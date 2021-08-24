Best hot tubs

Immersing yourself in a hot tub for 15 minutes before bed can help ease pain and promote deeper, more restful sleep.

Which hot tub is best?

Imagine walking into your own backyard at the end of the day to relax in your personal spa. You can easily achieve that fantasy with a hot tub. Soaking in a hot tub whenever you desire in the privacy of your backyard not only feels luxurious, but it’s also a good investment for relieving stress, relaxing after a long day and even lowering blood pressure.

To get the most out of your hot tub, review essential hot tub features and select a model that makes the most sense for your household. The AquaRest Spas DayDream 6-Person Plug and Play Hot Tub offers coveted features and is durable and large enough for your whole household, so you can start melting your stress away now.

What to know before you buy a hot tub

Not all parts of the hot tub are made from the same material. Knowing its structure could be beneficial in providing proper maintenance in the long run.

Plastic

Hot tub liners, which are the inner part of the hot tub which holds the water and supports your body, are made from durable, waterproof plastic.

Wood

The frame of a hot tub is often made of wood. Wood looks high-end and warm and blends well into other design elements of an outdoor space, such as the deck or landscape. However, it requires maintenance, can fade in the sun and isn’t as moisture resistant as composite.

Composite

Composite frames lack some of the beauty of wood, but they’re more durable, require less maintenance and last longer.

What to look for in a quality hot tub

Size

When shopping for the best hot tub, one of the most important things to consider is what size is right for you. Hot tubs come in a variety of sizes to allow households of all sizes to get the most out of their purchase. Select the hot tub that makes the most sense for your space and budget.

If you plan to use your hot tub with guests, you may wish to opt for a larger size. Consider, though, that larger hot tubs cost more than two-person hot tubs and require more patio space. They’ll also require electricity to heat and cost more to run.

Two-person tubs are great space savers and work well for small households, while three- or four-person tubs work well for larger households or those who often host guests.

Five- or six-person tubs and seven- or eight-person tubs are good for larger households or those who regularly host many guests. These also require quite a bit of flat yard or deck space.

Seating

Look for a hot tub whose liner features a lounge seat that allows you to spread out your legs and benches that allow multiple people to soak at once.

Jets

Tubs with high-quality jets spread throughout the body of the tub provide users with a relaxing massage. If you’re buying a hot tub for muscle relief and joint therapy, check the reviews to ensure the jets are satisfactory.

You should also look for models with adjustable jet direction and force to allow you to target specific muscles.

Purification

Your hot tub should have a high-quality, easy-to-clean filter to keep dirt out of your hot tub and make it easy to maintain.

Most hot tubs also include an ozonator, which is a device that cleans your tub’s water naturally, allowing you to use less chemical sanitizers like chlorine in your tub for a cleaner, safer hot tub.

Insulation

To keep your electricity costs down, be sure to select a hot tub with good insulation. This will keep your tub hot and your electric bill down. For the most energy-efficient option, select a hot tub with full-foam insulation.

Cover

Select a model with a durable and secure hot tub cover to prevent debris from entering your hot tub. This is especially essential if you intend to use your hot tub all year round, and bear in mind that when thermal insulation and protection from the elements is crucial.

Extras

There are a number of added features that can add to your hot tub experience. If you plan to have drinks in your hot tub, opt for a model which includes cup holders so you’ll have someplace to rest your beverage. Some models also include LED lights underwater in various colors to add to the spa-like ambiance of your hot tub. Finally, waterfall elements in a hot tub create a soothing, natural audio effect that sounds like cascading water.

Warranty

Because hot tubs are a large financial investment, be sure to select a model which offers at least a 5-years structural warranty. You should also only purchase a hot tub with a 2-year, parts-and-labor warranty and a 1-year cabinet warranty.

How much you can expect to spend on a hot tub

Hot tub prices vary widely based on size, materials and included features. Expect to pay at least $2,000 for a basic, two-person hot tub and up to $12,000 for a large, luxury hot tub with numerous features. $5,000 is the average price for a two- or three-person hot tub with all essential features.

Hot tub FAQ

Q. Are hot tubs safe to use?

A. Hot tubs are safe for use as long as you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If you’re pregnant, have a heart condition or have any other health concerns, ask your doctor if hot tubbing is right for you. Hot tubs are generally considered unsafe for children.

Q. How do I maintain my hot tub?

A. Some hot tubs may have slightly different care instructions, so be sure to consult the guide that comes with your model. Generally, caring for a hot tub requires routinely checking the chlorine levels and pH in your hot tub. You’ll also need to clean the tub’s filter periodically. Lastly, you’ll need to drain and clean the interior every few months.

Q. Can I use my hot tub all year?

A. Many hot tubs are intended for year-round use and designed for safe operation during the coldest months, even when it snows. Many people enjoy using hot tubs in the winter as a way to warm up. If you intend to use your hot tub in the winter, make sure you check your model’s specifications and use a thick, durable cold-weather cover.

What’s the best hot tub to buy?

Top hot tub

AquaRest Spas DayDream 6-Person Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: An attractive hot tub with an array of features and 45 jets that fits up to 6 people comfortably.

What you’ll love: Designed with hydro-therapy, lumbar support and luxury in mind for a relaxing and soothing spa experience. A cascading waterfall and multi-color LEDs set this hot tub apart. Features an easily cleaned filtration system for streamlined maintenance as well. Freeze resistance makes this model ideal for use in cold seasons.

What you should consider: This hot tub costs more than other models but features many more features than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top hot tub for the money

AquaRest Spas Premium 300 2-Person 20-Jet Hot Tub

What you need to know: A relatively affordable option for users who only need enough space for two people. Requires no installation.

What you’ll love: Easy to use and maintain. Heats quickly and includes foam insulation to save money on maintaining high temperature. Features 20 stainless steel jets and a durable body shell. Includes an LED waterfall.

What you should consider: Only large enough to fit two adults comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Lifesmart Spas 5-Person 28-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

What you need to know: A large, easy to use and energy-efficient hot tub at a reasonable price point for its size.

What you’ll love: Includes a lounge seat and two beaches. Insulated to save energy and money on heating. Large enough to fit five people comfortably. Features underwater LED lights. Includes three cup holders.

What you should consider: Due to its size, this hot tub can take a while to heat up.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews.

