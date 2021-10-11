Best 10-gallon fish tank

When performing a water change for your aquarium, be careful not to remove too much water, as you could risk disrupting the chemistry of the tank’s ecosystem.

Which 10-gallon aquarium is best?

10-gallon aquariums are a great pick for anyone looking for a medium-sized community or coral tank. 10 gallons may seem like a lot, but it’s actually the perfect size of a bustling and vibrant tank that will bring light and style to any sized space.

As any seasoned aquarist can tell you, there’s a lot to consider before buying a new fish tank. The key thing to think about before purchasing an aquarium is what you intend to do with it and to plan ahead in order to avoid any mishaps. The Aqueon NeoGlow Fish Aquarium Starter Kit is a great choice for both novice and veteran fishkeepers, thanks to its well-thought-out design and bundled necessities.

What to know before you buy a 10-gallon aquarium

Saltwater tank vs. freshwater tank

Some aquariums are meant to be used as saltwater tanks and others as freshwater tones. Making this choice should be your first step when thinking about buying a new 10-gallon aquarium.

With saltwater tanks, 10 gallons is the perfect size for a community of smaller marine fish and a coral reef. A 10-gallon freshwater tank, on the other hand, is a great size to have a community of fish and a heavily planted aquascape.

Fishkeeping necessities

If you plan to use your aquarium for more than just aquatic plants, consider things you will need for your tank’s future inhabitants before you buy the aquarium. Especially when preparing a tank of this size, fishkeeping necessities can quickly become a costly expense.

Just to name a few of the things you will need, you will have to have filters, a heater, substrate and pieces of hardware to make your fish comfier in their habitat.

Interior décor and tank location

At the end of the day, an aquarium has to fit into your space comfortably. 10-gallon aquariums are normally considered to be medium-sized fish tanks, but they are still large enough to consider where you will have the tank in your house.

When buying a new aquarium, look for one that matches your décor aesthetic, especially if the aquarium comes with a stand. Be sure to place your aquarium in a low traffic place to avoid any accidents and keep it a safe distance from any windows or vents as well.

What to look for in a quality 10-gallon aquarium

LED lights

Most aquariums of this size will come with LED lights built into the hood of the tank. Some tanks have a more basic lighting setup than others, but a tank with good LED lights will provide your fish and plants with a full spectrum of light that will keep them growing and healthy. This is especially important if you plan on growing coral in a saltwater tank.

Tank hood

The hood or lid of the tank is an important element that often goes overlooked. Ensure that the hood of the aquarium you are considering has built-in features, such as a feeding door or window and notches in the back to accommodate any electrical cords.

Built-in necessities

Some 10-gallon tanks, especially those sold as part of an aquarium kit, will come with all the necessities you need to get started. Necessities for fishkeeping normally include a filtration system, heater and thermometer. If you want to cut down on cost, consider buying a tank that comes with all of these items built-in.

How much you can expect to spend on a 10-gallon aquarium

10-gallon aquariums can range from around $100-$300.

10-gallon aquarium FAQ

How often do I have to clean a 10-gallon aquarium?

A. If you have a healthy ecosystem in your tank, you will have to clean it about once every two to three weeks. You will have to top off the tank about once a week with conditioned water to keep things running smoothly.

Should I use gravel or sand as a substrate?

A. This is largely up to personal taste, but sand or stratum is often a healthier substrate for planted aquariums. Sand can also help clean and filter the water.

What’s the best 10-gallon aquarium to buy?

Top 10-gallon aquarium

Aqueon NeoGlow Fish Aquarium Starter Kit

What you need to know: This aquarium kit is perfect for people that are new to the world of fishkeeping since it comes with everything you will need to get started.

What you’ll love: The kit is comprehensive and comes with everything you need to start up your tank and maintain a community of fish.

What you should consider: The heater that is included is not very reliable. This tank has a very specific aesthetic that may not match your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 10-gallon aquarium for the money

GloFish Aquarium Kit Fish Tank with LED Lighting and Filtration Included

What you need to know: This tank is great for those that want to keep GloFish.

What you’ll love: This tank comes with accessories to help accentuate GloFish.

What you should consider: The tank has a very specific aesthetic that may not match your own. If you are looking for a more sophisticated aquarium, this may not be the best choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fluval Sea Evo V Saltwater Fish Tank Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: While technically a bit larger than a 10-gallon tank, this tank is still a compact option with its 13.5-gallon size, perfect for people who want to keep a saltwater tank. It is good for both beginner and veteran aquarists.

What you’ll love: This tank comes from the trusted brand Fluval, and the kit includes the aquarium hood, LED lighting system, a circulation pump, an output nozzle, a foam filter block as well as a Fluval BioMax insert and an activated carbon insert.

What you should consider: The tank does not come with a heater, though it has room in the hidden filtration compartment to accommodate a heater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

