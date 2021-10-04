It’s more important than ever to find the right office chair for you and your needs. Ergonomically designed office chairs can help improve your overall satisfaction, productivity and well-being.

Which office chairs are best?

If you work in an office, you probably spend the majority of your day sitting in an office chair. It’s more important than ever to find the right office chair for you and your needs. Ergonomically designed office chairs can help improve your overall satisfaction, productivity and well-being. It’s also crucial to know the features to look for in an office chair, as well as the best office chair options on the market.

What to know before you buy an office chair

Sit correctly in your new office chair

Make sure you are sitting correctly in your new office chair to maximize your comfort and improve your posture. For example, keep the angle between your back and thighs at 95 to 105 degrees, so that you are not compressing your abdomen in any way.

You can also use a footstool to keep your knees at a proper angle if either your desk or your seat are too high. Your elbows and knees should be at a 90-degree right angle, and your feet should be resting on the floor.

Think about the comfort level you need

Comfort can be subjective, but it’s crucial to find the right comfort level for you and your needs. Some users prefer firm office chairs, while other people prefer to sink into their office chairs. It might take some testing out of different office chairs in person to find the most comfortable office chair for you.

Find the right upholstery for you

Think about what kind of upholstery you want for your office chair. Some office chairs have traditional cloth or leather upholstery stretched over foam padding, while other office chairs include a stretched synthetic mesh material over a rigid frame.

There are benefits to both kinds of upholstery material, and some office chairs even include both styles, with a mesh back and an upholstered seat. Mesh chairs tend to provide improved durability and airflow, while traditionally upholstered chairs tend to be more comfortable.

What to look for in a quality office chair

Adjustability

Adjustable office chairs tend to be more comfortable and improve the ergonomics of your working environment. Look for office chairs with adjustable features, including an adjustable chair height, neck rest, lumbar support, seat tilt, seat slide and mobile armrests.

Ease of assembly

It’s also important to find an office chair that is super easy to assemble. Some chairs take over an hour to assemble, while other chairs arrive fully assembled and can be used right away.

Eco-friendliness

It’s also crucial, particularly in this day and age, to find an office chair that is environmentally friendly. Look for office chair products that disclose where the materials come from and where the materials, like the packaging, will go after you are done using them.

How much you can expect to spend on an office chair

You can usually expect to spend anywhere from less to $100 to over $1,000 on an office chair, depending on the quality and features of the chair. Budget-friendly chairs tend to range in price from $150-$200, while mid-range office chairs with improved lumbar support, comfort and adjustable parts sell for $300-$500. High-end office chairs go for $800-$1,000.

Office chair FAQ

Are there office chairs out there for people who are heavier, taller or shorter than average?

A. Yes, there are plenty of office-chair models available for larger users and petite users. That being said, you might have to look on an online store or in a catalog to find these more specialized office chair models. The office chairs you find in most physical brick-and-mortar stores are meant for the average customer who weighs no more than 250 pounds and stands between about 5 feet and 6 feet tall.

What office-chair options are available for offices with plush carpet flooring?

A. Most office chairs include omnidirectional caster wheels to improve the chair’s mobility, but these wheels are usually meant for low-pile carpeting or bare floors. Shag carpeting or thick, padded carpeting can often reduce the mobility of your office chair. That being said, you should consider purchasing a glider chair with smooth metal feet for extra mobility if you work in an office with thick carpet flooring.

Do you need all of the adjustment knobs and other controls on your office chair?

A. It depends on your particular situation and needs. The default recline and height settings on your office chair might adequately meet your needs, but if you spend lots of time in front of a computer, you’ll probably want to adjust your office chair settings from time to time.

What’s the best office chair to buy?

Top office chair

Serta Big and Tall Executive Office Chair

What you need to know: This stylish office chair accommodates a diverse range of body types and offers excellent lumbar support and comfort.

What you’ll love: This super-soft, bonded leather office chair features durable wood and metal construction, swivels and several pillow-like cushions. The chair is also easy to adjust and comes in multiple different color options.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this office chair is on the pricier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office chair for the money

Homall Gaming and Office High Back Chair

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, high-backed computer chair is perfect for people who often find themselves in long gaming sessions or who work longer hours.

What you’ll love: This affordable office chair is super comfortable and fits well under most desks. The chair is also simple to set up and features a lumbar pillow for extra support.

What you should consider: One of the drawbacks of this office chair is that the armrests are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Safco Products Zenergy Ball Chair

What you need to know: This squishy yet durable upright ball chair is perfect for people experiencing back discomfort or poor posture.

What you’ll love: This unique office chair is available in a variety of different color options and features a slick powder-coated finish on the legs, gliding feet and a pump. The chair is optimized for improved posture and has a quick setup.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the only way to adjust the height of this office chair is to remove the legs completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

