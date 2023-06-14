Why do I need a robotic pool cleaner?

There are many things to enjoy about having a pool in your backyard. Having to clean it regularly isn’t one of them. Fortunately, you don’t have to scrub your pool all day to keep it in top shape. A robotic pool cleaner can take on the task for you, giving you more time to swim and enjoy the pool.

If you’re in the market for a hassle-free pool cleaner, here are some of the best robotic cleaners to keep your pool clean with minimal effort.

What is a robotic pool cleaner?

Unlike other pool cleaners that connect to your pool’s pump or filter, a robotic pool has an electric motor that allows it to operate independently of the pool system. Some models are wireless, but many have a waterproof cord that you plug into a ground-fault circuit interrupter outlet to power the device.

A robotic cleaner features powerful suction that can remove leaves, bugs, dirt and other debris from the bottom and walls of your pool. The debris is usually collected in a separate filter bag or cartridge you empty after each use. Most cleaners have bumpers that help them navigate obstacles in the pool for better coverage when cleaning. Some models allow you to program a pattern for cleaning, while other cleaners follow a pre-programmed random cleaning pattern that spans the entire pool.

Some robotic pool cleaners are also designed to scrub along a pool’s water line, which can help keep algae in your pool under control.

Best robotic pool cleaners

Top robotic pool cleaners under $500

AIPER Seagull Plus Cordless Pool Vacuum

This cordless robotic cleaner provides up to 110 minutes of cleaning on one charge. It can clean pools with inclines up to 15 degrees and easily cleans debris. The LED indicator keeps you up to speed on cleaning/charging status. It has a top charging port for easy recharge and charges in just 2.5 hours. Sold by Amazon

Rock & Rocker Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

With a powerful rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this robot cleaner can run for 60 to 90 minutes before losing its charge. It moves at a speed of 16 meters per minute and has two suction doors, a bottom brush and a high-quality filter. It weighs about 12 pounds, so it’s also easy to remove from the pool. Sold by Amazon

Betta 2 Robotic Pool Vacuum and Skimmer

This robot pool cleaner can clean debris at the bottom of the pool as well as items floating in the water. It is made of UV-resistant materials for improved durability and is solar-powered for fuss-free recharging. It also turns itself off when the battery is low. Sold by Amazon

Top robotic pool cleaners $500 to $800

Dolphin E10 Robotic Pool Cleaner

This powerful Dolphin pool cleaner can clean an above-ground pool of up to 30 feet in an hour and a half. It costs an average of 5 cents per hour to run, so it’s also affordable to use. It’s backed by a two-year warranty. Sold by Amazon

Aqua Products Evo502 Robotic Pool Cleaner

With its 4-liter filter basket, this robot cleaner can tackle an in-ground pool measuring up to 40 feet. It offers two cleaning modes, so you can clean just the floors or all the pool’s surfaces. It also has unique brushes at the front and back that can scrub a surface twice in just one pass. Sold by Amazon

Hayward SharkVac Robotic Pool Cleaner

Thanks to its smart steering technology, this robotic cleaner can scrub pool floors in two hours. It has an out-of-water sensor to protect the motor from moving above the water line and stressing itself. You can also access the filter from the top of the cleaner, so you can empty it quickly and easily. Sold by Amazon

Dolphin Escape Robotic Above-Ground Pool Cleaner

This above-ground pool cleaner offers dual ultra-energy-efficient DC motors for a more powerful cleaning experience. It has an extra-large cartridge filter capacity, so it can hold all the debris from your pool. It also offers continuous rubber tracks for its wheels to keep the cleaner from slipping and sliding in your pool. Sold by Amazon

Best robotic pool cleaners $800 and up

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner

This robot cleaner is powerful enough for in-ground pools measuring up to 50 feet. It takes just two hours to clean the entire surface, and it uses dual scrubbing brushes and suction to leave your pool sparkling. It also offers three frequency settings: daily, every other day or every third day. Sold by Amazon

Dolphin Triton PS Robotic Pool Cleaner

In just two hours, this convenient pool cleaner can clean a pool of up to 50 feet. It offers three cleaning schedule options and works equally well on vertical surfaces as on horizontal surfaces. It’s especially effective at scrubbing along the water line. Sold by Amazon

Polaris 9550 Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner

With five cleaning modes, this Polaris pool cleaner can tackle in-ground pools up to 60 feet. It includes a motion-sensing remote, which allows you to control exactly where it cleans. It also has a dirty canister alert to let you know when it’s time to empty the debris. Sold by Amazon

Aquabot X4 Robotic Pool Cleaner

This robot cleaner works well for above-ground and in-ground pools of all sizes. It offers an anti-tangle swivel with 360-degree rotation to ensure complete coverage of the pool and a large cartridge to collect all the debris from pool surfaces. Its pool-mapping feature helps the cleaner work faster and more efficiently. Sold by Amazon

Polaris P965iQ Sport Robotic Pool Cleaner

This smart robotic pool cleaner is Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can use the Polaris app to control your pool’s cleaning. It features four-wheel drive, so it never gets stuck around obstacles in the pool. It has a 70-foot swivel cable to prevent tangling. Sold by Amazon

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

With a user-friendly design that only requires pushing a single button, this robot pool cleaner can clean a pool up to 50 feet and scrub the entire water line in around three hours. It utilizes carefully derived algorithms to determine cleaning paths that ensure full coverage but also has an optional remote for manual control. Sold by Amazon

Dolphin Quantum Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner

Plan your pool’s cleaning schedule ahead of time with this lightweight robotic pool cleaner that is equipped with a weekly scheduler. It’s powerful enough to clean an in-ground pool up to 50 feet, and it cleans the walls, floors and other surfaces. It has an extra-large, top-loading filter basket. Sold by Amazon

