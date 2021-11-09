Best dinosaur dog costume

Be sure your dog’s costume is roomy and comfortable enough. Otherwise, they will likely become stressed and aggravated. Be on the lookout for distress signs.

Which dinosaur dog costume is best?

One of the best parts of Halloween is dressing up your pup. There are so many adorable costumes, but the funniest ones can be creatures much bigger than their own size. If you dress your dog in a dinosaur costume, they’ll look both precious and hilarious. You can make your dog the life of the party or add them to a family “Jurassic Park” costume. Whether you want to make them spooky and scary or cute and fuzzy, they’re going to look great in the Idepet Dog Dinosaur Costume.

What to know before you buy a dinosaur dog costume

Your dog’s size

It’s important to know your dog’s size before you buy a costume for them. Not all brands will have the same size range, so be sure to check the size chart as well. If you’re unsure about whether a costume will fit your pet, it may be best to go an extra size up.

Your dog’s behavior

If your dog doesn’t love to be dressed up or if they like to get dirty, it may be best to go with a minimal costume so they don’t get overwhelmed. If you’re worried they might try and take it off, be sure to get one that has the closure somewhere out of their reach. If they need to be tempted into getting the costume on in the first place, try using a dog treat. It will make them much more likely to cooperate with you, especially if you give them plenty of praise as well.

The weather

If you live where it’s warmer during Halloween, be sure to get a thin and light costume so your dog doesn’t get overheated. If the holiday is on the chillier side, you can get away with something a little thicker and fuzzier.

What to look for in a quality dinosaur dog costume

Material

Dog costumes can be made out of synthetic materials, plastic or higher quality cloth such as flannel or velvet. There are even some cheaper ones made of foam. The higher the quality, the more durable it will be and the less likely it will be to get torn. If you want your dinosaur dog costume to last multiple seasons, it may be worth it to invest a little more in a nice cloth one. These are easier to wash and keep clean as well.

Convenience

Four-legged designs typically stay on the best, while ones that wrap around the belly are easiest to put on but may slip off during play. The closures should be secure with either zippers, snaps or a body strap with adjustable hooks and loops. The latter may be harder to get on and stay on.

Dinosaur type

There are many costumes of different dinosaur breeds, such as a raptor, T. Rex or stegosaurus. Some have eyes placed on them, depending on the species. There’s really no wrong way to go! It just depends on the look you’re going for.

How much you can expect to spend on a dinosaur dog costume

Dinosaur dog costumes can cost anywhere from $10-$40, depending on the size, quality of material and included features. Simple hoodies will be cheaper, while detailed costumes with add-ons such as spikes will cost more.

Dinosaur dog costume FAQ

Do dinosaur dog costumes have a tail hole?

A. Many dog costumes don’t have a hole for the tail, but if it would make your pup more comfortable, you can make a small incision yourself where their tail will be.

Does the weight of the dog affect the costume size?

A. Your dog’s weight isn’t as important to take into account as their measurements. If you’re concerned that they might be too thick for the costume despite the size chart, it may be best to go up one more size.

What occasions are dinosaur dog costumes good for?

A. Aside from Halloween, dog costumes are great for dog birthday parties, pet-friendly festivals and even dinosaur-themed kid’s birthday parties. You can also use them for fun photoshoots for the family or to just spotlight your pup.

What’s the best dinosaur dog costume to buy?

Top dinosaur dog costume

Idepet Dog Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: This is a sweet and fuzzy four-legged dinosaur costume available in two shades of green.

What you’ll love: It’s made of soft and durable velvet that’s perfect both for dressing up on chilly Halloweens and getting cozy during the winter. It’s bright, beautiful and easy to clean just by throwing it in the wash. The material is high quality and the button closure is easy to secure.

What you should consider: It runs very small, so be sure to size up considerably. Larger breeds may not be able to fit at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dinosaur dog costume for the money

iChoue Dog Halloween Costumes Dinosaur Hoodies

What you need to know: A breathable cotton dog hoodie, this costume has cute dinosaur accents.

What you’ll love: It is adorable and soft for versatile comfort. It’s machine washable and gentle on sensitive skin. The hood features eyes and spikes that run down the back of the whole costume. It comes in a wide range of sizes, and the zipper closure makes it easy to put on and stay on.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced the zipper breaking within the first few wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

California Costumes Pet Stegosaurus Dog Costume

What you need to know: This is a funny and detailed full-body dinosaur costume with foam accents.

What you’ll love: This costume features eyes, spinal plates and a spiky tale. It’s secured with a hook and loop body strap. The stitching and construction are high quality. It’s cute and cozy for most dog sizes.

What you should consider: The size chart isn’t completely accurate, so you may need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

