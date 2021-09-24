Best hedgehog food

Hedgehogs love hunting for live insects in the wild, and you can simulate this for your hedgehog by feeding them small amounts of live insects inside their enclosure.

Which hedgehog food is best?

Over recent decades, hedgehogs have become increasingly popular pets. Despite being in high demand, these cute animals are considered exotic pets and require specialized care. For your hedgehog to thrive, you’ll need to meet their nutritional needs.

Pellets formulated specifically for hedgehogs are a great place to start and can serve as your hedgehog’s main source of nutrition. Sunseed Vita Prima Wholesome Nutrition Hedgehog Food, our top pick, is a quality source of protein and fortified with vitamins. You can supplement pellet food with dried or live insects and fruits and veggies.

What to know before you buy hedgehog food

Wild hedgehog diet

According to PetMD, hedgehogs are insectivores, which means they eat large amounts of insects. They enjoy hunting for live insects in the wild, and you can simulate this for your hedgehog by feeding them small amounts of live insects inside their enclosure. They also will eat snails, worms, fish, mushrooms, lizards and berries.

Hedgehog obesity

These small, quilled animals are prone to obesity. You can help prevent this by ensuring your pet does not overeat and gets the proper amount of exercise. While live insects are great for your hedgehog’s mental stimulation and protein requirements, you need to limit the amount you feed them. Too many live insects can throw your hedgehog’s nutrition out of balance because they prefer to hunt for live food. If they have enough live insects to fill up on, they might ignore the other foods you give them.

Hedgehogs are active creatures. In the wild, they can cover several miles a night as they hunt for bugs. You should replicate this level of activity for your pet hedgehog with plenty of exercise. One way you can provide this necessary exercise is with a wheel for your hedgehog to run or walk on. Plenty of exercise will help keep your hedgehog’s weight at a healthy level.

Food contents

Just like people, hedgehogs have certain diet content percentages that are optimal for their health. Hedgehogs thrive on a diet that is high in protein and low in fat. The best hedgehog food contains no less than 30% protein and no more than 20% fat. Check to see if the formula has added vitamins and minerals.

What to look for in quality hedgehog food

Pellets

Most hedgehog owners use a pellet food that is formulated specifically for hedgehogs as the foundation of their pet’s diet. Check to see if the food has uniform pellets. This can help prevent your hedgehog from selectively feeding and missing out on vital nutrients. Most hedgehogs need between 1-2 tablespoons of kibble each day.

Fruits and veggies

A small amount of fresh fruits and vegetables can serve as a nice treat for your pet a few days a week. You can serve the vegetables either cooked or raw. When choosing fruits, avoid citrus as these can upset your hedgehog’s stomach. Consult your vet to check which fruits are best.

Insects

You can feed your hedgehog either freeze-dried or live insects. Both have good nutritional value and will taste great to your pet. Some of the most common and easily accessible insects to feed your hedgehog are crickets and mealworms. Live mealworms are particularly easy to gut load with fruits or veggies. Gut loading is feeding nutrition to the insects you ultimately want to end up in your hedgehog’s stomach.

How much you can expect to spend on hedgehog food

A 1-2 pound bag of hedgehog food costs $10-$20.

Hedgehog food FAQ

When should you feed your hedgehog?

A. Hedgehogs are nocturnal creatures, so it is best to offer them food in the evening or right before you go to bed.

What foods should you avoid giving a hedgehog?

A. Hedgehogs are lactose intolerant, so avoid giving them anything containing dairy. Some fruits, such as grapes and citrus fruits, can be harmful to your pet. Also, never give your hedgehog nuts. These are difficult for them to chew and can get stuck to the roof of their mouth.

What’s the best hedgehog food to buy?

Top hedgehog food

Sunseed Vita Prima Wholesome Nutrition Hedgehog Food

What you need to know: This hedgehog pellet food is high in protein.

What you’ll love: Vitamins A, D and C fortify this food with essential nutrients. It has no added sugar, molasses, artificial colors, artificial flavors or preservatives. Your hedgehog will love the flavor.

What you should consider: There was a recall of a batch with lot number 343422.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hedgehog food for the money

Zilla Small Animal Munchies Vegetable and Fruit Mix

What you need to know: A mix of dried fruits and veggies, it is a great time saver.

What you’ll love: The first ingredients in this formula are bok choy, carrots, zucchini, green beans, peas and apples. All you need to do is add some water to the mix and serve to your hedgehog. You don’t need to keep it refrigerated.

What you should consider: This mix is pricey and can’t fully meet your hedgehog’s need for protein.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fluker’s Freeze-Dried Crickets

What you need to know: This is a good source of protein without the hassle of live insects.

What you’ll love: Freeze-dried crickets have tons of bug-based protein and gut-loaded calcium. Pack with 100 crickets inside, the jar should last you awhile.

What you should consider: The smell of the crickets isn’t pleasant, and they are best used as a supplement to your pet’s diet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

