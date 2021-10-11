Best aquatic turtle tank

Aquatic turtles are great, rewarding pets, but be sure to do research on them and their needs before bringing them into your family. Turtles can be challenging and require a lot of care, so it’s important to consider whether or not they will be able to get the care they need in your home.

Which aquatic turtle tank is best?

Aquatic turtles, such as red-eared sliders and mud turtles, can make great household pets. Turtles are a kid-favorite animal and are sure to bring some inspiration and life into your home. The first thing to buy before you purchase your turtle is its habitat, and most aquatic turtles require many things that other reptiles do not, such as having separate basking and swimming areas.

Particularly, the Tetra Aquatic Turtle Deluxe Kit is a great tank to get started with your aquatic turtle.

What to know before you buy an aquatic turtle tank

Tank size vs. turtle size

When buying a tank for an aquatic turtle, you first have to consider the size and age of your turtle. Because aquatic turtles require separate basking and swimming areas in their habitat, it can be tricky to find a tank that will give your turtle everything it needs to be healthy.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to the amount of water in your turtle’s tank is 2:1 or 2 inches of water for every inch of the turtle’s body length. For example, if you have a 3-inch long aquatic turtle, the tank should have a swimming area that is at least 6 inches in depth.

Because aquatic turtles are fast-growing, you will most likely have to upgrade to a larger tank over time. If you want to avoid having to buy multiple tanks in the future, go ahead and invest in a large tank that is at least 55 gallons.

Aquatic turtle tank necessities

Most aquatic turtle tank sets will come with all of the necessities. The key things that your turtle will need to have in its environment are bright LED lights for basking, designated basking and swimming areas as well as a few pieces of hardware for the turtle to interact with.

The classic setup for aquatic turtle tanks is to have a water filter that mimics a small waterfall, allowing the turtle to bask on top of the filter and for the majority of the tank to be used as a swimming area.

How to properly care for an aquatic turtle

Young aquatic turtles will need to be fed every day, while adult aquatic turtles will need to be fed about every other day. Turtle food comes in different forms, from frozen treats, such as river shrimps, bugs, worms and crickets, to canned food and dried fruit mix.

You will have to clean the tank about once every three to four weeks and top off the tank’s water about once a week. In addition to this, you will also have to bathe and clean your turtle from time to time. Aquatic turtles can develop algae on their shell that needs to be cleaned off.

What to look for in a quality aquatic turtle tank

Kits with all the necessities

Much like with fish tanks, aquatic turtle tanks are often sold as kits that include everything you will need to get started. Aquatic turtle tank kits will often include a water filter, basking area, lamps plus light bulbs and a few pieces of hardware for your turtle to lounge on and play with.

Tanks with multiple areas

The key thing to any aquatic turtle habitat is ensuring that the turtle has multiple ways both in and out of the water. Even aquatic turtles like to climb onto dry land and bask in the light. Most tanks will come with this feature, but if you decide to go the DIY route and make your own aquatic turtle tank, be sure to create both dry and wet areas in the habitat.

High walls

Turtles are notorious escape artists. To ensure that your pet turtle is safe and sound in his tank throughout the day, you’ll want to buy an aquatic turtle tank that has high enough walls to keep your turtle safely inside its habitat.

How much you can expect to spend on an aquatic turtle tank

Tanks for aquatic turtles can range from around $100-$400.

Aquatic turtle tank FAQ

How do I bathe or clean my turtle?

A. You can easily clean your pet turtle with a toothbrush and a solution of apple cider vinegar and water. Scrub its shell gently with the toothbrush and solution for about 3 minutes, and then let it dry completely before reintroducing them to their tank.

How often will I have to clean my turtle’s tank?

A. You will need to do a water change and clean the turtle’s tank about once every 4 weeks.

What’s the best aquatic turtle tank to buy?

Top aquatic turtle tank

Tetra Aquatic Turtle Deluxe Kit

What you need to know: This kit from trusted brand Tetra is great for first-time turtle owners.

What you’ll love: The tank and kit come with everything you will need to get started.

What you should consider: The tank is on the smaller side, coming in at 20 gallons. This is ideal for smaller, younger aquatic turtles, but they will eventually need more space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top aquatic turtle tank for the money

AMOSIJOY Turtle Tank

What you need to know: This budget-friendly turtle tank is stylish and perfect for turtles that are 3 inches and under in length.

What you’ll love: The tank has designated multiple function areas to keep your turtle healthy. There is a diving and swimming area, basking area, feeding area and even a small green area.

What you should consider: When turtles grow, they will need to be moved to a larger tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rypet Turtle Tank Aquarium

What you need to know: This smaller aquatic turtle tank is a good temporary habitat for baby turtles.

What you’ll love: This little tank is the perfect size to serve as a nursery tank, quarantine tank or bathtime tank for your aquatic turtle.

What you should consider: This tank is too small for the turtle to live comfortably in for a long time, especially if the turtle is larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

