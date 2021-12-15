Best wrist rest for keyboards

A wrist rest usually includes either gel or memory foam padding. While both will work well for the average user, some prefer the firm feel of memory foam over gel.

Which wrist rest for keyboards is best?

People who use wrist rests with their keyboard are less likely to develop wrist aches and carpal tunnel symptoms. But with so many options on the market, it can be daunting to pick the right kind of support that will fit your keyboard and keep your wrists supported. Buyers can narrow down their choices depending on their keyboard size, desktop space and individual preferences.

The Razer Ergonomic Keyboard Wrist Rest is a great pick that fits full-size keyboards and features a slightly-angled surface for added ergonomics.

What to know before you buy a wrist rest for keyboards

Desktop space

Take time to measure your desktop to ensure you have enough space for a keyboard wrist rest. Some of the best ergonomic keyboards feature odd shapes, but several use a standard rectangle shape to fit on a desk. The best way to measure your desktop space is to measure your desktop, existing keyboard and space you’ll need for your mouse.

Keyboard size

While most wrist rests work with all kinds of keyboards, you can usually match your wrist rest to fit perfectly if you want it to line up. Keyboards usually come in full-size, tenkeyless, 70%, 60% or miniature. In addition, those who use split keyboards or other unique ergonomic options should make sure their wrist rest is large enough to accommodate the overall width.

Material

A wrist rest usually includes either gel or memory foam padding. While both will work well for the average user, some prefer the firm feel of memory foam over gel. You can also find wrist rests in a variety of other materials, including wood or fabric.

What to look for in a quality wrist rest for keyboards

Wrist support

Most people buy wrist rests for their keyboard to help reduce the strain that comes from typing for hours at a time. Since every individual is different, finding the ideal wrist rest for you may take a little trial and error. You’ll likely need to find the right combination of material, angle, size and overall shape.

Long-lasting

People who spend hours a day at their computer often need wrist rests, so they should be durable enough to handle general wear and tear. It’s definitely worth finding a wrist rest that will last a long time to ensure your purchase is worthwhile.

Fits your keyboard

Ultimately, it’s best to find a wrist rest that fits the size of your keyboard. While many standard wrist rests work just fine on regular-sized or smaller keyboards, they may be too small for those with a large keyboard. Make sure the wrist support is at least as long as the keyboard itself.

How much you can expect to spend on wrist rests for keyboards

You can find a variety of affordable keyboard wrist rests for around $8-10. This is a great option if you’re not sure if you need a wrist rest for your keyboard. If you want to find a bundle that includes a mouse pad rest, expect to spend between $10-$30.

Wrist rest for keyboards FAQ

Are there wrist rests for mechanical keyboards?

A. Many keyboards wrist rests work with mechanical keyboards. This ultimately depends on the height and overall size of the keyboard. In general, you can find wrist rests that fit multiple different keyboard sizes, from full-sized to mini keyboards.

Can keyboard wrist rests help with carpal tunnel symptoms?

A. Yes, wrist rests for keyboards can reduce carpal tunnel symptoms. While they may not completely eradicate the painful symptoms that come with carpal tunnel, they’ll usually lessen them. And if you don’t have symptoms yet, they will prevent them from occurring. So if you do not have carpal tunnel symptoms yet, but spend a lot of time typing, a wrist rest may be a good preventative investment.

What’s the best wrist rest for keyboards to buy?

Top wrist rest for keyboards

Razer Ergonomic Angled Wrist Rest For Keyboard with Anti-Slip Rubber Base

What you need to know: This longer wrist rest is perfect for full-size keyboards. It features an angled wrist rest made of memory foam, providing optimal support for the wrist.

What you’ll love: It’s a great pick for gamers and office workers alike, offering the perfect angle and surface for stress-free typing. You can also purchase this rest in other sizes or just for a mouse pad.

What you should consider: A few buyers said this wrist rest wore out after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrist rest for keyboards for the money

Gimars Upgrade Enlarged Gel Wrist Rests For Keyboard and Mouse

What you need to know: Buyers on a budget will love this affordable wrist rest bundle. It comes with a keyboard wrist rest and a mouse pad.

What you’ll love: The wrist rest features a soft gel material that runs the length of a keyboard, with a slightly-curved ergonomic mouse pad. You can buy this wrist rest bundle in various colors, including black, blue, turquoise and other decorative designs.

What you should consider: The non-skid pads may not work as well after months of use, especially with lighter keyboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Belkin F8E263-BLK WaveRest Gel Wrist Pad For Keyboards

What you need to know: This simple gel wrist pad has the perfect ergonomic shape for full-size keyboards. It features GelFlex Comfort Zone cushioning for an affordable, comfortable option.

What you’ll love: It helps avoid extra wrist strain and is wide enough to work with most keyboards. Its unique GelFlex shape is ideal for splitting the right and left side of a full-sized keyboard.

What you should consider: Some buyers said this keyboard wrist rest had a strange smell upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

