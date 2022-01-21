Dymo label maker vs. Brother label maker

Retro embossing tape-style label makers have surged in popularity again since the 2000s as their vintage look becomes popular.

Which Dymo or Brother label maker is best?

A label maker might not seem like a necessary item to keep around the house at first glance, but a solid label maker can be an important part of a highly organized home. Whether for office, kitchen, or storage use, keeping items labeled and organized makes the home run more smoothly. Dymo is the undisputed king of label makers, and Brother the brand’s only real competitor. Both produce fine label makers at a similar array of price points, but there are some real differences between the brands’ similar offerings that make them worth comparing.

Dymo label maker

Dymo is the brand most people instantly associate with label makers, and they’ve certainly lived up to the hype. Founded in 1958 to produce embossing tape, Dymo continues to produce label makers to this day, though they’ve expanded primarily into powered label printers.

Dymo label maker pros

Most Dymo label makers are rechargeable rather than requiring batteries, which is an impressive feature, making them both more convenient and more eco-friendly. The Dymo interface is generally slightly more intuitive than the Brother interface, and many found it easier to use. Dymo also offers several models of unpowered embossing tape-style label makers, their original product, for those who want a cheaper, nonelectronic or simply retro-chic look.

Dymo label maker cons

Due to the brand name, Dymo label makers can come at a higher price point than their equivalent Brother counterparts. Though they have some features that some may feel justify this, there’s no getting around the higher cost. Some consumers also complained of problems with charging and with the tape jamming. Those running labeled dishes through the dishwasher found that Brother labels stayed on longer and better than Dymo labels.

What are the best Dymo label makers to buy?

Dymo Embossing Label Maker

Dymo still offers this old-school unpowered embossing label maker, which most people might associate more with scrapbooking or other more artistic applications than with practical labeling, though it’s still just as functional. It’s a bit of a hand workout to write out anything at length with this label maker, but its low price point and ease of use more than make up for it.

Sold by Amazon

Dymo Labelmanager 280

This portable, rechargeable label maker plugs into a computer for access to that computer’s library of fonts and images, allowing for extremely detailed labeling. It takes multiple tape widths and has an easy-to-use built-in keyboard.

Sold by Amazon

Dymo Labelmanager 420P

This high-quality label maker allows for multiple lines of text and many other variable options. It’s rechargeable and connects to both Mac and PC. This label maker is a favorite for many reasons, but it’s not cheap and has no backlight.

Sold by Amazon

Brother label maker

Brother is best known for its sewing machines and printers, though its label makers are no slouch either. They’re stiff competition for Dymo label makers, boasting many of the same features. Brother was founded in 1908 to make sewing machines but diversified in the ’60s when they started producing label printers.

Brother label maker pros

Brother label makers are generally affordable, or at least slightly more affordable than their Dymo counterparts. They’re easy to use and come in several convenient models, each with different features. Most models take batteries and some also have an option to use with an AC adapter. Some consumers also found that the Brother brand labels stayed on better than Dymo labels, particularly when it came to products that got thrown in the dishwasher. Brother offers some more groundbreaking features, like Bluetooth capability.

Brother label maker cons

Brother doesn’t offer rechargeable options for label makers, making them less eco-friendly than some other options — all require batteries to function. Most models do not have backlit screens and as such are difficult to use in low light conditions. Brother does not offer any unpowered analog label makers, so those searching for the retro vibe will have to look elsewhere. Lastly, many consumers complained about the size of the margins on Brother label makers, feeling they wasted tape.

What are the best Brother label makers to buy?

Brother P-touch PTD 210 Label Maker

This classic label maker is easy to use and affordable, with a large keyboard and multiple fonts and symbols. It plugs into a PC and is easy to use. It takes batteries, is not rechargeable, and is not backlit.

Sold by Amazon

Brother P-touch PTD600 Label Maker

This high-end, backlit label maker plugs into a PC for access to fonts and extra editing capabilities. It comes with an AC adapter or takes AAA batteries to use on the go. It’s easy to use and one of Brother’s most robust offerings.

Sold by Amazon

Brother CUBE Plus PT-P710BT Bluetooth Label Maker

More of a label printer than a label maker, this label maker syncs to your smartphone using Bluetooth and allows you to design and print labels from your device. It’s compatible with three different software programs, allowing you to choose your favorite.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Dymo or Brother label maker?

Ultimately, Dymo and Brother label makers are both of high quality and many models are so similar that it comes down to personal brand loyalty more than anything else. Brother label makers often come at a lower price point than their Dymo counterparts, but Dymo label makers offer some functions (like rechargeable batteries) that outshine Brother label makers in other ways. Ultimately, the products on offer by either company are so similar that it comes down to your desired use. If you’re planning on the product taking a beating or getting wet, the stickier Brother labels might be your best bet, though the Dymo label makers themselves seem to be the highest quality and easiest to use. Compare the specific models and price points you have in mind before making your decision.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.