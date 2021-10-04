Best bird nest

If you intend to breed your pet birds, you will have to provide them with materials and a location that will allow them to feel safe and comfortable enough to nest.

Which bird nest is best?

Pet birds spend the majority of their time actively exploring their cage or enclosure, eating or socializing with their owner or cagemates. However, when it comes time for rest or breeding, birds will seek out a sheltered area in which to sleep or nest.

A bird nest provides your pet with a secure spot that will allow it to practice its natural instincts. The Parakeet Nest Box for Medium-Sized Birds attaches securely to the side of your pet’s cage. Its convenient door and wooden construction make it easy to observe your bird in an enclosure that is reminiscent of what it would select in the wild.

What to consider before you buy a bird nest

Due to the wide range of bird species, as well as your pet’s individual preferences, selecting a bird nest requires careful consideration.

Breeding or sleeping?

If you are looking for a bird nest in order to breed your pet, you will have to keep factors in mind that are not necessarily relevant if you’re looking for a nest to be used for sleeping. Birds are selective and particular when it comes to finding a nesting spot suitable for egg-laying. Breeding nests should be carefully selected in order to appeal to your bird’s natural nesting habits. They should be built in such a way to hold eggs safely without the risk of them falling or being damaged. Nests for resting only do not necessarily have to check the same boxes as a breeding nest for your bird to use it comfortably.

Your bird species’ nesting habits

Canaries and finches are comfortable laying their eggs in open nests or in small, enclosed woven baskets. Parrots, however, are cavity nesters. These birds prefer wooden boxes and enclosures that are evocative of the hollow trees or caves that they would nest in naturally. For rest, parrots are content with a more open shelter. Some even simply prefer a soft material to sidle up against while sleeping.

Your bird’s size

Large birds will require bigger nests, especially for breeding. Parrots such as macaws, for example, will require very large nesting boxes in order to accommodate an adult bird, her eggs and her fast-growing chicks. Small birds such as canaries or parakeets will require significantly less space. Keep in mind that a nest placed inside your bird’s cage can potentially take up a significant amount of room.

What to look for in a quality bird nest

Material

Natural materials such as woven grass or wood are the best choices when it comes to your bird’s nest. Cotton rope and soft shelters pose the risk of entangling your pet’s claws and leading to potential injury or even death. Cotton rope can also cause digestive issues and blockage if your bird swallows too many fibers. Avoid fiber nests that are bound together with thick, potentially dangerous thread.

Ease of access

Your bird’s nest should allow your pet to comfortably slip in and out of its opening with minimal effort. Additionally, nests and boxes designed for breeding should feature a door that allows you to open the enclosure to inspect and access the interior of the box.

Attachment method

Wooden nest boxes should attach securely to the side of your pet’s cage with stainless steel hardware and should be able to hold the weight of your bird, eggs and growing babies without any risk of slipping or detaching. Hanging baskets and woven huts meant for smaller birds should be hung with metal clips to prevent them from being chewed loose.

How much you can expect to spend on a bird nest

Depending on material, configuration and size, a quality bird nest will cost $10-$30.

Bird nest FAQ

Will my pet bird sleep in a nest?

A. It depends. Some bird species comfortably sleep on a perch or even clinging to the side of the cage. Parrot species tend to prefer sleeping in enclosed spaces, but ultimately each bird’s personality will determine where it feels most secure.

Will my pet bird lay eggs if I provide it with a nest?

A. It’s possible. The presence of a nest box alone is enough to make some female birds produce and lay unfertilized eggs. Providing your pets with the ideal nesting solution is one of many factors that come into play when it comes to encouraging their pets to breed.

Will a nest make my bird mean?

A. In many cases, your pet bird’s natural instinct can be triggered by a nest or the encouragement of nesting behavior. Territorial aggression and hormonal mood swings are common occurrences. Many bird owners who do not wish to breed their pets avoid nest boxes for this reason.

What’s the best bird nest to buy?

Top bird nest

Parakeet Nest Box for Medium-Sized Birds

What you need to know: This all-natural, wooden nesting box is the ideal solution for owners of small or medium birds that nest in cavities and hollows.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking to breed cockatiels, quakers, conures, lovebirds or other similarly sized parrots, this box is ideal. It can be attached inside the cage or outside as long as your pets can reach its opening. A door provides access to the box’s interior.

What you should consider: This box’s soft wood can be easily chewed up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bird nest for the money

Hanging Coconut Bird House with Ladder

What you need to know: This coconut bird nest comes with a ladder and is made of natural materials.

What you’ll love: Perfect for lovebirds and parakeets, small birds will enjoy this nest’s coconut shell exterior and colorful ladder. A metal clip secures the nest to the top of your cage.

What you should consider: The rope that connects this nest to the metal hanger could be easily chewed through by some birds and should be replaced with a stronger material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

All Living Things Cockatiel Nesting Box

What you need to know: This nest is a great hiding and nesting spot for cockatiels, quakers and conures.

What you’ll love: Made from natural wood, this box is specifically designed to encourage breeding, egg-laying and chick-rearing. It attaches easily to most cages.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that quality control is lacking for this product, specifically with the box’s lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Pet Smart

Bird nest tips

Get your bird familiar with its nest by placing its favorite treats inside of it to encourage and reward exploration.

Not all birds get along. Pairs that fight or squabble may injure each other and will likely not breed.

Many birds fill their nest boxes with shredded material. Allow your bird to create a comfortable next by providing safe, shreddable paper or commercially available bird nesting substrate.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.