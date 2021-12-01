Best dander removery sprays for dogs

Whether you are allergic to dog dander or simply want to relieve your itchy dog, dander remover spray for dogs is an excellent product that can help remove irritants from your dog’s fur and skin.

Which dander remover spray for dogs is best?

Whether you are allergic to dog dander or simply want to relieve your itchy dog, dander remover spray for dogs is a must-have product. These sprays, as the name suggests, can help remove dander and other irritants from your dog’s fur and skin. For a first-class example of dander remover spray, check out the Allerpet Dog Dander Remover.

What to know before you buy a dander remover spray for dogs

Proper application

You can apply most dander remover sprays directly by holding the bottle approximately 6 inches away from your dog and spraying. Make sure not to get any of the spray into your dog’s eyes, and apply the spray liberally to both their skin and coat. In any case, it is a good idea to follow any instructions included with the product.

Fragrance

Make sure that the dander remover spray for dogs doesn’t have any fragrances that could cause you any further allergic reactions.

Understand how dander leads to allergies

Dog dander is a common allergen in humans. According to the Mayo clinic, these allergic reactions are generally caused by the proteins in dead skin cells that are shed by your dog. The allergic reaction may appear in the form of sneezing, itchy skin and/or watery eyes.

What to look for in a quality dander remover spray for dogs

Allergen neutralizer

Some dander remover sprays are meant to neutralize the allergens on contact by breaking down the animal protein structure that leads to the reaction.

Ingredients

Search for a spray that nourishes your dog’s skin, locks in moisture, conditions their fur and restores shine. Many sprays include natural ingredients like avocado and olive oil to decrease the amount of dander on your dog.

How much you can expect to spend on a dander remover spray for dogs

Dander remover sprays for dogs range in price from about $5-$30, depending on the quality of and ingredients in the spray.

Dander remover spray for dogs FAQ

What are some ways you can decrease allergens in dogs?

A. There are a few methods you can test out for decreasing allergens in your dog before even trying out a dander remover spray. For example, if you allow your dog in your bedroom, you should keep them from sleeping in your bed. You can also try buying an air purifier and a HEPA filter. You should regularly bathe your dog to keep them as clean as possible. If all else fails, try using a dander remover spray.

How does dog dander lead to an allergy attack?

A. When a foreign substance like dog dander or other allergens are introduced to your body, your immune system might mistake them as harmful invaders. As your immune system tries to fight back against the dander, you experience an allergic reaction in the form of itchy skin, sneezing and watery eyes.

How can you eliminate dog dander on your dog?

A. There is no perfect way to entirely eliminate dog dander from your dog since dander is composed of skin particles that your dog sheds continuously. However, you can take a few precautions. For example, you can try using a dander remover spray on your dog. You can also decrease the amount of dog dander in your house by installing a HEPA filter, feeding your dog a healthy diet and grooming them regularly.

What’s the best dander remover spray for dogs to buy?

Top dander remover spray for dogs

Allerpet Dog Dander Remover

What you need to know: This customer favorite is effective at reducing allergic reactions and removing dog dander.

What you’ll love: The Allerpet dander remover spray features an application mitt and a non-toxic formula with soothing, plant-based vitamins and ingredients. The spray is formulated specifically for dogs and removes dander and other allergens from fur and skin.

What you should consider: Some people don’t really notice a huge difference after using this spray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dander remover spray for dogs for the money

PeachyDog DogFresh Skin & Coat Spray

What you need to know: This spray from PeachyDog is a solid and simple option that controls odors and soothes your dog’s itchy skin.

What you’ll love: This PeachyDog dander remover spray eases skin irritation, deodorizes and removes dander. The spray is enriched with vitamins and made with natural ingredients, including cleansing baking soda and soothing oatmeal.

What you should consider: The spray nozzle on this dander remover spray is slightly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burt’s Bees Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner Spray

What you need to know: This dander remover spray from Burt’s Bees is definitely worth considering if you want a conditioning spray from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This spray is cruelty-free and doesn’t include any toxic or harsh additives. The spray’s gentle formula is composed with natural ingredients, including avocado and olive oil.

What you should consider: This dander remover spray is not effective for all dog breeds, and some customers say that the scent is too unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.