Best thank you cards for every occasion

Before you send out thank you cards, be sure you have the correct postage. Most standard-size cards and envelopes weighing 1 ounce or less can use First-Class or Forever stamps if mailed in the U.S.

Which thank you cards are best?

Need thank you cards for every occasion? It’s worth investing in a set that will cover your needs. Whether it’s a birthday gift thank you note or one that expresses gratitude for support, finding the perfect card is essential.

Etiquette and common courtesy say that you should send the recipient a thank you note after receiving a gift. Although texts or emails may be the modern way to send thank you messages, there’s something special about using an actual card. Not only is it personal, but the tiny memento is also often saved by recipients for sentimental reasons.

Thank you card etiquette

No matter the occasion, thank you cards are usually sent out no later than a couple of weeks after receiving a gift. However, it’s always recommended to send thank you notes as soon as possible.

There are few exceptions to the two-week time frame, including wedding, baby and condolence-related thank you notes. Because personal circumstances are slightly different for these events, it’s generally acceptable to send out thank you cards within a month to two months. Some individuals may send cards toward the end of the time frame if they’d like to include photos.

What to write in thank you cards

While thank you cards are simple letters, their content should express gratitude in a personal way with personal details. Some people discuss the gift and mention how they intend to use it, whereas others explain why it’s meaningful. Many people close the note with warm words, such as, “I am excited to see you over summer break,” or “I’m so lucky to have a friend like you,” as well.

How to choose thank you cards for every occasion

Individual cards vs. deluxe card assortments

You can hand-pick a collection of individual thank you cards, which means you have full control over designs and inside messages. However, one of the drawbacks is that you’ll probably spend significantly more buying cards this way.

The other option is to invest in a deluxe thank you card assortment. These sets come with up to 50 cards and envelopes and may include stickers or extra stationery. Unfortunately, deluxe card boxes may not offer too much design or message variety.

Blank cards vs. cards with messages

Even if thank you cards feature holiday or occasion-specific designs on the front, they may be blank on the inside. This leaves room to write a longer personal note, or if younger kids are writing the card, there’s space for larger handwriting or drawings. Other thank you cards include messages, which may be as simple as “thank you” or as involved as a poem. They’re ideal if you prefer writing shorter, concise sentiments but don’t want too much blank space in the card.

Handmade vs. store-bought cards

There’s no shortage of store-bought thank you cards available, which makes it fairly easy to find a set that suits your needs. However, many people prefer creating their own thank you cards with help from home printers, Cricut machines or card-designing kits.

Photo paper for printable greeting cards makes it easy to create and print within minutes. Some sets even come with templates for printing envelopes, return address labels or custom stickers.

Cricut machines print decals or cut various materials that you can affix to cards. Users create their own designs in the app, or they can visit Etsy to buy card templates.

Card-designing kits include many supplies to make cards, such as craft scissors, colored pencils, stamps or stencils. Most of these kids are all-ages friendly.

Top 12 thank you cards for every occasion

Birthdays

Hallmark Thank You Cards Painted Florals Assortment

A timeless design, this 48-card assortment includes four floral prints with coordinating envelopes. The cards use eco-friendly paper sourced from well-managed forests.

Sold by Amazon

American Greetings Thank You Cards for Kids

Bright and friendly, these kids’ thank you cards are ideal for sending to friends, classmates or family members.

Sold by Amazon

Bridal showers

Scheful Bridal Thank You Cards

These elegant cards, with matching stickers, have understated elegance with a simple design and embellished floral envelope.

Sold by Amazon

NoteworthyDesigns Bridal Shower Thank You Cards

The box of 30 cards features a simple bridal gown silhouette, and at 4 inches by 6 inches, they’re an ideal size to include standard photos.

Sold by Amazon

Weddings

Hallmark Wedding Thank You Card Assortment

This thank you card assortment features six unique designs inspired by moments from the big day, such as champagne flutes and a slice of the wedding cake.

Sold by Amazon

Hadley Designs Rustic Wedding Thank You Cards

Look no further for a rustic- or vintage-inspired card assortment because this 24-card set includes six unique designs with “Mr. & Mrs.” printed on every card.

Sold by Amazon

Baby showers

American Greetings Baby Shower Thank You Card Bundle

These baby-themed thank you cards feature a wide variety of designs, ranging from tiny baby shoes to baby sea creatures expressing their gratitude.

Sold by Amazon

VNS Creations Woodland Thank You Notes

If you’re a big fan of woodland creatures, this themed assortment with watercolor-inspired designs is a top choice.

Sold by Amazon

Holidays

Paper Frenzy Winter Animals Thank You Cards

It’s hard to beat the charm of these winter animal thank you cards, which feature a cuddly penguin with earmuffs and a polar bear wearing a cozy sweater.

Sold by Amazon

Tiny Expressions Kids’ Holiday Coloring Thank You Cards

Kids can have fun flexing their creative skills and practicing their manners with these double-sided coloring thank you cards.

Sold by Amazon

Graduations

Hallmark Gold Foil and Glitter Thank You Cards

The simple, sophisticated design of these gold-themed thank you cards lets the personalized note take center stage. The 5-inch by 3.9-inch cards come with matching white envelopes.

Sold by Amazon

Black Tabby Studio Graduation Cap Thank You Cards

This modern graduation thank you note features a mortarboard, and it’s available with different tassel colors to reflect the recipient’s academic honors or school colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.