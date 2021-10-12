Which laminator should I get?

Find the ideal laminator that works with both your personal and work needs in order to keep daily activities running smoothly.

What laminators are best?

Working from home or an office setting can often get a little chaotic. One office tool that’s essential but often overlooked until desperately needed is a laminator. A laminator can help add a more durable surface to important notes and documents that’s more professional than just a thin layer of tape or a clear folder. Find a laminator that fits all of your needs before you’re stuck looking for one under a massive time crunch.

What is a laminator?

A laminator is a device that can help place a layer of stronger material onto documents in order to help preserve their usefulness. Usually laminator pouches and material tend to look somewhat clear or shiny once applied to paper items, such as signs or business cards. One place where you have likely seen laminated items before is a public building with signs in the window or even some restaurants that laminate the menu. Lamination is a useful technique that helps prevent future stains on the document and makes the item more durable than before.

Why buy a laminator?

Purchasing a laminator is a relatively inexpensive fix that then gives you the opportunity to laminate items at your leisure. It’s an item that can also help cut down on time once purchased, because it then saves you a trip to a store that offers laminating services.

Most offices tend to have a laminator, so if you are working from home, the purchase might help to keep your own productivity on equal footing with other places. Buying a laminator is also a useful purchase if you tend to print or create a ton of documents that need protection or if you simply want documents displayed in highly visible areas.

Best laminator that heats up quickly

Laminators that tend to laminate using thermal can take up to several minutes to heat up before they are ready to use. Luckily there are laminators on the market that require a short heating period in order to speed up the overall laminating process. Many of these laminators also offer the option of automatically shutting off in order to prevent the machines from overheating. Find a machine that fits your time constraints and safety concerns.

Best laminator with shorter heating times

Fellowes Laminator Saturn3i 125

This laminator takes about 60 seconds to heat and comes with the ability to automatically turn off after a period without use. It can laminate with both three-mil and five-mil options. This machine comes in width options of 9.5 inches and 12.5 inches. The machine weighs just over 5 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Crenova 13 Inches Laminator A3

This laminator heats up in around 2 minutes and is also compatible with both three-mil and five-mil levels of thickness. It includes two options in order to laminate paper using both hot and cold lamination. This package includes additional items, such as a paper trimmer and even a corner rounder.

Sold by Amazon

Bonsen Laminator Machine

This laminator comes in color options, such as bright grey and dark grey. The laminator comes in a relatively compact size, so it’s ideal for transport and it even weighs under 5 pounds. It takes about 3 minutes to heat up and comes with a button that helps the machine to avoid and lessen machine jams.

Sold by Amazon

Sinopuren 9-Inch Thermal Laminator

The laminator package includes additional accessories, such as a handy paper trimmer that is located on the top of the machine and even 10 pieces of three-mil laminating pouches. This laminator will shut down on its own in order to prevent misuse and overheating. This machine weighs just under 3 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Best laminators for home

Find the ideal laminator for a home office situation that is both easy to use and simple to store. These laminators range from around 5 pounds in weight and can laminate varying sizes of paper.

It’s important to keep in mind that these more compact versions may not be able to laminate your desired item if it’s larger. If you want to laminate pages of standard printer paper, then keep in mind that you will likely need to purchase a laminator that spans around 12 inches or more.

Scotch Thermal Laminator Combo Pack

This laminator includes 20 pouches that are also called sheets and these items can help assist in the laminating process. The laminator provides two options: three mil and five mil. This machine works to laminate paper with heat and weighs just under 4 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Swingline Inspire Plus Thermal Laminator

This laminator is about 9 inches in width and weighs less than 3 pounds. The machine heats up in about 4 minutes, so it can work relatively quickly. The laminator provides the option to work with hot and cold lamination.

Sold by Amazon

Swingline Laminator

This laminator is ideal for larger documents, thanks to its 12 inches in width. The laminator can work with both three-mil and five-mil pouches. The machine can also function using a cold setting, as well as a hot thermal setting. It weighs a little more than 3 pounds, so it’s relatively light and easy to carry.

Sold by Amazon

Fellowes Cosmic 2 95 Personal Laminator with Pouch Starter Kit

The laminator comes in two size options: 9.5 inches and 12.5 inches. It comes with a button to alleviate jams. It offers insulation in order to keep the heat within the machine. The machine heats up in about 5 minutes for easy usage.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Amazon Basics 9-Inch Thermal Laminator

This machine is compatible with both three-mil and five-mil pouches. It is ideal for laminating items smaller than 9 inches, such as business cards, and the machine even comes with a lever intended to release and ease paper jams. This laminator is relatively compact and weighs less than 3 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.