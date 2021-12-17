Best Kong dog harness

Kong dog harnesses use a mix of plastic and metallic pieces to secure your furry friend into the harness, just remember to only attach your leash to metallic parts; plastic ones will easily snap off when the lead is pulled.

Which Kong dog harnesses are best?

The dog community has come to realize that attaching a leash to a collar for walks or extended outings can not only be uncomfortable for your dog, but it can cause some significant harm if they like to pull on their leash. You can avoid this by using a good dog harness. The Kong brand has many excellent options — like the Kong Max Ultra Durable Neoprene Padded Dog Harness — that is built tough to last for plenty of outdoor adventures.

What to know before you buy a Kong dog harness

Kong dog harness types

Kong dog harnesses can come in one of three main types: front or back clips, bibs, and mix-and-match.

Front and back clip: The majority of Kong dog harnesses are front- and back-clip harnesses. All this means is that the metal D-ring to which your leash is attached is situated either on the very front of their chest or on the center of their back. Back-clip Kong dog harnesses are best for dogs who like to pull on their leash while front-clip harnesses are best for dogs who don’t pull. Some Kong dog harnesses can be an ambidextrous clip, meaning there’s a D-ring on the front and back.

The majority of Kong dog harnesses are front- and back-clip harnesses. All this means is that the metal D-ring to which your leash is attached is situated either on the very front of their chest or on the center of their back. Back-clip Kong dog harnesses are best for dogs who like to pull on their leash while front-clip harnesses are best for dogs who don’t pull. Some Kong dog harnesses can be an ambidextrous clip, meaning there’s a D-ring on the front and back. Bib: Also known as vests, bib dog harnesses use a large front piece that should cover the entirety of your dog’s chest and are typically heavily padded for comfort. They can be a front, back, or ambidextrous clip.

Also known as vests, bib dog harnesses use a large front piece that should cover the entirety of your dog’s chest and are typically heavily padded for comfort. They can be a front, back, or ambidextrous clip. Mix-and-match: Mix-and-match harnesses are for those dogs who don’t fit a given mold. They use separately sold pieces that clip together to form a complete harness that is tailor-made just for your loved one.

What to look for in a quality Kong dog harness

Handles

Most Kong dog harnesses include a handle on the back of their harness running parallel to your dog’s spine. This can serve as many purposes as you can think of but it’s mostly used to pull back particularly aggressive dogs or for carrying your dog, whether they be tired or unable to cross difficult terrain.

Reflectivity

Some Kong dog harnesses use reflective materials — like the Kong Reflective Pocket Dog Harness — to make your dog much easier to see at night should it break free of your control. Even if your prospective Kong dog harness doesn’t include reflective material sewn in you can always easily add some reflective tape yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kong dog harness

Kong dog harnesses are some of the best that money can buy, meaning you’ll have to pay higher prices for them than usual. Kong dog harnesses usually cost between $40-$80, compared to an average dog harness cost of $20-$30.

Kong dog harness FAQ

Do I really need to buy a dog harness to use in addition to my dog’s collar?

A. If your dog only goes outside to potty in your backyard then no, you shouldn’t need a dog harness. If you take them on walks, to the dog park or with you on hiking trips then you should buy a dog harness. A dog can cause serious harm to itself by pulling against its lead if the dog is only attached to their collar. Some injuries can be as severe as a crushed trachea or even fracturing their vertebrae while even minor injuries are as bad as severe bruising and choking.

Can a Kong dog harness be run through a washing machine?

A. Nearly all Kong dog harnesses are machine-washable and dryable. Just to be safe though you should double check the product description or any materials that came with the Kong dog harness for mentions of not being machine washable.

What’s the best Kong dog harness to buy?

Top Kong dog harness

Kong Max Ultra Durable Neoprene Padded Dog Harness

What you need to know: This Kong dog harness is an excellent choice for dogs who like to strain against their harness or those that go on a lot of outdoor adventures.

What you’ll love: This Kong dog harness is available in four sizes from small to extra-large and in four colors: green, black, pink and red. The back of the harness has a clip for a leash as well as a handle for pulling back hyperactive dogs.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported the sizing to be an inch or so smaller than expected so if your dog is between sizes consider purchasing the size larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Petsmart

Top Kong dog harness for the money

Kong Reflective Pocket Dog Harness

What you need to know: A sturdy and reflective Kong dog harness that’s perfect for nighttime strolls and is surprisingly affordable.

What you’ll love: Like the Kong Max, this Kong dog harness is available in four sizes and four colors, though the black option is replaced with gray to better stand out at night. This Kong dog harness also has a pocket for storing waste bags.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported a difficulty in adjusting the straps to best fit their dogs as well as the rare faulty buckle.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Worth checking out

Kong Comfort Ultra Padded Dog Harness

What you need to know: An ultra-plush Kong dog harness that’s perfect for older dogs or those who like to pull on their lead.

What you’ll love: The front chest portion contains extra padding and is wider than other models of Kong dog harnesses. This Kong dog harness can also be machine washed and dried and while not reflective, is large enough to have reflective tape added after the fact.

What you should consider: This Kong dog harness is only available in two sizes, medium and extra-large, and only in three colors: red, gray and pink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.