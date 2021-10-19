If your primary reason for getting liquid dog food is to fix weight loss, take your dog to a vet first; weight loss can be a sign of potentially deadly maladies.

Which liquid dog food is best?

There are many reasons why a bowl full of the dry kibble might be difficult for your dog to swallow. They could be older in age or be recovering from some malady. They might just need little extra calories in general. Liquid dog food is the solution for all these situations, with many options being usable both on their own or as an additive to other food.

The best liquid dog food is the PetAg Dyne High-Calorie Liquid Dog Supplement. This option is packed with calories and nutrients and is a perfect way to get your dog to eat a little more, plus you can mix it with water to improve your dog’s hydration.

What to know before you buy liquid dog food

Types of liquid dog food

Weight gainers: This liquid dog food is intended to assist those dogs who can’t maintain their ideal weight with solid dog food alone. The food contains a huge amount of calories to achieve this goal and while they aren’t meant as a long-term solution, they do contain many nutrients that your dog would otherwise get from solid dog food.

Food toppers: If you don't like the idea of making your dog eat nothing but the same dry kibble day in and day out, food topper liquid dog food is an excellent way to give your pet a little something special. They contain roughly the same calories and nutrients as standard dog food because they are meant to be mixed together.

Oil vs. broth

Oil: Oil-based liquid dog food typically is for weight gain because oils, typically fish and vegetable varieties, are packed with calories and healthy fats.

Broth: Broth-based liquid dog foods utilize bone broth, which contains nutrients that promote healthy connective tissue. They're also very helpful in assisting your dog's hydration should your pet struggle in that area.

What to look for in quality liquid dog food

Ingredients

Nutrients: Liquid dog food can contain as many different nutrients as there are brands and recipes of liquid dog food. They most commonly contain various vitamins and minerals.

Fat: A moderate to high level of fat is integral for your dog gaining weight. Most liquid dog food contains between 15% to 50% fat content, compared to standard dog food, which contains 8% to 18%. Ideally, these fats should be unsaturated.

A moderate to high level of fat is integral for your dog gaining weight. Most liquid dog food contains between 15% to 50% fat content, compared to standard dog food, which contains 8% to 18%. Ideally, these fats should be unsaturated. Protein: Liquid dog food struggles to contain much protein due to protein typically being solids, although broth liquid dog foods can contain more. Liquid dog food rarely contains more than 5% protein.

How much you can expect to spend on liquid dog food

Liquid dog food can range in price based on variables such as the amount of servings it contains, the ingredients and brand. Most typically start in the $10-$20 range with small amounts. Both larger amounts and better ingredients typically are in the $20-$30 range with the biggest sizes and best ingredients hitting the $30-$50 range.

Liquid dog food FAQ

Can a dog live off an all-liquid diet?

A. Only use liquid dog food as a supplement, never a dog’s entire diet. This is because dogs require fiber and other nutrients that aren’t in liquid food. If solid food is a difficulty for your dog, have your vet examine them first and depending on what the vet has to say, switch to softer wet food, to which you can add liquid dog food.

How much liquid dog food is too much?

A. Consider the size and weight/necessary weight changes of your dog in addition to the specific liquid dog food. All liquid dog food has appropriate dietary information on its packaging.

What are the best liquid dog foods to buy?

Top liquid dog food

PetAg Dyne High Calorie Liquid Dog Supplement

What you need to know: An excellent, high-calorie liquid dog food, it’s perfect for dogs that need to gain a little weight.

What you’ll love: You can use this liquid dog food alone or mixed with kibble; you can add it to water to help hydrate your dog.

What you should consider: The vanilla fragrance can put some dogs off and it doesn’t always successfully result in weight gain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top liquid dog food for the money

The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth Beef Stew Wet Dog Food Topper

What you need to know: A perfect addition to dry kibble, it adds some extra nutrition to your dog’s diet.

What you’ll love: All the ingredients are graded for human consumption with no fillers or grains and it’s portion-controlled.

What you should consider: The portion sizes are much smaller than anticipated and some dogs might prefer the chicken version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Solid Gold Turkey Broth With Pumpkin & Ginger Dog Food Topper

What you need to know: Turkey is a strongly preferred flavor for many dogs and this liquid dog food capitalizes on that.

What you’ll love: The pouch is reusable and the liquid itself is tasty as a stand-alone treat.

What you should consider: More selective dogs might turn their nose up at the pumpkin and ginger flavor combination.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

