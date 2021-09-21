Best cat collar

For safety reasons, cat collars should break away under pressure to keep your cat from getting injured or even killed if their collar gets caught.

Which cat collar is best?

Whether your feline friend is usually an indoor cat or is allowed to roam outside, a cat collar can help reunite you with them if they wander out of the house or out of their usual area and get lost. It’s important to choose the right collar for your cat, ensuring it’s safe and comfortable.

The question is, how do you select the best collar for your cat and what should you look out for. The GoTags Personalized Cat Collar is a great choice for most owners and their cats, with a breakaway clasp and personalized design.

What to know before you buy a cat collar

Breakaway fastening

Perhaps the most important feature to look out for in a cat collar is a breakaway fastening. This is a buckle or clasp that will release itself when tugged on with a small to moderate degree of force so that the collar will come off if your cat gets it caught on something. Of course, this means that your feline friend might occasionally come home without a collar, but it’s better to lose dozens of collars than for your cat to get injured. For more details, take a look at the buying guide to cat collars at BestReviews.

Materials

The best collars are made out of lightweight materials, such as nylon webbing. Since cars are small, the materials used to make cat collars should be relatively soft and comfortable to wear, not scratchy or prone to rubbing.

Size

The majority of cats are of a similar size, so one-size-fits-all collars are usually manufactured. This makes it easier to find a collar that fits and means you shouldn’t need to measure the circumference of your feline friend’s neck unless they’re much larger or smaller than an average cat. Collars for cats should be adjustable to ensure a good fit. A correctly fitting collar shouldn’t be loose enough to easily snag on something or for your cat to get their paw stuck through, but it shouldn’t be uncomfortably tight as well.

What to look for in a quality cat collar

Bell

Many cat collars come with a bell attached. This isn’t just for tradition or to look cute; it’s to warn birds, mice and other wildlife that your cat might otherwise sneak up on and kill. However, if your cat is exclusively an indoor cat, a bell isn’t necessary.

Color and design

You can find collars for cats in a wide range of solid colors as well as all kinds of patterns. Choose one you like the look of but don’t get too attached, as it’s easy for cats to lose collars.

Reflective areas

If your cat is allowed to roam outside, choose a collar with a reflective strip or reflective piping so that your feline friend is more visible to motorists when near roads.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat collar

Cat collars are relatively inexpensive, starting at just $2-$3 per piece. Nonetheless, more elaborate designs or personalized options can cost up to $15.

Cat collar FAQ

Should cats wear collars?

A. Yes, cats should wear collars with ID tags to help identify them if they get lost. If they do, people can instantly tell that they’re someone’s pet rather than a stray when they’re out and about. You may think it’s unnecessary for your cat to wear an ID tag when they’re microchipped. Still, it’s much quicker and easier for a passerby to identify your cat from a tag than to take them to the veterinarian’s office or a local shelter to have their microchip scanned. Even if your cat is an indoor cat, there’s still the chance that they could slip out and become lost, in which case, a collar is invaluable.

Which collars are best for cats?

A. Any collar that’s comfortable to wear and has a breakaway buckle is fine for a cat to wear. Ideally, you should opt for a collar with a reflective strip to make your cat more visible near roads in the dark, but this is more important if your cat is free to roam at night.

What’s the best cat collar to buy?

Top cat collar

GoTags Personalized Cat Collar

What you need to know: This cat collar can be personalized with a name and phone number, which is ideal if you don’t want a separate tag.

What you’ll love: It’s customizable with up to 22 characters and your choice of collar and thread. It features a breakaway buckle for your cat’s safety and a bell to help protect wildlife. It’s made from soft nylon material.

What you should consider: When you adjust the collar to its smallest size, a couple of digits of the phone number are covered by the slider.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat collar for the money

SuperBuddy Breakaway Cat Collar

What you need to know: Affordable collars in a pack of four that’s perfect for owners of multiple cats or cats who regularly lose collars.

What you’ll love: The fruit design is adorable and each collar comes with a fruit charm along with a bell. The breakaway clasp comes undone easily to keep your cat safe.

What you should consider: The breakaway fastening may come undone a little too easily, leading to lost collars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blueberry Pet Breakaway Safety Cat Collars

What you need to know: This pack of two collars is available in a wide range of colors and a couple of sizes to suit most cats.

What you’ll love: You can pick from a range of designs, including collars with bows. The breakaway clasp comes away easily when necessary but still feels sturdy. Each collar comes with a bell to reduce the chance of cats catching wildlife.

What you should consider: The bigger size is too large for petite cats, so check sizing carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

