Best laptop stand

You can use your laptop stand with your tablet if you find one that brings the screen closer to your eye height and is open underneath so you can use an external keyboard that is also at the ideal height.

Which laptop stand is best?

Laptop stands have gone from accessories to essentials because they do so much for you. Getting your laptop up off the desk improves its performance because air circulates beneath it, pulling heat away. The best laptop stands are portable and allow you to change where and how you work as often as you like. You reduce strain on your eyes, neck, shoulders and back when you raise your laptop’s screen closer to eye level, too.

If you are looking for a laptop stand that is sturdy and portable, take a good look at the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand. It has a thick design and anti-slip protection to keep your stand in place.

What to know before you buy a laptop stand

When they are called risers, laptop stands are usually made of one piece and do not have adjustable heights and viewing angles. Bigger laptop stands are often referred to as laptop tables.

Stability

Even the thinnest and lightest laptops weigh 3 to 5 pounds. Bigger, more powerful ones can easily weigh 8 pounds or more. Because laptop stands are holding these laptops aloft, they need to be stable enough to type on without shaking or tipping over.

Weight

The more stable the laptop stand, the more it will weigh. If you don’t need to carry it around with you in a briefcase, choose a heavier laptop stand that will be sturdier.

Capacity

The most important dimension you need to consider in a laptop stand is its width. This is generally expressed in inches or millimeters. The shortcut method is to look at what the stand defines as its upper limit. You will find laptop stands made for small, medium and large laptops, so make sure you choose the one that is big enough to hold your laptop safely and securely.

What to look for in a quality laptop stand

Adjustability

Within limits, the more adjustable the laptop stand, the better because you have more choices of screen heights and viewing angles. People who study ergonomics in the office know that the more you can change positions throughout the day, the less strain you will put on your eyes, neck, shoulders and back.

Size

Every laptop stand has a size limit. If you try to use a large laptop with a small laptop stand, you are asking for trouble. For best results, choose the laptop stand that is made for one size larger laptop than the one you will be using.

Materials

Most laptop stands are made of metal, usually aluminum because it is inexpensive, lightweight and easily formed into bases, arms and platforms. Look for laptop stands made of alloys that are easy to clean and resist corrosion and pitting.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop stand

Simple designs cost less than $15 and have very few features. Mid-range stands cost from $15-$25. Over $50 brings into play stands that are sturdy, adjustable and do everything you want them to do.

Laptop stand FAQ

Do I want a laptop stand with the most adjustments I can get?

A. Laptop stands with adjustable heights and viewing angles are important for reducing strain on the eyes, neck, shoulders and back. But that means moving parts, so make sure the way your laptop stand adjusts does not compromise its ability to hold your laptop securely and without shaking when you use it.

Can I type directly on the stand without using an external keyboard?

A. Yes, you can, but only on laptop stands that are sturdily built and wide enough for your laptop’s size and weight.

What’s the best laptop stand to buy?

Top laptop stand

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand

What you need to know: This aluminum stand is lightweight and has a small desktop footprint.

What you’ll love: This laptop stand comes in your choice of a few metallic colors. The design allows air to circulate underneath and has enough room for a separate keyboard. The three-piece detachable design assembles by clicking both arms to the base.

What you should consider: The small base saves space on your desktop at the expense of stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop stand for the money

iVoler Aluminum adjustable and Foldable Laptop Stand

What you need to know: This 10 ounce anodized aluminum stand folds to the size of a kid’s pencil box for carrying along in a laptop bag.

What you’ll love: Precisely machined mechanisms make this a sturdy laptop stand that holds devices weighing up to 35 pounds. It adjusts to six different viewing angles in 5-degree steps from 15 to 40 degrees, and the height is adjustable, too. The non-slip silicone pads keep your laptop from sliding or scratching. This laptop stand is compatible with all laptops and tablets up to 15 inches wide.

What you should consider: All of those adjustments and angles make this laptop stand less sturdy than some other designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

What you need to know: This aluminum laptop stand’s single-piece design provides solid stability and dissipates heat away from your laptop.

What you’ll love: This laptop stand raises your laptop to eye level, the placement recommended by eye doctors and kinesiologists. There is enough open space beneath this laptop stand to accommodate a separate keyboard, handy when used with a tablet computer. The sandblasted and silver anodized surface is highly compatible with the finish on Apple laptops.

What you should consider: Use this laptop stand only for lighter weight laptops 15 inches and smaller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

