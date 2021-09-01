The best desk organizer

Many people buy desk organizers with more compartments than they need so they have enough room to store additional office supplies in the future.

Which desk organizer is best?

Office desks should be productive workspaces, but if they’re cluttered, it can be hard to concentrate and get work done. Desk organizers will help you maintain a tidy desk so you can be as professional as possible and stay on track with your workflow.

Desk organizers store small office supplies in compartments, shelves or drawers. If you’re looking for a design with visual appeal, the Victor Desktop Organizer is a top choice for its fine wood craftsmanship.

What to know before you buy a desk organizer

Do I need a desk organizer?

Desk organizers, also called desk caddies, come in handy if your desk and drawers lack organization and storage options. These caddies keep essential office supplies literally within arm’s reach, which is extremely convenient on busier days. They’re also popular investments for home offices and remote learning spaces.

However, if you’re pressed for space, a larger desk organizer may not be ideal. Smaller desks may be overwhelmed by some desk organizers, and in some situations, they can obstruct access to devices or other office supplies. Desk organizers may be distracting to some individuals, in which case they may be better served by drawer organizers.

What can I store inside a desk organizer?

To some extent, desk organizers are considered quick-access stations that store frequently-used essentials to save on frequent trips to the supply closet. Desk organizers are typically used for storing small office essentials, such as pens, notebooks and sticky notes, though many people also keep personal items inside them like hand sanitizer, lotion or snacks.

Desk organizer sizes

Because desk organizers come in a variety of sizes, it’s easy to find one that suits your setup. Smaller designs are ideal for compact computer desks, such as the ones seen in the BestReviews buying guide. If you have a sprawling desk with room to spare, there are plenty of medium and large options that provide a higher level of organization.

What to look for in a quality desk organizer

Wooden desk organizer

One of the most important features to compare in desk organizers is their material. Wooden desk organizers are well-received for their fine craftsmanship. They complement most offices, especially when matching the wooden finish of your desk organizer to the room or desk itself. However, wood desk organizers are usually the most expensive option.

Mesh desk organizer

Mesh desk organizers tick a lot of boxes. They’re affordable, easy to clean and have contemporary visual appeal. They’re made with metal that is often covered with stain- or corrosion-resistant coatings too. Depending on usage, some mesh organizers aren’t as durable as other options.

Plastic and acrylic desk organizers

Plastic or acrylic desk organizers are both simple and versatile. Some of these organizers have stacking or modular designs, so you can customize your organization setup. Make sure to clean these with gentle cleansers as more abrasive cleaners can leave plastic and acrylic with a dull or cloudy appearance.

Types of compartments

At the very least, desk organizers have compartments for pens and paper clips. Some have dedicated drawers or trays for sticky notes, while others have longer shelves or slots to accommodate paper, notebooks or files. Newer desk organizers may have built-in cable management for devices.

Nonslip bases on desk organizers

Several desk organizers, including many wood and mesh designs, have nonslip bases or feet with silicone or rubber pads. These bases do more than prevent desk organizers from sliding across desks. They also prevent the bottom of the organizer from scratching or damaging desks and other surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on desk organizers

Smaller desk organizers with limited organization cost $20 and below. Those with more storage options, including built-in filing systems, run between $25-$50. High-end desk organizers with fine craftsmanship range from $50-$100.

Desk organizer FAQ

Ink leaked in my desk organizer. How do I clean it?

A. There are a few ways to handle this. You should always begin by wiping away any wet ink before embarking on deeper cleaning. Next, dilute a towel with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and wipe the unit down. If the ink doesn’t come off, use a heavy-duty cleaner.

Is it worth getting a desk organizer with drawers?

A. Some people gravitate toward desk organizers with drawers because they’re effective at keeping office supplies dust-free. Others feel drawers get in the way, including smaller ones that don’t slide out easily.

What’s the best desk organizer to buy?

Top desk organizer

Victor Desktop Organizer

What you need to know: Appreciated for its sleek design, this organizer has four shelves and a drawer to hold paperwork and small office supplies.

What you’ll love: The boxy design, available in five finishes, integrates seamlessly with most desk setups. The sprawling shelves are long enough to hold standard-size paper and notebooks. It also has nonslip feet to protect the desk from scuffs.

What you should consider: Because the shelves are narrow, it’s somewhat challenging to clean or dust inside them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top desk organizer for the money

DecoBros Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy

What you need to know: A budget-friendly option, this mesh caddy has five large and two mini compartments.

What you’ll love: The caddy has a small notched drawer that holds standard-sized sticky notes. Because it has a mesh design, it’s easy to clean either with alcohol wipes or compressed air and is available in black or silver.

What you should consider: There are occasional reports that the caddy arrived with damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Mindspace Office Desk Organizer

What you need to know: This space-savvy desk organizer has an all-in-one design that holds stationary, notebooks and small office supplies.

What you’ll love: The rear slot is wide enough to hold a few smaller notebooks, and there are dedicated compartments to hold sticky notes and paper clips. When you register the organizer, you’ll receive a lifetime warranty on it.

What you should consider: Standard-sized folders don’t fit in the rear slot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

