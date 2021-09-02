Herman Miller office chair vs. Modway office chair

With proper care, the rugged Herman Miller Aeron has been known to last well beyond its 12-year warranty.

Herman Miller and Modway office chairs

You’ve probably heard the saying that you should never cheap out on the things that separate you from the ground, like shoes, tires and mattresses. If you’re an office worker or gamer, the same sentiment is true about your desk chair. It’s not just comfort that’s at stake, either: Quality furniture promotes good posture and helps prevent repetitive strain injuries.

Two popular brands that produce high-quality office chairs are Herman Miller and Modway.

There are plenty of differences between the two, but depending on your budget and needs, one of them will almost certainly have an office chair that’s right for you.

Herman Miller office chairs

Herman Miller is widely known for its premium desk chairs. The well-designed furniture focuses on ergonomics and durability. To match the quality, the products have high price points. Herman Miller’s most affordable ergonomic office chairs start out at $500. If you want a top-of-the-line model, prepare to spend twice that, or even more if you want a less conventional color.

Herman Miller office chair pros

Advanced ergonomic designs

Extremely sturdy construction

High-end materials, often nearly all metal

Impressive 12-year parts and labor warranty

Comfortable and long-lasting mesh and cushions

Herman Miller office chair cons

Highly expensive

Usually very heavy

Some are also pretty bulky

Best Herman Miller office chairs

Herman Miller Aeron

Often imitated but never duplicated, this popular model has remained almost unchanged for nearly three decades. It’s extremely durable and every part of it is made with precision and care. Most users need the size B model, but you can find the size A and C versions if you look carefully.

Sold by: Amazon

Herman Miller Mirra 2

Despite its excellent design, the Aeron isn’t right for everyone. Many people who don’t prefer the flagship model do like the Mirra 2 quite a bit. It has a similar curvy appearance to its slightly more expensive relative but is designed for relatively different body shapes. Keep in mind that there’s a decent number of optional features for this one, so make absolutely certain that you’ve selected the right ones before making your purchase.

Sold by: Amazon

Herman Miller Sayl Chair

This somewhat unconventional design comes with a great posture fit. The tilt limiter lets you recline the chair to one of these three settings, namely, 91, 101 or 124 degrees. The chair has a seat depth of 16 inches.

Sold by: Amazon

Modway office chairs

Of course, not everybody is willing to invest several hundred dollars in a chair. Luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly furniture companies around, and Modway is one such up-and-comer. They have a pretty extensive line of chairs with a wide range of features and while they’re not the most high-end options, they’re great for budget-minded users.

Aside from ergonomic office chairs, some of Modway’s releases are great choices for outfitting entire conference and meeting rooms without spending a fortune. The majority of Modway’s task chairs fall in the $100-$200 range. There are some designer-style models that cost more, but they don’t offer much in terms of ergonomics.

Modway office chair pros

Affordably priced

Often available with a breathable mesh back

Many have multi-directional adjustment

Reasonably comfortable

Modway office chair cons

Built with a lot of plastic

Padding doesn’t always stay plush very long

Somewhat inconsistent quality control

Best Modway office chairs

Modway Articulate

It’s hard to argue against the Articulate as the best ergonomic Modway desk chair. This is largely because it has the three-way adjustment needed to ensure you’re sitting at the right height and tilt angle and your arms are positioned properly for everything to line up safely. It even has a ventilated mesh back and adjustable spring tension.

Sold by: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Modway Edge

Some desk chairs take up a ton of space, but not the Edge. In fact, if you flip its armrests up, it’s easy to slide under a desk — a feature that even many high-end ergonomic chairs can’t offer. The tradeoff here is that the armrests are not adjustable and the chair isn’t fully articulating, either. But as long as you’re not sitting it for an absurd amount of time, it should be relatively comfortable for most people.

Sold by: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Modway Ripple

This armless mid-back model is great for stocking a meeting room with good-looking and reasonably priced seating. It’s designed to mimic some of the most iconic conference room chairs of decades past and comes in a variety of colors to match your office’s decor.

Sold by: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Should you get a Herman Miller or Modway office chair?

If you don’t want to spend more than a couple hundred dollars, a Modway chair isn’t a bad choice. Keep in mind, though, a Herman Miller can easily last for over a decade, while you might have to replace your Modway after just a year or two.



