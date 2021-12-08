Best custom stamp

The average ink stamp can make over 25,000 impressions before it will be too dry to use.

Which custom stamps are best?

Customizable stamps can be used to stamp addresses, dates, seals of approval or personal messages. The best stamps will create clear wording and the ink will not need constant replacing, and you’ll be able to stamp quickly and repeatedly without flaws. Before purchasing a custom stamp, consider how many lines of text that the stamp creates, which parts of the stamp’s design are customizable, how often the ink needs replacing and if the ink is sold with the stamp.

If you are looking for a customizable stamp with quality refillable ink in different colors and exact line matching, the Excel Mark Store CustomSelf Inking Stamp is the top choice.

What to know before you buy custom stamps

Lines

Before purchasing custom stamps, consider how many lines of text the stamps include. The lines of text will determine how much ink is used and how much space the stamp will take up when it is transferred onto the paper. Most stamps feature about three lines of text, depending on the purpose of the stamp. There are stamps that are set in a circular design, date stamps, address stamps and more. The dimensions of the stamp and the amount of text that it features will be listed in the product description.

Design

Mechanical self-inking stamps will likely be designed in the form of a line stamp, whereas circular wooden stamps will allow for more customization of design. When customizing your stamp, be aware of options that let you choose the text as well as the font and orientation of the stamp.

Ink

Consider how long the ink will last and if the purchase comes with ink refills and ink pads. Quality stamps will take a long time to run out of ink and will be able to stamp multiple times before needing more ink. Check the product description to see if the stamp includes extra cartridges and pads of ink or if they need to be purchased separately.

You can also check if the stamp comes with different colors of ink. This will allow you to customize the design to fit your desired aesthetic even more.

What to look for in quality custom stamps

Quickness

Stamps that allow you to stamp over and over without the ink fading are the most convenient. If the stamp doesn’t hold ink well, it will take more time to impress the stamp in the ink pad or to change the cartridge in between stamping, slowing down the process.

Clear applicator

Mechanical stamps that feature a clear applicator will allow the user to see exactly where they are placing the ink in advance. This makes the stamping process more precise and gives the user more control. Mechanical stamps that are made with measurement increments on the clear applicator will also aid the user when deciding where the stamp should be placed.

Font size

Many stamps feature small text. If you’re worried about having trouble reading small text, consider purchasing a custom stamp that allows you to choose what size the font is.

How much you can expect to spend on custom stamps

The best custom stamps will cost anywhere from $6-$20 depending on the ink quality and precise customizable features. Items that use high-quality ink and allow for maximum customization and line-up features will be priced higher.

Custom stamps FAQ

Can I use a stamp multiple times in a row without pressing it to the ink pad?

A. The number of times that you have to use the ink pad will depend on the quality of the stamp. The best stamps allow users to stamp multiple times in a row without having to make multiple impressions on the ink pad.

How often do you have to refill the ink in a stamp?

A. The rate at which the ink runs out depends on how much the stamp is used. Self-inking stamps need to be refilled as soon as the ink begins to run out

What are the best custom stamps to buy?

Top custom stamps

Excel Mark Store CustomSelf Inking Stamp

What you need to know: This custom stamp is made with a see-through base that allows you to see exactly where you are marking the paper with the three-lined stamp.

What you’ll love: This item does not require the purchase of replacement pads and the design makes it easier for you to line up the text. You can also customize the font and the colors of the stamp.

What you should consider: The font from this stamp is too small for some users to see, and ink is occasionally dispensed so quickly that too much ink comes out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top custom stamps for the money

MasterMark Custom Self Inking Stamp

What you need to know: You can choose whether you’d like a three, four or five-line stamp. The stamp text and design are entirely customizable, and you can purchase extra colored ink.

What you’ll love: This stamp is made with extra durable material, and it is easily gripped for maximum control when stamping. You can see exactly where you are stamping due to the large index visibility of the stamp, and the ink pads produce clean ink that is easy to replace.

What you should consider: The text is very small with this stamp, and some users have had trouble with the stamp mechanism sticking, making it hard for the stamp to do its job.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stampi Custom Address Stamp

What you need to know: This stamp allows you to decide the font, wording and design. It is made with durable wood, and it is lightweight and easy to use.

What you’ll love: The rubber ink design prevents the pad from drying out, and the ink doesn’t need to be replaced as often. This device comes entirely assembled and ready to use.

What you should consider: Extra ink pads need to be purchased separately, and the font is hard for some to read. Some users have noticed misspellings in the custom wording upon first use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

