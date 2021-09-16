Best grill brush

Care must be taken with wire bristles, as they can fall out and find their way into your food. As soon as you notice any degradation in the unit’s integrity, a wire grill brush should be immediately discarded.

WHICH GRILL BRUSH IS BEST?

Did you know that neglecting to clean your grill allows carcinogenic residue to build up? If for no other reason than that, you’ll want to incorporate regular scrub-downs after every use as well as a more thorough cleaning as needed. One of the best tools to accomplish this task is a grill brush.

To learn more about which style will work best for you, read our buying guide. It includes our favorite grill brush, the Kona 360º Clean Grill Brush, which has a large scrubbing surface and is designed to remove the toughest residue from your grill.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A GRILL BRUSH

Materials and design

The two biggest concerns when considering purchasing a grill brush are the materials used in manufacturing and the design of the cleaning head.

Materials

The two most-common types of bristles your grill brush may have are stainless steel or brass. Stainless steel bristles are much more durable and offer a more potent cleaning. Although brass may take a little more effort, it is gentler on grills that may be scratched when using stainless steel. Before purchasing, know the material your grill is made out of and check to be sure that the brush you are considering is appropriate for that material.

Design

The two basic designs on a grill brush are loops and bristles. Loops are the gentler option and are best saved for lighter duty cleaning tasks. Keep an eye on these types of brushes as, over time, the loops can break and potentially contaminate your food. Bristles are much more effective at providing a deep clean, but you must be vigilant to be sure none of the bristles fall out while cleaning.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY GRILL BRUSH

Besides the materials and cleaning head design, there are a few other aspects to consider before purchasing your new grill brush:

Shape

The cleaning head of grill brushes comes in a variety of shapes: long, wide, narrow, or multiple rows. Each has a purpose, but it comes down to a matter of user preference to determine which shape is best for you. If you prefer to cover a broad area, for instance, a wider head is what you’ll want. If you like to get into tight places, you will need a narrow cleaning head.

Scraper

Not every bit of grime can be removed using a brush. Sometimes, you need a scraper to get the really tough stuff off. Some grill brushes feature a wire side and a scraper side. Others come as a bundle with one tool for each task.

Handle

Since a grill is best cleaned while it is still hot, look for a grill brush with a long durable handle that won’t melt or transfer heat to your hand.

Storage

For convenience, you’ll want a grill brush that features some way to hang it, whether it is for easy reach while grilling or for storage.

Grill brush prices

If you’re looking to get a budget grill brush that is very basic, you can find one for as low as $8 or less. As you move up, adding features such as longer handles, a wider cleaning surface, and a scraper, you can expect to pay anywhere from $20 to $30.

GRILL BRUSHES FAQ

How long can I keep my grill brush?

A. Once a grill brush shows signs of rust or corrosion or the bristles start falling out, it is time for a new brush.

When’s the best time to clean my grill?

A. Clean your grill after using it (you can wait until you finish eating), while it is still hot, before the residue becomes too tough to remove. Dip your grill brush in water so the steam can help loosen particles, but be careful not to lean over the grill or you may get burned by the rising steam.

WHAT GRILL BRUSHES ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top grill brush

Kona 360º Clean Grill Brush

Our take: This is a uniquely designed grill brush that can reduce the effort required when cleaning your grill.

What we like: This grill brush is suitable for use on porcelain, stainless steel and infrared grills. The long handle allows you to use two hands, if needed, when scrubbing.

What you should consider: The handle is less durable than the brush.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top grill brush for the money

Weber Three-Sided Grill Brush

Our take: This is a basic grill brush with a wide head and two smaller sides, which offer cleaning versatility.

What we like: This brush’s simple design is highly effective when it comes to cleaning. The wide head means less scrubbing time and the comfortable ergonomic handle helps prevent hand fatigue.

What you should consider: The handle is a little short, especially when cleaning a grill that is still hot.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Alpha Grillers Grill Brush

Our take: This is a large grill brush that allows you to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your guests.

What we like: The triple-size, heavy-duty head lets you apply the needed force to clean your grill more effectively. The long, 18-inch handle helps keep your hands away from the heat so you can scrub while the grill is still hot, which is the best time for cleaning your grill.

What you should consider: This grill brush works well, but it is less durable than higher-priced models.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

