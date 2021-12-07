Best laminator for teachers

A laminator is an essential tool for teachers to have on hand, especially for classrooms with younger students, so they don’t need to worry about items getting dirty, torn, wrinkled, bent or damaged by liquids.

Which laminators for teachers are best?

A laminator is a great tool for teachers to have on hand, especially for classrooms with younger students, so they don’t need to worry about items getting dirty, torn, wrinkled, bent or damaged by liquids. That being said, buying a laminator for teachers can be confusing. The MEAD HeatSeal PRO Lamination Machine is a first-rate laminator for teachers.

What to know before you buy a laminator for teachers

Learn what you can do with a laminator

If you are working on crafts with your students, you can create bookmarks and playing cards, press flowers, make memory books and preserve artwork with your laminator. You can also simply use the laminator for teachers to preserve documents for your students, so they don’t get damaged.

Different kinds of laminators

There are a few different types of laminators for teachers. For example, there are hot and cold laminators, as well as pouch laminators and roll laminators. Roll laminators use plastic film rolls and work well for bigger items. Pouch laminators use plastic film pouches into which you slip the item you want to laminate.

Capacity

The capacity of the laminator refers to the gauge of the film that the laminator can handle. The gauge is usually measured in mils (1 mil is equal to one thousandth of an inch). Standard capacity laminators can accommodate three mils, while medium capacity machines accommodate five mils, rigid capacity machines accommodate seven mils and extra rigid capacity machines accommodate 10 mils.

What to look for in a quality laminator for teachers

Width

The right width for a laminator for a teacher typically depends on the size of the things you want to laminate. For instance, commercial laminators can laminate things that are bigger than 27 inches wide, while photo laminators fit photos and other things that are up to 4 inches wide.

There are also small to medium laminators that can fit things that are up to 9 inches wide and medium to large laminators that can fit things that are up to 13 inches wide. (Extra-wide laminators for teachers can fit things that are up to 27 inches wide.)

Adjustable temperature control

Some hot laminators for teachers offer adjustable temperature control, allowing you to select exactly how hot the laminator gets. The kind of temperature control differs from one hot laminator to another. Some of these laminators provide two or more temperature settings, while other laminators have a dial, so you can select a more specific temperature.

Safety features

If you decide to purchase a hot laminator for teachers, you should search for a laminator with safety features to reduce the risk of accidents, especially if you are going to use the laminator around young children.

Many of these laminators come with an auto shut-off feature to keep the laminator from overheating if you happen to forget to turn the machine off. Some laminators for teachers also have double-walled insulation, which keeps the machine exterior from getting too hot.

How much you can expect to spend on a laminator for teachers

Laminators for teachers range in price from about $17-$300. The most inexpensive laminators for teachers cost about $17-$65, while mid-range laminators for teachers go for about $70-$75 and the most high-end laminators for teachers vary in price from about $180-$300.

Laminators for teachers FAQ

What mistake do teachers make the most when they purchase laminators?

A. The most common mistake people make when purchasing a laminator for teachers is buying one that’s not big enough to handle the projects they want to laminate. If you want to laminate any signs, posters or bigger items, you typically need a bigger laminator machine.

Which kind of laminator for teachers works well for fragile things?

A. You shouldn’t purchase a hot laminator if you’re working with any fragile items. The heat from the laminator can actually damage fragile documents, photos and other things. You should instead choose a cold laminator, which seals the plastic film around each document by using pressure.

Are laminators for teachers safe for kids to use?

A. Laminators for teachers usually work well for a wide range of different projects that kids enjoy. That being said, since these laminators use pressure or heat to seal the plastic film, young kids should not actually use the laminator by themselves. Kids can utilize laminators for teachers with supervision from adults if they follow the appropriate safety procedures.

What’s the best laminator for teachers to buy?

Top laminator for teachers

MEAD HeatSeal PRO Lamination Machine

What you need to know: This laminator for teachers from MEAD can laminate a sheet of paper that’s about the size of a letter in just a minute.

What you’ll love: This MEAD laminator for teachers provides three temperature settings, as well as a fast warmup time of 3 minutes. The laminator for teachers also laminates up to 12 inches in a minute.

What you should consider: Some teachers have difficulty getting this laminator hot enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laminator for teachers for the money

Scotch Thermal Laminator

What you need to know: This laminator from Scotch is a wonderful entry-level machine.

What you’ll love: This Scotch laminator is portable, lightweight and provides both cold and hot high-quality lamination.

What you should consider: This laminator has a fairly long warm-up period.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AmazonBasics Nine-Inch Thermal Laminator Machine

What you need to know: This laminator for teachers from AmazonBasics is perfect for occasional use and minor projects.

What you’ll love: This AmazonBasics laminator for teachers has a compact design that fits well on a small table or desk. The laminator also heats up in only four minutes, is simple to operate and comes at a fairly reasonable price.

What you should consider: This thermal laminator for teachers sometimes leaves lines or wrinkles while it laminates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.