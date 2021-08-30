Best dog shoes for heat

Dogs’ feet need protection the same way human feet do. Not all dogs like having shoes on their feet, but choosing the right type of shoes can make dogs more open to wearing them.

Which dog shoes will protect my dog’s paws in the heat?

Dog clothing and accessories often seem frivolous, but our canine friends sometimes need protection from the elements just like humans do. People don’t know just how hot the pavement can get on a blistering summer day, but dogs certainly do. Since dogs aren’t frequent shoe-wearers, they may be resistant to the idea at first, but with the right pair and a little patience, you can get the best fit for your best friend.

There are some things to consider when purchasing dog shoes. Ease of use, durability and waterproof materials are critical when buying dog shoes. The most crucial factor may vary from owner to owner, but the ease of putting the shoes on your dog and removing them may be the top one to consider.

Things to consider before buying dog shoes

Ease of use

Dogs are often very protective of their sensitive feet. It may take many treats, patience and attempts to get the dog used to wearing shoes. This is why the ease of taking the dog shoes on and off is the essential factor.

Measure your dog’s feet

The first step to choosing dog shoes is to measure the dog’s foot. To ensure the most correct size, measure each of the dog’s feet to ensure there aren’t significant size discrepancies that may not be clearly visible. Choose the size that most correctly corresponds to the manufacturer’s size guide, or you can even size up to make sure there is plenty of room for the dog’s foot and toenails. Handling the dog’s feet at this point is an excellent way to get the dog used to having its feet touched.

Durability

Durability is another crucial factor when choosing dog shoes. Rubber soles with traction, just like for human shoes, is vital. If there are no soles on the shoes, it’s essentially dog socks, which wouldn’t protect their feet against hot pavement. Look for thick rubber soles to offer the dog the best protection from the heat, objects on the ground and other things that could aggravate their feet if walked on bare. A good grip is just as important, so make sure the bottoms have a pattern that promotes traction. Even though dogs have twice as many feet on the ground as humans, they can still fall when there’s a slippery surface.

Waterproof materials

Waterproof materials are worth considering if there’s any chance your dog may come into contact with water, whether it be from splashing in a river or getting caught in a rainstorm. Humans and dogs alike do not want to be standing around in wet shoes. Look for waterproof materials to ensure they don’t have to endure the discomfort of soggy shoes.

Some dog shoes include mesh panels for breathability. If the pair isn’t waterproof, mesh panels can encourage airflow and a quicker drying time. The importance of waterproof materials and mesh panels will depend on your dog’s activity and environment. Sea dogs and land dogs will have different needs for their shoes.

Dog shoe features

Color

Dog shoes come in a variety of colors that range from sleek black to an easy-to-spot bright orange. Some people may not need to consider the colors, but if the dog is in darker places, a brightly colored dog shoe may be something to consider.

Machine washability

Whether you can wash the shoes in the laundry with everything else is also worth considering. Will the dog be wearing the shoes often enough that washing them by hand will be cumbersome? If so, machine washability should be a priority.

Weight

The weight of the shoes may matter to the dog. Heavier shoes will be something a finicky dog notices more than lightweight versions. The shoes with mesh panels are more lightweight than fully covered versions.

Dog leggings

Dog leggings are a great choice for the pet who is opposed to having shoes attached to their feet. Dog leggings look adorable, but they don’t require squeezing the dog’s leg into shoes and wrapping a strap around their ankles as regular dog shoes do. Dog leggings go over the dog’s feet, and the ends come up over the shoulders and waist. They end up looking a lot like dog coveralls. It might also take your dog some time to get used to dog leggings, but they can be an ideal alternative for shoe-hating dogs who still need foot protection.

No matter which style, it’s important to be conscious of a dog’s need for foot protection, the same way humans need their feet to be protected. Always check the pavement before taking a dog on a walk without shoes, and if the dog needs shoes, this list should have a style that’ll keep any dog walking cool with little to no effort.

Sold by Amazon

Which dog shoes should I get?

Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots

These no-nonsense dog shoes are great for dogs who need to get a grip. For dogs with traction issues, ToughTek thermoplastic will help keep your furry friend upright.

Sold by Chewy

RUFFWEAR GripTrex Outdoor Dog Boots

Need different sizes for a dog’s front and back feet? These dog shoes are sold separately to get the best fit for each fuzzy foot.

Sold by Amazon

AOKOWN Waterproof Dog Booties

For the active dog who is prone to encountering water, waterproof dog shoes are a must. Available in either a bright red or sleek black color, these work for any level of visibility.

Sold by Amazon

QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes

Are you looking for dog boots in fashionable colors? These shoes are available in black, red, blue, pink, fuchsia and leopard print, so there’s a pair to match any outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Arcadia Trail Warm Weather Dog Boots

These low-slung dog shoes have a thick rubber sole to keep the paws protected. Thick velcro straps make it easier to secure these to the dog’s feet.

Sold by PetSmart

KEIYALOE Dog Shoes for Hot Pavement

Available in a wide variety of sizes, it’s easy to find the perfect fit with these dog shoes. Breathable mesh and thick soles offer the ultimate heat protection for a dog’s feet.

Sold by Amazon

KOOLTAIL Anti-slip Dog Boots

Ideal for older dogs with traction issues, these taller dog shoes are more challenging for a dog to pull off on its own.

Sold by Amazon

KONG Sport Dog Bootie

The ultimate name in toughness for dogs, KONG shoes offer durability and a sporty look for any dog’s shoe needs.

Sold by Chewy

XSY&G Outdoor Dog Boots

These sturdy and simple boots help keep the dog’s feet protected from the elements and anything on the ground.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

April Blake writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.