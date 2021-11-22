Best Christmas thank-you card

The first thank-you notes were written on papyrus paper by the ancient Chinese and Egyptians.

Which Christmas thank-you card is best?

Receiving the perfect Christmas gift is one of the greatest joys of the holiday season. Express your gratitude with Christmas thank-you cards. Whether you choose cards with pre-printed messages or you handwrite notes in the card yourself, your recipients will know you appreciated their Christmas gift.

Some cards are very plain with simple messages. Others are much fancier, with pretty accents and glittery decorations. If you’re looking for a set of thank-you cards that will make your family and friends smile, the Hallmark Christmas Thank-You Cards Assortment is the top choice from one of the best-loved and best-respected greeting-card companies.

What to know before you buy a Christmas thank-you card

Type

Like all thank-you cards, Christmas ones come in a variety of types. There are postcard-type cards and pop-up cards that open. Hallmark even has fill-in-the-blank thank-you cards to help children express their gratitude. You can create thank-you cards online by adding personal messages and photographs.

Many thank-you cards come with pre-printed messages that help you express your thanks with funny, sweet or kind sentiments. Some have very special messages, while others are more impersonal, so you can find the best message depending on the recipient. Some are blank so you can write your own words.

Size of card

Thank-you cards can be small at about 3-by-5 inches or larger at 5-by-7 inches. You might choose a size based on how much you’d like to write inside or if you’d like to include photos or other papers in the envelope. If you’re mailing the cards, consider the size and weight when thinking about postage.

Boxed sets

Christmas thank-you cards come not only individually but in boxed sets of multiple copies of the same card or a collection of different cards with Christmas themes. An assortment of cards gives you options for friends, family members and co-workers. With eight to 10 cards in most sets, you’ll have plenty to let everyone know how grateful you are.

What to look for in a quality Christmas thank-you card

Type of paper

Most cards are made of cardstock, but some are of higher quality than others. Some are printed on recycled paper. Many cards are made from uncoated paper because it is easier to write on, but some are glossier, requiring thicker ink for writing.

Artwork on cards

Some cards have landscape paintings that show Christmas and winter scenes, while others have cute cartoon characters. You can find a Christmas thank-you card to match the age and personality of the giver or recipient. A thank-you card to your boss will probably look different from a thank-you card to your parent.

Christmas thank-you cards sometimes have accents such as cut-outs, bows, beads or glitter. Some even have special decorations on the envelopes and/or their liners.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas thank-you card

A basic individual card can cost $2-$4 while fancier ones may run $5-$9. Box sets cost more but tend to look nice at a lower cost per card.

Christmas thank-you card FAQ

How many Christmas thank-you cards come in a pack?

A. Most packs of cards have about 10-20 cards in them. They either contain multiple copies of the same card, a few batches of different cards or one copy each of an assortment of cards.

Do Christmas thank-you cards require extra postage when you mail them?

A. Depending on the weight, some might. Cards that have extra decorations attached to them sometimes do. The envelope of the card usually tells you if extra postage is needed in the space where you place the stamp.

What’s the best Christmas thank-you card to buy?

Top Christmas thank-you card

Hallmark Christmas Thank-You Cards Assortment

What you need to know: This pack of assorted cards includes 10 cards and 10 envelopes from Hallmark, one of the most trusted greeting-card companies.

What you’ll love: This collection has 10 different designs. Messages are printed on the front and inside of the cards, with space for you to write a personal message. They are decorated with glitter and are printed on high-quality cardstock. This set also comes in a version made especially for teachers.

What you should consider: Some people said that excess glitter came off the cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas thank-you card for the money

American Greetings Christmas Thank-You Cards

What you need to know: This set of 25 blank thank-you cards with 25 white envelopes gives you plenty of space to write a personal message.

What you’ll love: The cards are 5.55-by-4.5 inches with the words “thank you” printed on a red background with white snowflakes.

What you should consider: Some people felt these cards were a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paper Frenzy North Pole Winter Collection

What you need to know: This adorable set of 25 small thank-you cards and envelopes features characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, penguins and an elf.

What you’ll love: There are five copies of each design. The cards have cute decorations on the backs of the cards, too, and are printed on high-quality cardstock.

What you should consider: A few people said the color and print quality were not as good as other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

