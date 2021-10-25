Super glues have become one of the most commonly-used household glue products, and in this day and age, there’s a wider variety of super glue options for different circumstances than ever before.

Which super glues are best?

Super glue can be used for a variety of reasons, and for that reason, there are several different types of glue sold by a plethora of brands. And while it can seem daunting, it’s hard to go wrong with most, especially if you know what you’re looking for.

If you simply want a run-of-the-mill pack of super glue, this two-pack of Gorilla Super Glue Gel is easy to apply with its liquid-controlling chemistry and will last you a while with two small bottles of robust super glue.

What to know before you buy super glue

What you need super glue for

Ultimately, the best super glue is simply the kind that will be most helpful to you. For that reason, it’s important to consider whether you need super glue for a specific purpose, or if you’re simply hoping to have some around in case you need it. In either case, different users may prefer different super glues, though most can find one type that works for them.

Temperature

It’s important to be cautious regarding super glue application temperature, since most super glues won’t bond very well under 40 degrees Fahrenheit. In these cases, many experts will recommend polyurethane glues instead, even though they’re much slower at setting than the average super glue.

Avoiding certain chemical combos

While you’ll want to refer to the packaging specific to the super glue that you buy, it’s important to know that most cyanoacrylate super glues are not meant for use with cotton or wool. This may cause chemical reaction-causing chemical burns, in addition to not being made for use with polyethylene, polypropylene plastic or other plastic materials.

What to look for in a quality super glue

Drying time

Ultimately, the quick drying time in most super glue formulas is why people appreciate them, especially for small craft applications that don’t allow for clamping. Most super glues will advertise specific bonding or drying times, so if this is of high priority to you, you’ll want to search for chemical formulas with the quickest drying times.

Curing time

Besides drying time, the overall super glue curing time refers to how long the glue takes to completely set, once dry. Most will take around 24 hours to reach their fully-bonded state, though they’ll usually be dry and bonded after a matter of seconds.

Glue consistency

Another feature many buyers will consider when buying super glue is the formula’s glue consistency. Those who need a less-runny super glue may be willing to pay a few extra bucks for specialty formulas that include a gel consistency or other liquid chemical makeup.

How much you can expect to spend on super glue

Super glue packs can cost a wide range of prices, depending on what exactly you want in a given glue. In general, you can find single tubes of super glue costing as little as $3-$4, with higher-tier brands costing as much as $12 a tube. Alternatively, multi-packs of super glue will cost more overall, but will end up costing less per tube in the long run.

Super glue FAQ

Is super glue waterproof?

A. A wide range of super glues exists, many of which are waterproof. While super glue is waterproof in most cases, it’s important to look at the packaging of the specific kind you use, since that will ultimately determine what your glue can do.

Does super glue work for glass-to-glass application?

A. Super glue works well in certain glass-to-glass applications, especially if you need a clear liquid that won’t inhibit transparency. Still, it’s important to check your glue’s packaging for details about what it’s made for, especially for any heavier-duty glass to glass applications.

What’s the best super glue to buy?

Top super glue

Gorilla Super Glue Gel Two-Pack of 20-Gram Bottles with 24-Hour Cure Time

What you need to know: This two-pack of gel super glue bottles from Gorilla offers one of the most versatile super glue options around, with a quick 10 to 45-second dry time and just 24 hours for a full cure.

What you’ll love: Beyond Gorilla Glue being a classic, trusted super glue brand, this two-pack comes in a useful no-run gel formula, which is great for use with vertical surfaces, quick-drying and general gluing. It also comes in a one or two-pack, each with an anti-clog cap.

What you should consider: This super glue is not meant for use with polyethylene, polypropylene plastic or other, similar materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top super glue for the money

The Original Super Glue Clear 12-Pack of 2-Gram Bottles with Quick Bonding Time

What you need to know: To get the ultimate bang for your buck, this multi-pack of clear super glue features 12 separate 2-gram bottles which dry in 10 to 30 seconds and can be sanded or painted.

What you’ll love: Offering such a low price outright, this particular super glue pack is probably the best overall deal for the average consumer, with each bottle also offering a handy precision applicator. The Super Glue brand is also a classically-trusted glue brand that’s well-known for their fast-drying formula.

What you should consider: Some buyers of this multi-pack have said it’s hard to get more than a single use out of each bottle before it dries out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loctite Ultra Liquid Control Super Glue Fast-Acting 4-Gram Bottle of Adhesive

What you need to know: Another well-known bonding chemical brand, Loctite’s Ultra Liquid Control super glue is super fast-acting with an advertised 15-second dry time, and it offers a very durable dried and bonded material.

What you’ll love: On top of being dishwasher-safe according to the package, this strong super glue from Loctite comes in either single or six-packs, featuring 4-gram bottles and a useful, fast-drying formula.

What you should consider: A few buyers complained that it was tough to get the glue out of the bottle upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.