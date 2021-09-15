Best cash box

Begin any event with some money in the box (called a float) so you can provide change if needed. Be sure to remove money once in a while for deposits or safekeeping.

WHICH CASH BOX IS BEST?

For all our digital advancements, especially when it comes to money, there are many situations when having a physical cash box on hand is imperative.

Cash boxes offer efficiency and organization when it comes to handling high-volume, low-cost transactions. Most resemble a till, with slots for paper bills as well as coins. Some may have extra compartments or security features, too.

While cash boxes are relatively simple, it’s important to have the right one for your needs. To learn more about what to look for, keep reading our guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, MMF Industries’ Steelmaster Cash Slot Security Box, is versatile, durable, and easy to use.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A CASH BOX

Uses

Cash boxes are needed whenever you’re conducting temporary cash transactions. Bake sales, fundraisers, concerts, and raffles are among some of the more common places you would use a cash box. They allow for quick transactions and some organization of money.

Lock type

Most cash boxes feature a lock with a key, although some require the input of a combination. While the former option requires you to hold onto a key, the latter takes more time if you’re frequently having to close and open the box. Cash boxes offer some security but aren’t impenetrable. Note that in some cases, closing and latching the lid requires you to unlock the cash box anew when you want to reopen it. Others may be more convenient to operate.

Size

Most cash boxes run up to 10 inches long and no more than a foot wide. Their depth may vary from 2 to 4 inches. Smaller options are easy to transport and carry, but larger ones may have additional compartments and storage spots.

Portability

Consider how frequently you’ll be moving around with the cash box. Some feature handles that make them easier to carry. However, unless there are clasps to hold down bills and other items, the contents within may move around if the cash box is jostled, turned, or dropped.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY CASH BOX

Two-tiered design

Some larger cash boxes feature two tiers of storage when opened. Typically, the smaller upper tier is used for coins, while the main level is designed for bills. Those making frequent transactions may benefit from this setup.

Coin wrappers

Some purchases may come with extras, like coin wrappers. These collect your coins and make counting and depositing money easier and are especially useful if you’ll be receiving lots of change.

Paper slot

For those who won’t be giving out a lot of change, a cash box with a paper bill slot is useful. This allows you to keep the box closed and locked while receiving money, adding both efficiency and safety to every transaction.

Color

A few cash boxes offer some color options. While black is commonplace, offering a bit of discretion, you may opt for something more colorful and personal. You always have the option of adorning the cash box with stickers, too.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A CASH BOX

Most cash boxes cost between $15-$20. Those with more features and better durability fall in the higher range.

CASH BOXES FAQ

Do any cash boxes protect against fire or water?

A. Most cash boxes are not resistant against fire or water, because they’re designed for transactions and temporary use instead of safety and storage. Consider a fireproof safe if you want to store money and valuables at home.

Can I store other valuables in a cash box?

A. Some cash boxes have compartments where you may be able to store small items, like jewelry. They may also feature a space underneath the till for large bills, important documents, or even smartphones or keys.

WHAT CASH BOXES ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top cash box

MMF Industries’ Steelmaster Cash Slot Security Box

Our take: This is a large, versatile and easy-to-use cash box for all occasions.

What we like: It features a removable tray for extra storage and organization. It opens and locks with a key and includes a cash slot.

What you should consider: Bills and coins may move around inside when transported.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top cash box for the money

SentrySafe’s CB-12 Cash Box

Our take: This reliable and efficient box is easy to operate and transport.

What we like: It includes two compartments for bills and six for coins. The tray removes for added storage. It features handle for easy carrying. It’s a solid value.

What you should consider: The lid only latches when locked.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Decaller’s Cash Box

Our take: Compact and durable cash box that features a secure combination lock.

What we like: The small design and handle allow for easy transport and storage. The lock and metal construction provide security. This model is offered in several colors.

What you should consider: The size and lock may be inefficient for frequent transactions.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

