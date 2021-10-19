Best aquarium stand

Before buying an aquarium stand, check the dimensions of both the stand and your space to make sure it will fit in your home.

How to choose the sturdiest stand for your aquarium

Having the right aquarium stand can help incorporate larger aquariums into a room. There are aquarium stands to suit every aquarist’s taste, no matter the size of your tank, but choose one made of sturdy material and labeled to hold your aquarium’s full weight.

A top pick, the Aquatic Fundamentals Wood Aquarium Stand is a great choice for larger tanks and spaces and comes with plenty of storage for accessories and fish food.

What to know before you buy an aquarium stand

Materials

Sturdy construction is vital to keeping your aquarium from lying in pieces on the floor. Manufacturers make aquarium stands out of particleboard, other wood and metal, among other materials.

The cheapest material is particleboard and MDF. While an aquarium stand made with particleboard may be sturdy and come with some sort of water-resistant finish, particleboard will warp if it is exposed to water.

The best materials for an aquarium stand are plywood and/or metal. If you’re interested in checking out a few different styles with quality builds, take a look at the full aquarium stand buying guide from BestReviews.

Weight limits

Assess aquarium stands based on their weight capacities rather than their physical sizes. For example, the Aquatic Fundamentals wood aquarium stand has a holding capacity of 30-45 gallons or 450 pounds. Keep in mind your aquarium will weigh more once it’s filled with water, substrate and the aquascape.

Glass vs. acrylic

Aquarium stands often come with the support you need for either style of tank, but acrylic tanks need more support along the entirety of the tank bottom. If the stand has an open top for you to place the aquarium on, you will need extra support for an acrylic tank.

Glass tanks are fine without extra support but if you place it on a flat surface, use an aquarium leveling mat.

What to look for in a quality aquarium stand

Storage

One perk of having your aquarium on a stand is that it usually comes with additional shelves for storing fish food and other accessories. For example, the Landen 60W Aquarium Wooden Stand comes with a large cabinet.

Style

Finding a color to match your space can be a challenge. However, some aquarium stand models come in a variety of colors. The Aquatic Fundamentals wood aquarium stand comes in three colors: black, solar oak and serene cherry. The Landen wooden stand also has some variety, coming in either black or white.

Sturdiness

Metal stands such as the Aquatic Fundamentals Aquarium Metal Stand usually are the sturdiest options.

How much you can expect to spend on an aquarium stand

Aquarium stands can range from the bargain price of under $100 to more premium prices upward of $1,000.

Aquarium stand FAQ

Do aquarium stands come with a built-in leveling mat?

A. While some aquarium stands come with this feature, most do not. The Landen wooden stand includes a leveling mat. A lot of aquarium stands have an open top and do not require a leveling mat, but do require extra support for acrylic aquariums.

Can larger aquarium stands support multiple smaller tanks?

A. If the aquarium stand has an open-top design, the stand will not be able to support multiple smaller tanks. If you would rather have an aquarium stand with an open-shelf design to accommodate another tank, check out stands such as the Imagitarium Wooden Tank Stand.

What are the best aquarium stands to buy?

Top aquarium stand

Aquatic Fundamentals Wooden Aquarium Stand

What you need to know: This aquarium stand is sturdy, made of quality wood and works great in larger spaces.

What you’ll love: Aside from coming in three color options, this aquarium stand also comes in several sizes.

What you should consider: Due to the quality of the wood, this model is heavier than others. It can be a bit difficult to assemble alone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top aquarium stand for the money

Aquatic Fundamentals Metal Aquarium Stand

What you need to know: Even though this aquarium stand comes at bargain prices regardless of size, it doesn’t cut corners on sturdiness and design.

What you’ll love: Although this stand only comes in black, it comes in a variety of sizes. The metallic design and black finish are stylish and neutral enough to fit most spaces.

What you should consider: Take extra care during assembly to screw the pieces together as tightly as possible to avoid wobbling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Landen Aquarium Wooden Stand

What you need to know: This stylish and minimalistic aquarium stand is notable for its storage space and sleek color options.

What you’ll love: Easy to assemble, this aquarium stand can elevate the decor of your room and the aesthetic of your aquarium. It can support up to a 40-gallon tank.

What you should consider: The wooden stand from Landen is more expensive than other models of a similar size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

