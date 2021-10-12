Best magnifying glass with light

The science behind magnifying glasses has been understood for thousands of years, with the earliest documented mention being a joke told by an Ancient Greek playwright in 424 B.C.

Which magnifying glass with light is best?

Whether you’re reading a newspaper or working on a model train, a pair of magnifying glasses with a built-in light can greatly improve your visibility and reduce eyestrain. These simple devices typically incorporate a number of LED lights into their design, helping to reveal small details or fine text better than a traditional magnifying glass.

If you’re looking for a sleek and durable magnifying glass with a large viewing area, the MagniPros Horizontal LED Magnifying Glass is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a magnifying glass with light

Magnification power

The power of a magnifying glass is usually measured by how many times closer the glass can make the object appear to your eyes. For example, a magnifying glass with 5x magnification power makes the object appear five times closer to you. While an even more powerful lens may be tempting, too much magnification can actually make an object harder to see. That’s why the majority of magnifying glasses are only 3-10x magnification.

Viewing area

The viewing area determines how much of an object you can see through the magnifying glass at any given time. Some magnifying glasses have a hands-free design with a large viewing area. This lets the user place the glass onto a flat surface like a book or a newspaper and see a wide field of view without having to manually adjust the lens.

Keep in mind that the magnification power of a magnifying glass usually decreases as the size of the viewing area grows. This means that if you need to inspect an object with extremely fine details, like a miniature model or a gemstone, look for a magnifying device with a smaller viewing area for extra precision.

Lighting

Magnifying glasses that feature a light almost always use LED bulbs for illumination. These are very energy-efficient lights and they can boast an incredibly long life span, sometimes reaching up to 100,000 hours without burning out.

Most magnifying glasses with light use at least two LED bulbs, but some advanced models have as many as 15 bulbs. More bulbs mean more illumination, so consider how much brightness you think you’ll need when settling on a device.

What to look for in a quality magnifying glass with light

Multiple lenses

Some magnifying glasses with light incorporate multiple lenses into their design. This feature typically lets you alternate between multiple magnification powers. For example, a magnification glass may have a large lens with 2x power and a smaller lens with 5x power for things like extra fine text on the back of pill bottles or food packaging.

Dimmable

Certain advanced models may come with dimmable lights, which means you can change from high brightness to a lower light setting at the flip of a switch. If a dimmable feature is important to you, look for a magnifying glass with a roller dimmer control. This piece lets you finely tune the exact amount of light you need, depending on the activity.

Scratch resistance

Like any other glass product, magnifying glasses are susceptible to the occasional bump or scratch. If you want your glass to last, look for a model that incorporates a scratch-resistant lens into its design, like with many eyeglasses.

How much you can expect to spend on magnifying glasses with light

The cost of a magnifying glass with light varies depending on the amount of LED lights and any additional features. Most users can expect to spend around $10-$30 for a solid device.

Magnifying glass with light FAQ

What are SMD LEDs?

A. SMD stands for surface-mounted device. You’ll often find SMD LED lights on high-end magnifying glasses because they’re particularly efficient and last a long time.

How should I clean my magnifying glass?

A. To prevent scratches when cleaning your magnifying glass, use a soft, slightly wet microfiber cloth and gently wipe down the lenses.

What are the best magnifying glasses with light to buy?

Top magnifying glass with light

MagniPros Horizontal LED Magnifying Glass

What you need to know: This rectangular, hands-free magnifying glass is perfect for reading small text.

What you’ll love: With its impressive array of 10 SMD LED lights, this ergonomic magnifying glass is ideal for reading, even in a dark room. The device also features a rolling dimmer switch and comes with accessories like a cleaning cloth and protective pouch.

What you should consider: Some users aren’t fans of this magnifying glass’s unusual shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnifying glass with light for the money

MagniPros LED Magnifying Glass

What you need to know: Another solid offering from MagniPros, this affordable magnifying glass has three built-in LEDs and three magnification settings.

What you’ll love: This magnifying glass feels lightweight yet sturdy, and there are three lenses for a variety of magnification needs: one that’s 3x power, one that’s 4.5x power and a small lens built into the handle that magnifies up to 25x.

What you should consider: A couple of users received a magnifying glass with defective parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iMagniphy Light Up LED Magnifying Glass

What you need to know: This magnifying glass comes with two interchangeable lenses and a pair of powerful LED lights.

What you’ll love: One of the included lenses has 5x power and the other has 10x power, which makes this model a good choice if you need exceptionally strong magnification. The handle has an ergonomic design and is comfortable to hold for long periods of reading or working.

What you should consider: Regularly switching out the lenses may be tiresome for some, and a few users received a glass with defective LEDs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.