Which dog beds are best?

Did you know that some dogs need up to 12 hours of daily sleep? According to the American Kennel Club, adult dogs can spend half their day snoozing.

Choosing the best dog bed for your pet ensures your dog gets good quality sleep, which will keep them ready to chase balls and hand out the cuddles. Consider not only your dog’s physical needs but also your own when it comes to things like how easy the bed is to clean. For example, the Bark Box Bark Home Premium Bolster Dog Bed has therapeutic support and is machine-washable.

What to know before you buy a dog bed

Size

Getting the sizing right is the first step in deciding which is the best dog bed to buy. You don’t want to end up with a bed that’s too small, but you also don’t want to spend more than you have to on a bed that has extra room your pet doesn’t need. To figure out what dimensions will work best for your pup, take their measurements. Measure your dog from their nose to the base of their tail and from shoulder to paw. Add a few inches to each measurement and you’ll have a good idea of the size bed you need.

Material

Dog beds are made from many different materials. While some materials like suede look great, they stain easily, making them less practical. If you live in a chilly climate or have hard, cold floors, a dog bed with a layer of sherpa will keep your dog cozy. On the opposite end, if your dog’s bed will be outside in a warm climate, one made from polyethylene fabric promotes air circulation. For dogs who like to chew, beds made from ripstop material are available.

Ease of cleaning

If your dog frequently gets messy outside, a dog bed that’s easy to clean can make your life a lot easier. If you want a softer bed for your dog, one that’s machine-washable or has a machine-washable cover is handy. Dog beds made from plastic are easy to wipe down or hose off, and they’re perfect for puppies not quite potty-trained or older dogs with incontinence issues.

What to look for in a quality dog bed

Orthopedic

As your dog ages, it can suffer from aches and pains. An orthopedic dog bed can help to relieve joint pain and provide them the spinal support they need as they sleep. Most orthopedic dog beds have a layer of memory foam in their construction. Look for memory foam that’s medical-grade, and be sure to check the weight range. If your dog sinks through the bed down to the floor, they’re too heavy for that model.

Raised

Raised dog beds usually have a sleeping platform, often made of some kind of durable mesh that’s suspended between a frame or legs. This type of dog bed is excellent for outdoor use or a hot climate. The air circulating between the underside of the sleeping platform and the floor can keep your pup cool and comfortable. For outdoor use, these types of beds are quick and easy to clean with your garden hose.

Heating and cooling

If your dog has heating or cooling needs that go beyond the capabilities of regular dog beds, there are some specialized beds that address this. Some dog beds have a built-in electric heating pad designed to keep your pet’s temperature regulated, even in extremely cold weather. For cooling your dog, some beds have a core made to pull heat from your pet and release it into the air.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog bed

On the low end, you can purchase a dog bed for $15-$30. These beds are typically made of lower-quality materials and won’t last as long. In the mid-range, you can find quality beds for $40-$100. If you want a quality orthopedic dog bed with memory foam, you can expect to spend $100-$300.

Dog bed FAQ

Can my dogs share a bed?

A. If you have more than one dog in your house, chances are they like to spend some of their sleep time cuddled together. It’s fine for your dogs to share a bed if it’s big enough for both of them. Take the measurements of both of your dogs and add some extra inches for wiggle room. This should give you a good idea of what size you’ll need for both of your dogs to sleep comfortably together.

Does my dog with allergies need a special bed?

A. If you have a dog who suffers from allergies, a hypoallergenic bed is a good choice. It can also be helpful to your pet’s allergies if you wash their bed frequently; pick a model that’s simple to clean.

What’s the best dog bed to buy?

Top dog bed

BarkBox Bark Home Premium Bolster Dog Bed

What you should know: This is a high-quality memory foam dog bed with a pillowed layer great for dogs who need support.

What you’ll love: This bed has gel memory foam that helps relieve your pet’s arthritis, joint pain and general body aches. The removable cover is machine-washable and water-resistant, which will keep the bed fresh for your dog.

What you should consider: This dog bed is expensive compared to other models, but the quality is worth the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog bed for the money

MidWest Homes for Pets Coco Chic Plush Dog Bed

What you should know: If your dog sleeps in a small space like a crate, this bed is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This bed works well providing comfort for pets in enclosed spaces. The non-skid bottom holds the bed in place, and the entire bed is machine-washable.

What you should consider: This bed is only recommended for pets 25 pounds and under. It’s not a good choice for pets who like to chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed

What you need to know: This bed provides your dog good support and cooling.

What you’ll love: The steel frame is durable, and its rubber feet keep the bed stable on floors. The elevation promotes excellent air circulation that can keep your pet cool.

What you should consider: The assembly of this bed might be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews.

