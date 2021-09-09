The best squirrel feeder

Unless otherwise stated, squirrel feeders do not ship with food. Do not forget to order your squirrel food.

WHICH SQUIRREL FEEDER IS BEST?

Having a squirrel feeder can be a smart strategy, even if you aren’t a fan of squirrels. A properly positioned squirrel feeder can help keep the critters from venturing too close to your home, and it can help dissuade them from damaging your garden and stealing the food from your bird feeder.

A good squirrel feeder needs to be durable and fit in with your backyard aesthetics. Our favorite is the Squirrel Picnic Table Feeder. It is made out of weather-resistant cedar and is easy to install. If you’d like to learn more about this model or the key features to look for in other quality squirrel feeders, keep reading.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A SQUIRREL FEEDER

Materials

When a squirrel wants food, it’s going to try and find shortcuts to get to that food. Plastic, vinyl, and wood may all eventually succumb to the wiles of a hungry squirrel, but powder-coated steel is chew-proof. One way to help keep a squirrel feeder from being devoured is to make sure there is always food in it — if the squirrel has delicious food to eat, it will be less inclined to dine on plastic or wood.

Capacity

If you have room, a larger squirrel feeder is a better option because there’s less chance it will go empty. If you can keep the feeder from going empty, the squirrels won’t need to search for other objects to eat, now that you’ve trained them to find sustenance near your house.

Installation

For the most part, a squirrel feeder arrives fully assembled, all you have to do is mount it. While this may be as easy as tying it to a branch with a string or a wire, most models require driving a couple of wood screws into a tree or a fence to install.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY SQUIRREL FEEDER

Feeding strategy

Squirrel feeders can vary greatly in their operating strategy. The more elaborate models require the squirrel to perform some sort of an action, such as lifting a lid, to get to the food. Most, however, simply rely on gravity — as some food is removed from the bottom more food falls down from the top to replenish.

Clear front

If you choose a squirrel feeder that has a clear plastic front, you will be able to easily see how much food remains.

Style

This is where you get to have fun and let some of your individuality shine. Squirrel feeders come in a wide variety of designs, from more traditional styles made of cedar to modern styles made of powder-coated steel to whimsical styles made of plastic. Choose a squirrel feeder that best fits either your decor or your personality.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A SQUIRREL FEEDER

The average price of a quality squirrel feeder ranges from $20-$30. If you’d like a budget model, it is possible to find one for less than $20, but those squirrel feeders tend to have a fairly basic design. As you move above $30, the build quality may be better, but usually the cost reflects a complexity in design.

SQUIRREL FEEDERS FAQ

Q. How do I keep squirrels from raiding my bird feeder?

A. Squirrels are creatures of habit. Once they discover an easy-to-access food source, they will keep returning. Getting a squirrel feeder and putting it in a more easily accessed location than the bird feeder could be all the distraction you need to keep the squirrels out of your bird feeder.

Q. What do squirrels eat?

A. Squirrels are not picky eaters, they will try just about anything. The easiest task you have is filling your squirrel feeder. While most people think squirrels love nuts, they tend to prefer corn, mushrooms, squash, broccoli, apples, oranges, apricots and avocados.

WHAT SQUIRREL FEEDERS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top squirrel feeder

Squirrel Picnic Table Feeder

Our take: This cute squirrel feeder will bring in wildlife and keep your Instagram feed full of good content.

What we like: This feeder is hand-made in the USA and it’s crafted with cedar that has been treated to withstand the weather.

What we dislike: It needs to be mounted on the right spot.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top squirrel feeder for the money

Accoutrements’ Horse Head Squirrel Feeder

Our take: A whimsical horse head squirrel feeder that can make it remarkably amusing to watch squirrels eat from.

What we like: The clever design (when the squirrel eats, it appears as though it is wearing the horse head) and ease of installation — just hang it up with some string — make this novelty item a fun option.

What we dislike: The feeder doesn’t hold a great deal of food, so it may need to be refilled frequently.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Heritage Farms’ Squirrel Feeder

Our take: A durable powder-coated steel squirrel feeder that provides food to the neighborhood squirrels.

What we like: This is a large-capacity feeder that holds up to four pounds of food. It includes mounting hardware that allows the feeder to be easily hung from either a tree, a post, or a fence.

What we dislike: The heavier lid on this squirrel feeder can prove to be a challenge for some squirrels.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

