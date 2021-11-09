Spending just 15 minutes per day in a hot tub has been proven to decrease the stress hormone cortisol by 11%.

Which hot tub should I get?

In the fast-paced, stressful world most of us live in today, stepping into a bubbling hot tub can do wonders for the body, mind and emotions. There are numerous benefits to having a hot tub. Whether you want to enjoy a hot tub with friends as you laugh and soak together, or use it to get away and unwind by yourself, purchasing a hot tub may be one of the best items you can get for improving your health. Hot tubs are great for relaxation and decreasing stress, improving circulation, alleviating tension, soothing muscles and joints and improving sleep quality.

Top hot tub

AquaRest Spas DayDream 6-Person Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: This spacious six-person plug-and-play hot tub has 45 hydro-therapeutic stainless steel jets, as well as built-in lumbar support for quality lounging.

What you’ll love: Designed to create a relaxing experience, the cascading waterfall featuring nine different vibrantly colored LED lights is sure to create the kind of ambiance that invites you into a private oasis. It includes dual side air control to provide a personalized hydro-massage, EZ Klean Filtration System as well as a warranty for you to get the most out of your hot tub.

What you should consider: As this is a high-quality hot tub, the price is on the expensive side compared to those without as many features.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top hot tub for the money

AquaRest Spas Premium 5-Person Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: This five-person plug-and-play hot tub has 29 hydrotherapy jets and a lumbar arch support lounger for easing sore muscles and joints.

What you’ll love: Designed for effective energy saving, it has full foam insulation and includes an ASTM locking safety cover for added protection. A very convenient feature is the dual side air control, which gives you the option to personalize your massage for maximum relaxation. With the dual side air control, your friends can comfortably customize their side while you enjoy your own settings.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported missing user manuals upon delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top inflatable hot tub

Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

What you need to know: Although this hot tub is inflatable, it is created with durable material and created for comfort, including headrests and spacious seating for six people.

What you’ll love: It includes 170 high-powered jets, LED light system, hard water treatment system and a wireless controller that can last 48 hours on one charge. With the amount of jets and other features, this is an affordable and convenient alternative to a standard hot tub.

What you should consider: Charging the wireless controller and heating the water takes some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable hot tub for the money

Coleman SaluSpa 6-person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

What you need to know: This inflatable hot tub is made by a trusted brand and includes quality features for a great value at a convenient price.

What you’ll love: Unlike some inflatable hot tubs, the water heats quickly and stays warm. Consisting of I-beam construction, it features a Freeze Shield automatic heating function that offers protection in cold weather. It features bubble jets for a soothing experience comparable to a standard hot tub.

What you should consider: It may be more suitable for only four people instead of six.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LifeSmart Spas Retreat DXL 5-person Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: Perfect for anyone looking for a simple and easy hot tub to fill, plug in and enjoy.

What you’ll love: This fully foam-insulated, energy-efficient hot tub is certified by the APSP 14 National Standard and the California Energy Commission. Featuring a waterfall, multi-color underwater LED light and 28 jets, this hot tub is a great value and solution to decreasing stress.

What you should consider: It may be difficult to drain and clean certain areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

AquaRest Spas Premium 300 2-Person 20-Jet Hot Tub

What you need to know: This cozy hot tub may be ideal for those who do not want a large hot tub or do not have the space necessary.

What you’ll love: It is convenient and easy to set up, heats the water fast and maintains the temperature. The features, including LED waterfall, stainless steel jets and wide leg room make this a great deal. It consists of a polyurethane impact-resistant shell, which protects with durability and efficiency.

What you should consider: There is only room for two people, the insulation is not as thick as some models and it requires chemicals to maintain.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Coleman SaluSpa Hawaii Square Hot Tub

What you need to know: This inflatable four-person hot tub is a great option if you are looking for an affordable way to ease tight joints and create a private spa in your own backyard.

What you’ll love: The triple-ply walls are designed for stability and durability, yet it is also comfortable. It is quick to heat up to 104 degrees and features 114 surrounding air jets. It includes a liner, cover, air pad protector, chemical floater and two filter cartridges.

What you should consider: Set up may be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Bestway Honolulu Portable Hot Tub

What you need to know: An inflatable hot tub that is conveniently portable, yet has the look of being built in with high quality material similar to the appearance of wicker.

What you’ll love: This portable hot tub includes a locking cover and a built-in air chamber for needed insulation. The rattan print is perfect to go with any outdoor setting.

What you should consider: Takes time to heat up and maintain temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

