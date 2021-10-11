Best aquaponics fish tank

It is a myth that fish can live comfortably in bowls. Most fish will require a heater and some sort of water flow.

Which aquaponics fish tank is best?

Aquaponics is the marriage between indoor gardening and fishkeeping. While some may confuse aquaponics with keeping aquatic plants, the two couldn’t be more different in reality. Aquaponics refers to the use of fish and their waste to fertilize either edible plants, such as vegetables and herbs or houseplants that would normally be planted in soil.

If this is your first foray into the world of aquaponics, consider buying a tank that is beginner-friendly. The Vivosun Aquaponics Fish Tank is a great choice for growing veggies indoors with a little research and know-how on the part of the users.

What to know before you buy an aquaponics fish tank

Aquaponics tanks and fishkeeping

If you are interested in aquaponics, chances are you’ve already done a bit of research about the topic. However, be wary of brands that deceive consumers by showing aquaponics tanks full of fish.

Aquaponics tanks can be a great project, but if you are mainly interested in the fishkeeping aspect of owning an aquaponics tank, consider buying a normal fish tank instead. Most aquaponics tanks are not big enough for common ornamental fish, such as goldfish or betta fish. Even if size isn’t an issue, most aquaponics tanks are not compatible with things that fish need to live, such as a heater.

Be sure to research the specific needs of each fish that you plan to keep in your aquaponics tank. Usually, the best inhabitants for aquaponics tanks are guppies, shrimp and snails.

Size of the tank and grow bed

The size of the tank will most importantly determine which fish and how many of them you can safely keep, but it will also determine how large your grow bed is. The general rule of thumb when it comes to aquaponics fish tanks is that the tank size should be 1:1 with the grow bed. Therefore, a larger tank means a larger grow bed, and a larger grow bed means more plants.

Additional necessities

Even though your aquaponics fish tank will come with everything that you will need to get started, there are a few other items that you should consider buying if you want your aquaponics garden to be a success.

The most notable necessity is an LED grow light for the plants. If your tank is not located near a window that gets ample light, you won’t have much luck with your plants or fish without a full-spectrum LED grow light.

What to look for in a quality aquaponics fish tank

Large enough for the plants that you want to grow

Before buying your aquaponics fish tank, be sure to think about what sorts of plants you want to grow with it. If you plan to grow herbs, a smaller grow bed and tank will suffice, but you will need a bigger bed for large and leafy veggies.

Durable enough for multiple uses

Since plants are meant to be harvested when grown, you will want to buy an aquaponics fish tank that can handle a lot of wear and tear. However, durability won’t be a huge issue if you only intend to grow herbs since most herbs do not need to be replanted.

Quality hardware, pumps and siphons

In lieu of a filter and other traditional fish tank accessories, aquaponics fish tanks will often include a pump or a siphon in order to help the plants get the water they need. You’ll want to look for a tank with a pump that is powerful enough to keep your plants healthy yet gentle enough to keep your fish safe.

How much you can expect to spend on an aquaponics fish tank

Aquaponics fish tanks are normally quite expensive and range from around $100-$200.

Aquaponics fish tank FAQ

Do I have to feed the fish in my aquaponics tank?

A. If you have chosen appropriate fish and plants for the tank, the fish will get all their nutrition from the plants.

What are common vegetables to be grown in an aquaponics tank?

A. Most people grow herbs, lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens in their aquaponics fish tanks.

What’s the best aquaponics fish tank to buy?

Top aquaponics fish tank

Vivosun Aquaponics Fish Tank

What you need to know: This aquaponics tank is the most suitable for beginners, thanks to its easy setup, though it does require a bit of prior research.

What you’ll love: The tank comes with everything you need to get started and even includes a thermometer.

What you should consider: The pictures listed by the manufacturer are deceiving. The tank is not big enough for multiple fish and at most could house either one goldfish or a few guppies, shrimp or snails.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top aquaponics fish tank for the money

Back to the Roots Water Garden

What you need to know: This aquaponics tank is a great project that could be used to teach kids about ecosystems, fish and plants.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with everything that you will need, including plant seeds. This tank is a good size for a goldfish.

What you should consider: The substrate and other materials provided in the kit are low in quantity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AquaSprouts Garden

What you need to know: This aquaponics grow bed is great for all DIYers out there. It is designed to be used with a 10-gallon fish tank.

What you’ll love: Since this is a larger grow bed meant to be used with a medium-sized fish tank, you will have more variety with both the plants you can grow and the fish you can safely keep.

What you should consider: This aquaponics grow bed is on the expensive side, especially not including the fish tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.