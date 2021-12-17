Dog-health experts recommend the use of a memory foam dog bed to alleviate the pain caused by aging and other health ailments.

Which memory foam dog bed is best?

Every caring dog owner strives to keep their pup as healthy and comfortable as possible. When your dog reaches a certain age, their needs begin to change. Aging dogs of all sizes often experience joint discomfort, as well as other aches and pains. According to the American Kennel Club, providing your dog with a supportive memory foam bed can alleviate pain associated with common ailments, including hip dysplasia and arthritis.

We’ve chosen the BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed as our pick for the Best of the Best memory foam dog bed. Large enough to accommodate dogs up to 100 pounds, this design is made using ultra-supportive therapeutic gel memory foam.

What to know before you buy a memory foam dog bed

Your dog’s size

Finding the right dog bed for your fur baby can greatly enhance their quality of life. However, the bed won’t be of many benefits if they cannot fit into it fully. Selecting a bed size based on your best guess, or based solely on your dog’s weight, can lead you to order the wrong option.

Always take the time to compare your pup’s measurements with the measurements of every bed you’re considering. When reviewing each bed’s dimensions, also think about how your dog typically sleeps. If they usually spread out their limbs as far as they’ll stretch, ordering one size up will give your dog extra room.

Bed style

Does your dog have a preferred bed design? If so, stick with their favorite style to ensure optimal comfort. For example, if your dog likes to rest their head on the raised sides of a bed, select a style with raised sides. If you’re unsure about what style your dog will enjoy, choose a memory foam bed that most resembles their current bed. Deviating from what they’re used to may result in them not sleeping in the bed.

Budget

Pet supplies can get expensive in a hurry. The same is true with memory foam dog beds. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a quality design. From cost-efficient to luxurious, order a dog bed that fits your personal budget. Establishing this budget prior to browsing available options will prevent you from overspending.

What to look for in a quality memory foam dog bed

Machine washable

Dog beds are known for attracting messes. Even if your pup stays relatively clean, all dogs track in dirt and mud on their paws every single day. Washing their memory foam dog bed on a regular basis is essential in keeping them clean and healthy. It is also necessary for keeping your home clean, and for eliminating harmful germs.

The best dog beds on the market are machine washable. Oftentimes, memory foam beds come with separate pieces that have removable covers. These covers can be placed in the washing machine for effortless cleaning.

Waterproof or water-resistant

Another common challenge with dog beds is water damage. This is especially the case with older dogs, who are prone to urinary incontinence. Because of this, top brands design their beds to be either 100% waterproof or water-resistant. Both designations signal that the bed cannot easily be destroyed by common liquids. Memory foam beds that are waterproof/water-resistant are also easy to clean.

Long-lasting

Like any other product that you purchase, longevity is a desirable characteristic in memory foam dog beds. Higher-end brands take extra care to ensure that your investment stretches for as many years as possible.

When buying a new bed for your dog, look for high-quality fabric and long-lasting foam that don’t rip easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a memory foam dog bed

Typically, you can expect to spend $40-$240 on a memory foam dog bed.

Memory foam dog bed FAQ

How old should your dog be before you buy a memory foam bed?

A. There are no age minimums when buying a memory foam bed. Puppies and adult dogs alike will enjoy the added comfort and support of these top-quality designs. If your dog is a senior, has arthritis, joint pain or any pain-related ailment, memory foam beds are strongly recommended.

Why choose memory foam over standard filling?

A. Beds with standard filling do not provide the level of support and comfort that senior dogs need. Making the problem worse, these fillings often wear down after a few months, which further decreases the support your pup receives. Memory foam beds are designed to bounce back after consistent use, and continuously deliver superior support.

What’s the best memory foam dog bed to buy?

Top memory foam dog bed

BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed

What you need to know: Built with therapeutic gel memory foam, dogs of all sizes will find this bed to be particularly snug and pain-relieving.

What you’ll love: The BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed is a two-in-one crate bed and full-size bed. It is available in several colors and patterns, and in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large. The large size accommodates dogs of up to 100 pounds. The bed is water-resistant and can easily be washed.

What you should consider: Some individuals said the bed was complicated to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top memory foam dog bed for the money

FurHaven Faux Fur and Suede Memory Foam Dog Bed

What you need to know: Reasonably priced and extremely soft, dogs adore this comfy memory foam bed.

What you’ll love: Available in three sizes and colors, finding the right style is relatively simple. The base of the bed is made from memory foam and is surrounded by three plush bolsters. All fabrics used are soft and machine washable.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of damage and fabric-quality issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Big Barker 7-Inch Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: Pet owners who are in search of a premium memory foam dog bed should consider the Big Barker 7-Inch Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed.

What you’ll love: Designed with large and giant dogs in mind, this luxurious memory foam bed is available in three sizes and four neutral colors. A professional study of this bed revealed that it has proven abilities to decrease pain and enhance mobility.

What you should consider: This bed is one of the most expensive available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

