Which Intex pool should I get?

Best Intex pools of 2021

When the mid-summer heat makes spending time outdoors feel a little unbearable, having a nice refreshing pool to cool off in can make all the difference. However, in-ground pools can be costly and require much more time and maintenance.

Intex pools are convenient to set up, save on backyard space and cost only a fraction of the price of in-ground options. While the price range will vary depending on the pool size, we’ll cover various Intex models suitable for swimmers of all ages so you can get the most out of the summer season.

Why choose an Intex pool?

Price

With the cost of in-ground pools averaging $35,000, they are a significant investment that isn’t feasible for all homeowners. Intex above-ground pools offer a similar experience but allow you to save thousands of dollars. No matter your budget, you can usually find an Intex swimming pool that fits your needs.

Size

Not everyone needs or wants a large in-ground pool. Many people will be satisfied with a smaller Intex inflatable pool, as they take up much less yard space, leaving you more room for outdoor entertaining or space for kids to play.

Mobility

Another reason Intex pools are popular is their ability to be moved from one area to another. As they are not permanent fixtures, you can adjust your pool’s location to find the most suitable spot.

Installation

If you’re still unsure if an Intex pool is right for you, consider the substantially more straightforward installation process. There is no construction or excavation needed. Simply inflate or assemble the frame, fill with water and enjoy.

Types of Intex above-ground pools

Intex inflatable pools

Inflatable children’s pools and inflatable vinyl pools are the easiest models to set up and come with the cheapest price tag. Some inflatable options will come with a filter pump, while others will require you to purchase one separately.

Intex 15ft x 42in Easy Pool Set with Filter Pump

This all-in-one pool set includes a ladder, pump, pool cover and ground cloth to protect the pool bottom against rips or tears. You can comfortably fit four to seven people in this compact inflatable pool, making it perfect for the whole family.

Intex Easy Set Up 10ft x 30in Pool

As a mid-sized Intex inflatable pool, you’ll be able to splash around with several friends or family members. The super-simple setup involves no tools and can be completed in a matter of minutes. Set with included pump available at Home Depot.

Intex 8ft x 30in Pool Easy Set

Small but inexpensive, this Intex swimming pool is a great budget-friendly option, though to keep the water clean and to circulate, you’ll need to purchase an external filter.

Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Inflatable Pool

While it may not be big enough to swim laps or dive underwater, both kids and adults will enjoy the four comfortable built-in seats as they escape the summer heat. Lightweight and easy to transport, everyone ages three and up can take advantage of this compact model.

Intex Mandarin Swim Center Family Pool

With a capacity of 132 gallons and a 13-inch wall, this colorful inflatable pool is great for children or those who just want to cool off and lounge around. You won’t need a filter with this model, and the drain plug makes it easy to empty.

Intex Crystal Blue Kids Inflatable 66in x 15in Swimming Pool

This is the perfect beginner kiddie pool. Young children will have a blast playing, splashing and soaking when the temperatures rise. The heavy-duty vinyl is durable enough to last several seasons.

Intex framed pools

Intex above-ground pools that utilize a frame are often more durable, stable and better suited for swimming and watersports than some inflatable models. Larger framed pools may take longer to heat up in the sun, so if you prefer warmer water, you might want to consider a solar heating mat.

Intex 32ft x 16ft x 52in Ultra XTR Rectangular Pool Set

Being the largest above-ground pool on our list means this model also comes with the highest price. However, with all the necessary equipment included, an installation time of under 90 minutes and enough space to host a decent-sized pool party, you’ll quickly realize the great value.

Intex 24ft X 12ft X 52in Ultra XTR Rectangular Set Pool

The rust-resistant galvanized steel frame keeps this Intex above-ground pool secure and stable, even when multiple people are swimming at once. As with the larger model, there is minimal maintenance required to keep your filter systems functioning.

Intex 18ft X 52in Ultra Xtr Frame Pool Set

An included Krystal Clear sand filter ensures that your pool water is clean and safe all summer long. An excellent mid-sized option, this intex swimming pool can be assembled, filled and ready to use in about an hour.

Intex Prism 16.5ft X 9ft X 48in Above-Ground Oval Swimming Set

Built using a unique oval design, this Intex Prism pool offers the maximum swimming area for its size. The Hydro Aeration technology used in many Intex swimming pools creates improved water clarity and more advanced filtration.

Intex 16ft X 48in Ultra XTR Pool Set

Whether it’s a 4th of July party, a backyard cookout or just a hot summer afternoon, six to eight people can take a dip in this pool at the same time without feeling too crowded. Setup takes just 45 minutes and the Easy Lock System keeps the frame sturdy.

Intex 12ft X 30in Prism Frame Pool Set

Using a three-ply liner means you’ll worry less about punctures or rips and spend more time enjoying the water. A smaller size means that this Intex above-ground pool is excellent for backyards that don’t have a ton of space.

Intex 10ft X 30in Metal Frame Pool with Filter Pump

It may be small in size, but the strong PVC material is abrasion-resistant and won’t be damaged by sunlight, making it a heavy-duty option for any backyard. At 2.5 feet deep, this pool is great for ages six and up.

