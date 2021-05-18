Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
All Live Streams
Watch Latest Videos
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
News
Local News
Grocery Store Tragedy
National/World
Coronavirus
Traffic
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Politics
Health
Money
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Remarkable Women
Reviews
Video Game News
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Top Stories
Cherry Creek schools will keep indoor mask mandate for rest of school year
Aurora pizza shop helps keep veterans united while honoring their service
Video
‘Know Before You Go’: How to enjoy the outdoors responsibly
Looking back: Mount St. Helens erupted 41 years ago, killing 57 people
Video
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Traffic Map
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Broncos Fit
All-Star Game 2021
Indy 500
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
Newsletters
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Community Calendar
TV Schedules
Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Food & Food Storage
Which dog travel bowl should I get?