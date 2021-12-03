Best erasable pen

Which erasable pens are best?

Erasable pens exist for those who desire to be able to fix a mistake without having to use pencil lead as a means of stationery. Erasable pens make it possible for users to make mistakes while writing in ink and cleanly erase the mistake as if it were a pencil. Erasable pens are inexpensive and allow users to correct a mistake while writing in different colors, if they choose. Before purchasing an erasable pen, consider its retractable features, the width of the tip and the color of ink.

If you’re looking for an erasable pen that writes smoothly, is available in different colors and features a fine, precise point, Pilot Frixion Clicker Erasable Fine Point Pens are the top choice.

What to know before you buy an erasable pen

Retractable

Ink pens that feature erasers are commonly made to be retractable. This means there’s no cap required to prevent the pen from drying and the pen retracts on its own. This feature is more convenient, as users don’t have to keep track of a cap and it allows the ink to last longer. Erasable pens that are retractable are made with erasers that can be clicked or plastic additions on the side of the pen that also allow the pen to be easily attached to other objects.

Tip

Consider an erasable pen with a fine tip if you prefer your writing to be thinner and more precise. The width of the tip is noted in the product description and lets you know how the ink will be delivered onto the paper. If the pen is fine-tipped, it will create thin lines of ink and it’s easier to control the ink flow. For those who enjoy ultra-fine writing, there are extra fine-tipped pens that allow users even more control of the ink. If a pen features a medium tip, more ink will come out when the pen is in use. This ink may be more visible to those who have problems with their eyesight, but it can also be harder to prevent ink blotting.

Color

Erasable pens come in many different colors. While some colors are easier to erase than others, it’s important that there are color options available depending on how you plan to use the pen. Some standardized tests require a certain color of pen, while those writing personal letters may prefer a variety of colors.

What to look for in a quality erasable pen

Refillable

The best erasable pens are designed with the ability to buy cartridges to refill the pen so that it can be used multiple times. This not only saves single-use plastic, but it’s cheaper for the user over time to buy ink refills instead of more pens. If a pen can be refilled, it will be noted in the product description.

Visible

Quality erasable pen ink should be visible upon first use. Pens that don’t create a continuous flow of ink aren’t terribly useful. Regardless of the width of the tip, an erasable pen should provide a transfer of clean and vibrant ink onto the paper. Erasable pen ink that disappears in a short time may need to be retraced and the writing won’t look as smooth as desired.

Clean erasing

Erasable pens should be able to get rid of all marks of ink that were made on a piece of paper. Erasable pens that are designed with quality erasers have no problem getting rid of any sign of ink, while those made with faulty erasers may leave smudges or marks that prevent the writing from looking professional.

How much you can expect to spend on an erasable pen

Erasable pens cost anywhere from $4-$15, depending on how many pens are in a pack and if the pens are made with convenient writing features. Retractable pens featuring smooth gel ink and those that come in packs of multiple pens cost more.

Erasable pen FAQ

What kind of erasers are used to erase ink?

A. Erasers that are used to erase ink can be similar to erasers used to erase pencils but require a rougher texture to get all the ink off. Some ink erasers are made from vulcanized rubber, while others are made with volcanic rock debris or vinyl to give them more grip when erasing ink.

Why does erasable ink tend to get lighter over time?

A. The erasable ink that you use to write on paper gets lighter over time if it’s exposed to friction. Acts such as rubbing rubber and other substances onto the ink and rubbing two pieces of paper together increases friction, which creates heat and means the ink may disappear.

What are the best erasable pens to buy?

Top erasable pen

Pilot Frixion Clicker Erasable Fine Point Pens

What you need to know: These ink pens come in different quantities and colors. They’re sold in a variety of erasable gel and stick ink pens and feature a fine point tip.

What you’ll love: These pens are retractable and allow users to fully press down and write and still erase as if the page was never written on. The gel ink allows the pen to write and erase cleanly, and the item is refillable. This pen also features a grip so that users have a better handle of the pen when writing and erasing.

What you should consider: The ink will disappear over time before the user erases the ink, and they dry up quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top erasable pen for the money

Paper Mate EraserMate Ballpoint Pen

What you need to know: These pens come in a pack of five and are made with blue ink. They feature a medium point and can be cleanly erased after the ink dries.

What you’ll love: This pen is known for writing smoothly at all angles and can be used in multiple settings. These pens are sold in different colors for the same price.

What you should consider: The ink that’s released from the pen is not released fluidly at times and the ink is sometimes too light to be seen. Some users complain that you have to write extremely lightly for the pen to erase. The ink on the pen can bubble up, causing ink blots when writing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitoler Retractable Erasable Gel Pens

What you need to know: These pens are retractable to prevent the pen from drying up and are made with a rubber eraser. The pack includes five blue and five black pens.

What you’ll love: These pens are designed with fine point tips for more precise writing and don’t bleed. The ink is toxin- and acid-free and gently erases. These pens can be used for various stationery activities and feature a side clicker to retract the pen. They feature a comfortable grip design, and they’re refillable.

What you should consider: This ink disappears completely when it comes in contact with heat and isn’t long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

