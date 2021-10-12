Everything you need to get your dog Instagram-ready

You don’t need to be a professional photographer to get quality Instagram pics of your pet.

What do you need to get your dog Instagram-ready?

Ever see spectacular photos of dogs on Instagram and think how did they do that? Getting your dog to sit still for a picture is no small feat. Plus, you have to think about lighting, background, and grooming. If you’re tired of your dog just looking like a furry blur on Instagram and want to start posting some high-quality photos of them, there are a few tricks of the trade to help you get there.

Making sure your dog looks great

Grooming and hygiene all matter when it comes to taking the perfect picture. Use shampoos and conditioners that will bring out the best there is in your dog’s coat, but don’t over-bathe them, as that can lead to irritated skin. Brush their teeth and coat frequently. Groom them regularly, especially if your dog has a long coat that gets matted easily or grows out so long that it covers their cute face.

NOTE: Keep your dog’s breed in mind as different breeds can have different needs. A brush for a dog with thick hair might not be the best choice if your dog’s coat is on the finer side.

Some products that might help with this include:

Everyday Isle of Dogs Lush Coating Dog Shampoo – Violet + Sea Mist

This shampoo smells great and will give your dog a lush, shiny coat while removing dirt and odors. It won’t dry out your dog’s skin too much if you rinse well.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Everyday Isle of Dogs Lush Coating Dog Conditioner – Violet + Sea Mist Dog

This protein-based conditioner will leave your dog’s coat feeling soft and fluffy. It also helps to reduce post-bath shedding.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Vet’s Best Dog Toothbrush

If brushing your dog’s teeth is a struggle, this silicone brush fits like a thimble on your finger so you can brush their teeth with your hand instead of a long brush. This package comes with 10 brushes with silicone bristles that won’t break. Just add a little toothpaste and you’re good to go.

Sold by Amazon

HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats

This simple to use brush is designed to keep your dog’s hair from getting matted. After brushing, you press a button to withdraw the bristles, which allows you to clean the hair out with ease.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Earth Rated Dog Wipes (Lavender)

These compostable wipes are lavender scented and utilize shea butter, aloe, and chamomile. They work great to clean off muddy paws or a dirty face without having to give your dog a full bath.

Sold by Amazon and Kohls

oneisall Quiet Dog Grooming Kit

This kit comes with a cordless two-speed set of clippers plus six guide guards, a cleaning brush, comb, and scissors so you have everything you need to groom your pup. The clippers are pretty quiet, which is good for dogs that get nervous when they hear the sound.

Sold by Amazon

Setting the scene

Where you intend to take your photographs will impact how you set up and what equipment you might need. If you just want a candid pic taken with your phone, set-up matters less, but if you want to get technical, think about lighting, background, and framing. If you’re using a camera, set it so that you take multiple pictures in bursts. This will help you capture those quick little movements that might just lead to the perfect photo.

Make sure you have everything you need ahead of time:

“Pet Photography: The Secrets to Creating Authentic Pet Portraits” by Norah Levine

If you really want to dive deep into pet photography, check out this book that covers all the bases. It tells you which gear to use, how to set up compositions and tips for getting a great shot.

Sold by Amazon

GFCC 8FTX10FT White Backdrop

If you want a neutral background, consider investing in a professional backdrop like this seamless 100% polyester background. It’s available in nine different colors. Stand not included.

Sold by Amazon

UBeesize LED Video Light Kit – 2Pcs

Natural light is best, but if that’s unavailable, check out this set that comes with two dimmable lights and tripod stands. It also offers color filters if you want to play around with the tone of the light.

Sold by Amazon

Getting your dog to cooperate

If your dog is always looking everywhere but the camera, you might feel like it’s impossible to get them to sit still. Start with training them to follow basic commands. Get them used to follow your hand or face with their eyes when you move around. This could take a while, so don’t expect them to get the hang of it all at once.

Choose a quiet and/or familiar setting that won’t provide too many distractions. Be patient with them and maintain a calm environment so they don’t feel overwhelmed. If they’re still fidgeting, try enticing them with a treat.

Here are some things you can try:

Genuine Fred Howligans Woofie – Pet Selfie Cell Phone Tool

Clip this accessory to the top of your phone and put a treat in the silicone treat holder to keep your dog focused on you. The clip is lightweight, portable, and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Otterly Pets Dog Rope Toys (Medium to Large Dogs)

This set comes with five cotton blue and white striped ropes for medium to large size dogs. The toys are cute so they’ll look great even if they end up in some of the photos.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.