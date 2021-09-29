Which dog collar should I get?

Not all dog collars are made equal. Some are meant for fashion and basic safety, while others serve a more specialized role, like flea prevention and protection.

Which dog collars are best?

Dog collars are useful for many things beyond identification and walking your dog. Some collars are designed for training purposes, while others help dogs who are anxious or injured. When choosing a collar for your dog, it’s important to consider the primary purpose of that collar. Equally important are the safety, strength, and overall comfort the collar provides.

Standard dog collars

For most dog owners, a basic dog collar made from nylon, leather or another sturdy material is all that’s needed. These collars are designed for everyday use, like walking a dog or even lounging around the house. However, if you need something simple and straightforward, here are some great standard dog collars.

Max and Neo Nylon Buckle Reflective Dog Collar

This high-quality nylon collar is durable and secure. The buckle has a locking mechanism to keep it from coming off an attached leash. With a reflective surface, it adds a layer of visibility to your dog in the dark. The collar also comes with a handy loop for any charms or dog tags. There are several solid colors to choose from, including blue, red, and purple. As a bonus, the company that makes the collars makes monthly donations to different rescues across the USA.

Joytale Reflective Dog Collar

Made with nylon and padded neoprene, this reflective collar is durable, comfortable, and secure. It comes in a wide range of colors and sizes, which make it both functional and fashionable. There’s a separate loop for dog tags, charms, and leashes as well. Plus, the collar is quick-drying and adjustable for a perfect fit around your dog’s neck.

Black Rhino Comfort Collar

This ultra-soft collar is durable and suited to even the harshest elements. With reflective stitching for enhanced visibility and a heavy-duty design that still manages to be lightweight, this collar is great for even the most active dogs. It comes in different sizes and colors too.

Tiger Tail Urban Nomad Dog Collar

This lightweight collar is adjustable, waterproof and resistant to odor buildup, making it great for active dogs who spend most of their time outdoors. It’s made entirely out of rubber and is easy to clean. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Training dog collars

There are several types of training collars, including pronged collars and slip collars. Training collars are designed to help correct unwanted behaviors and for basic or advanced training purposes. Unlike standard collars, training collars should only be used during training sessions. Bear in mind that long-term use could end up hurting the dog by pulling on its skin or tangling its hair.

PATPET Dog Training Collar

Designed to correct unwanted behaviors, this collar comes with various training modes, including vibration, beeping sound, and shock options. It also comes with a rechargeable remote that has a range of up to 1,000 feet. The collar itself is completely adjustable and waterproof. The shock feature is particularly powerful, so you may only need the lowest setting

Starmark Pro-Training Dog Collar

For those looking for a gentler training collar, this inexpensive pronged option is effective for dogs of any age. However, it’s especially useful for newer companions who are just starting with their obedience training. The collar has removable links for an adjustable fit. It’s also highly durable.

SportDOG Training Dog Chain Slip Collar

This collar is easily adjustable and has a chrome-plated metal design that is extremely sturdy. Like pronged options, this slip-style collar will tighten when the dog pulls too much on the leash. However, it’s better for smaller dogs or those who are less prone to excessive pulling.

Special purpose dog collars

Some dog collars serve a unique purpose: repel or kill fleas and ticks or help calm hyperactive or anxious dogs. Others are designed to keep the dog from biting itself, which is particularly useful after surgery. Here are some special purpose dog collars.

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Made for dogs weighing at least 18 pounds, this flea and tick collar offers up to 8 months of constant prevention against biting pests. It’s non-greasy and easily adjustable to fit dogs of nearly any size. Although this collar is considered safe for most dogs, consult a veterinarian to make sure it’s the right option for you.

CPFK Calming Collar for Dogs

This collar uses key pheromones and natural essential oils to help calm anxious dogs. It is 25 inches long and adjustable for small or medium-sized dogs. It offers calming relief for up to 2 months for most dogs.

BENCMATE Protective Inflatable Collar

Made for dogs and cats, this inflatable collar is soft, comfortable, and easy to use. It is designed to protect dogs from scratching or biting at themselves after they’ve been injured or post-surgery. Plus, it’s adjustable to fit nearly any size dog.

Large Spiked Studded Dog Collar

Perfect for dogs around sheep or other potentially aggressive animals, this spiked dog collar is made from durable leather. It has strong, sharp spikes that serve as a deterrent from biting animals. What’s more, it has a button and buckle clasp and comes in two sizes.

Fashionable dog collars

If you want something cute and fashionable that also helps identify your dog, consider one of these options.

Timos Dog Collar

With a fashionable design, this soft, adjustable collar is suitable for puppies and adult dogs alike. It has a simple buckle clasp and a unique webbing pattern that doesn’t pull on the dog’s skin or hair. With a quick-release clasp, it’s a great choice for daily use or walks around the neighborhood.

EXPAWLORER Dog Leash and Collar Set

Great for puppies, small and medium-sized dogs, this three-pack of collars comes in a couple of classic plaid designs and colors. These polyester collars include a bandana collar and bow tie collar for a couple of fashionable options.

Tips on choosing a dog collar

Here are some things to consider when picking out a collar for your canine companion.

Durability: A collar that is not durable will not last, especially if exposed to the elements or if the dog is a bit of an escape artist. Choose a collar that is strong enough to withstand wind, rain, and your dog’s nails.

Size: The size of the collar in relation to the dog’s neck is also important. A collar that is too small may choke the dog or cause discomfort. On the other hand, if the collar is too big, the dog may slip out of it easily.

Material: Some dogs are allergic to certain materials, like plastic or nylon. Keep an eye on your dog’s skin and hair health to ensure the collar isn’t causing it any problems.

Any good collar needs a leash. If you’re looking for leash suggestions for your dog, check out this guide on choosing the best dog leash.

