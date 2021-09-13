Best high-end aquarium

Which high-end aquarium is best?

If you’re looking for a new way to bring a bit of nature and fun into your space, an aquarium is a way to go. Keeping fish offers many of the joys of having a pet with a fraction of the hassle. While having an aquarium can be a lot of work at times, they are worth it for the beauty and magic of having fish and aquatic plants in your home.

The top pick, the Fluval Flex Aquarium, is a stylish, high-end aquarium that will bring not only the joys of fishkeeping but also a modern flair to your home.

What to know before you buy a high-end aquarium

Saltwater vs. freshwater aquariums

Some aquariums are designed to be used specifically as saltwater (marine) tanks or freshwater tanks. The difference in their designs is usually limited to the construction of the filter and some additional features that are needed in one type of tank and not the other. Before you purchase an aquarium, be sure and take note of which type of tank it’s meant to be used for the best results.

Saltwater aquariums are more difficult to keep due to the peculiarities of maintaining the correct water temperature, salinity and pH levels, but marine tanks are known for their beautiful aquascapes and colorful marine life. Freshwater tanks are easier to care for and will usually have harder inhabitants.

If you are interested in comparing several different types of aquariums, check out the full BestReviews fish tank buying guide.

High-end aquarium designs

When choosing an aquarium, make sure the design of it will work with your space. A lot of high-end aquariums are larger and tend to go for a more modern aesthetic. When coupled with the right aquarium stand, these aquariums will elevate your interior decor.

Some high-end aquariums even come with their own stand or go with a specific stand that is sold separately.

Expectations for the aquarium

When choosing your aquarium, consider what you want to do with it beforehand. For example, if you want to start a new marine tank, purchase an aquarium meant to be used specifically with saltwater. If you are looking to have a heavily planted aquascape with larger pieces of hardware, opt for a larger aquarium that can accommodate this.

What to look for in a quality high-end aquarium

Built-in features

When buying any aquarium, it’s important to know what’s coming with the tank. However, if you’re already spending a large sum of money on a premium high-end aquarium, you’ll want a tank with a few bells and whistles.

Some key features to look out for are built-in LED grow lights, heaters and water pumps.

Interesting construction

When it comes to high-end aquariums, many of them bring a modern flair to their design. For example, the Fluval Flex Aquarium comes with a curved front to make your aquascape and its inhabitants appear larger.

Quality filtration system

Look for a tank that comes with a quality filtration system. Most Fluval brand tanks come with a powerful three-stage filtration system, for example. Also consider that if your tank comes with a filtration system built in, you will normally have to stick with that brand when it’s time to buy new filters unless you plan to replace the filtration hardware.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end aquarium

High-end aquariums range from $150 to $500, with some more expensive tanks having price tags of around $1,000.

High-end aquarium FAQ

What’s the difference between a high-end aquarium and a budget aquarium?

A. Aside from the more expensive price tag, most high-end aquariums are more aesthetically pleasing, have extra features built in and will have aquarium stands that are custom-fitted.

Are larger aquariums harder to care for?

A. In short, no. If all of your water parameters are optimal, you shouldn’t have to clean larger aquariums any more than smaller aquariums. Aquarium care will normally depend on your inhabitants rather than size.

What’s the best high-end aquarium to buy?

Top high-end aquarium

Fluval Flex Aquarium

What you need to know: This stylish tank is packed with handy features and is great for seasoned aquarists.

What you’ll love: This tank has Fluval’s powerful three-stage filtration system and comes with built-in LED grow lights to promote plant growth. A lot of things are customizable with this tank, from the water flow to the lighting.

What you should consider: This tank is technically considered a nano tank, so plan your aquascape accordingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and PetSmart

Top high-end aquarium for the money

Fluval Sea Evo V Saltwater Fish Tank Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This saltwater aquarium comes with everything you will need to get started. It’s perfect for novice aquarists.

What you’ll love: This tank is stylish and compact. Since it comes with all the necessities, you’ll be saving money and time.

What you should consider: This tank does not come with a heater, so make sure that you purchase one ahead of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tetra 55 Gallon Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This large 55-gallon aquarium is perfect for those looking to bring a large aquascape into their home.

What you’ll love: This aquarium comes loaded with important features, such as built-in LED lights, and comes with everything you need to get started.

What you should consider: The filter that comes with this tank is not the best but can be easily swapped out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.