Best pen for note taking

There are still some instances where you need to use a pen for note taking, whether you are keeping a physical journal, taking notes for class or leaving a quick note for a loved one at home.

Which pen for note taking is best?

While most people use computers, phones and tablets to write these days, there are still some instances where you need to use a pen for note taking, whether you are keeping a physical journal, taking notes for class or leaving a quick note for a loved one at home. Ink pens for note taking are perfect for the office, for home and for running errands. If you’re looking for an outstanding pen for note taking, the Cross Calais Ballpoint Pen is a tremendous pick.

What to know before you buy a pen for note taking

History

Ink dates back to 2500 BC in ancient China and Egypt, and some version of the pen has existed since the creation of written language. Quill pens were developed around the 17th century and remained popular until the modern ink pen was created around the late 19th century.

Types

There are a few different kinds of ink pens for note taking, including felt tip pens, fountain pens and ballpoint pens. Felt tip pens are composed of a semi-soft, porous material, while fountain pens have pointed metal nibs and ballpoint pens have a small metal ball at the tip.

Maintenance

You can keep your pens from drying out by storing the pen with its cap on and the tip pointing down. You can also dip the tip of the pen in candle wax to seal it when it’s not being used.

What to look for in a quality pen for note taking

Ink color

Black and dark blue ink pens for note taking are the most common, but if you hand edit frequently, then you should look for ink pens with different colors like red or green. You can usually find and purchase bright and colorful pens in bulk, but you can also buy them individually.

Ergonomic comfort

Many ink pens have silicone or rubber padding towards the tip, which helps ease hand cramps. This ergonomic padding is mainly found on ballpoint pens, but you can also buy pen pads separately.

Flows easily

If you are an artist, you can use a versatile ballpoint pen for a number of different artistic purposes. But if you are using a pen for art, you should find a pen with ink that flows fairly easily.

How much you can expect to spend on a pen for note taking

You can typically expect to spend somewhere between $3-$25 for a single pen, depending on the quality of the pen and the number of pens in a package. The most basic pens cost less than $10, while midrange pens cost about $10-$20 and the high-end pens go for $25 or more.

Pen for note taking FAQ

Can you remove stains from pen ink?

A. Most pen ink stains are removable with a little bit of elbow grease. You should first blot the extra pen ink with a dry napkin or paper towel, then leave a water-based stain remover on the pen ink stain for about 15 minutes. You can then blot the pen ink stain and place the item in a washing machine. If the stain is still there after going through the washing machine, you should simply repeat the spot treatment until the pen ink stain fades.

Can ink pens for note taking freeze?

A. Yes, ink pens can freeze in very cold temperatures, if the pen ink is water-based. That being said, freezing shouldn’t be a problem, as long as you keep the pen in a dry and enclosed space.

How long will an ink pen for note taking typically last?

A. An ink pen will last different lengths of time, depending on how the ink pen is stored, how often it’s used and the quality of the pen for note taking itself. For example, a well-maintained fountain pen can last several decades, while a ballpoint pen kept in a cool and dry place can usually last multiple years, as long as the ink does not run out.

What’s the best pen for note taking to buy?

Top pen for note taking

Cross Calais Ballpoint Pen

What you need to know: These executive style pens from Cross are a perfect option for both pen collectors and professionals.

What you’ll love: These stunning pens are a popular gift, backed by the company’s lifetime mechanical guarantee, with polished chrome detail and an aerodynamic-inspired design.

What you should consider: These pens are fairly pricey, so they’re not a good option for people who easily lose pens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pen for note taking for the money

Paper Mate InkJoy 100RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens

What you need to know: These pens from Paper Mate are affordable, versatile and practical.

What you’ll love: These budget-friendly pens come in a pack of 20, with click tops that keep the retractable tips hidden when you’re not using the pens. The bright colors are perfect for color-coding items and making art.

What you should consider: There are some mixed opinions about how well these pens write.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pentel R.S.V.P. Stick Ballpoint Pen

What you need to know: This well-made pen from Pentel comes with user-friendly features like rubber grips and sturdy caps.

What you’ll love: This feature-packed Pentel pen offers a wide range of bright colors in a pack of 12 pens with rubberized grips and strong caps. The pens also have a rich ink color and last a long time.

What you should consider: These tend to leak from time to time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.