight hair or thick, curly hair, maintaining its coat is important for its health. Having the best brush for your dog will keep its coat free of tangles and might even prevent a big bill at the groomer’s.

There are many different types of dog brushes on the market. Which brush is best for your pup depends on the coat type and your pet’s size. Top pick FURminator Deshedding Tool is a great brush for dog breeds that shed, such as Labrador retrievers, huskies or German shepherds.

What to know before you buy a dog brush

Brushing your dog

All dogs need brushing to some extent, and dogs with long hair often need daily brushing. Brushing prevents matting, promotes a healthy coat by dispersing natural oils and removes dead hair. PetMD recommends making brushing as enjoyable for your dog as possible. If you have a new puppy, try to brush it for a short time everyday and reward with treats. This will help your pet get used to the process.

Types of dog brushes

There is a wide variety of dog brushes available to meet the different coat needs of dog breeds. It is important to get a brush made for your dog’s coat type. Bristle brushes are great for dogs with short, straight hair. The tight bristles work well for removing any shed hair. Wire pin or slicker brushes work best for dogs with long hair that tangles easily. Deshedding brushes collect loose fur before it falls all over your floor or furniture. These brushes can penetrate all the way to your dog’s undercoat. There are also rubber brushes that are made mostly to massage your dog’s skin rather than actually brushing their fur or hair.

What to look for in a quality dog brush

Coat type

The best dog brush for your pup depends on the coat type. If your dog has a long, thick coat, you need a brush that can detangle knots in order to prevent the fur from becoming matted. According to PetMD, dry climates, winter and static electricity can increase the likelihood of your pet’s long fur becoming matted. For a dog with short hair, a simple brush to remove loose hair is adequate.

Brush size

Choosing the right brush size will make grooming easier on you and your pet. If you choose a brush that is too small for your gigantic pooch, you’ll find yourself with more of an arm workout than you wanted. For tiny dogs, an overly large brush can make brushing an unpleasant experience for them.

Ease of cleaning

To prevent bacteria buildup, you need to clean your dog’s brush. This usually requires pulling out any hair that gets trapped between the bristles. Some brushes come with a feature that will push all the hair to the end of the bristles for easy removal.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog brush

Simple dog brushes start at around $5. More high-end brushes or deshedding tools can cost up to $30.

Dog brush FAQ

What do you do if your dog hates getting brushed?

A. The best way to prevent your dog from resisting is to start grooming when it’s a puppy. If that time has passed, it is important to make brushing sessions as short and enjoyable as possible. Use positive reinforcement to help your dog start to see the experience in a positive light. If your dog really hates brushing, you can have a second person help hold your pet still. While you brush, your partner can soothe your dog with treats and praise.

How often should you brush my dog?

A. This depends on the type of coat your dog has. If you are looking to reduce shedding, PetMD says it is best to brush your dog every day. Once or twice a week is fine if you can’t manage brushing your dog daily.

What’s the best dog brush to buy?

Top dog brush

FURminator Deshedding Tool

What you need to know: This is an excellent deshedding tool, even for breeds known for heavy shedding.

What you’ll love: This brush has a stainless steel edge that will remove up to 90% of loose hair. It has an ejector button that makes for easy cleaning and the handle’s ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use.

What you should consider: This brush is on the expensive side, but worth it if your dog sheds heavily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petsmart

Top dog brush for the money

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

What you need to know: This brush is an excellent value that works for any breed of dog.

What you’ll love: This brush is sturdy and has wire pins that lift out dead hair without scratching your dog’s skin. The handle is comfortable and the brush comes with a button to eject hair for easy cleaning.

What you should enjoy: This is not the best choice for your dog if it has very fine hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

KONG ZoomGroom

What you need to know: This rubber groomer massages your dog while getting rid of loose hair.

What you’ll love: Using this groomer will add shine to your dog’s coat. You can use it on dry fur or on your pet in the bath. Rubbing the groomer in a circular motion removes the loose hair. Most dogs love the feeling of the rubber groomer massaging their skin.

What you should consider: This tool does not remove tangles or matts in fur.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon or Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.