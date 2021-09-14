Best conference room table

If you’re changing offices and need to move the conference room table into a new room, it probably needs to be taken apart to make it through the door.

WHICH CONFERENCE ROOM TABLE IS BEST?

If your office is thinking about upgrading its meeting space, it’s important to furnish it with a conference room table that suits everyone’s needs.

There are countless designs of conference room tables, so you might be wondering how to narrow your choices. Once you decide on the shape and size of the table, consider other functional features. Many conference room tables are now equipped with power outlets, while others have drawers or locking caster wheels. If aesthetics are a top concern, you may wish to choose a conference room table with ornate detail or an attractive finish.

In our buying guide, we’re sharing an overview of important features to compare, as well as a few recommendations. We’re also including our favorite design, Tribesigns 8FT Conference Table, the perfect mix of style and functionality.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A CONFERENCE ROOM TABLE

Accommodating attendees

Before diving into other features, it’s important to choose a conference room table that accommodates the needs of meeting attendees. Consider the average number of people you expect to sit at the table. Not only do they need adequate elbow room and legroom, the table should be large enough to fit laptops, notebooks, or other meeting items.

Dimensions

As far as length goes, conference room tables measure anywhere from 3 to 12 feet long. Width varies considerably — there are narrow tables that are less than 20 inches wide, while full-fledged executive tables can be up to 6 feet wide.

Shape

The majority of conference room tables are rectangular or oval, though some are round. When choosing a table based on shape, be sure it’s one that fits inside the conference room. Round tables are popular choices for square or larger spaces, while longer rooms fare better with rectangular or oval designs.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY CONFERENCE ROOM TABLE

One of the main things to focus on is the material as this will determine things like weight, durability, etc. The most common materials are the following:

Solid wood

Solid wood conference room tables are desirable given their classic designs and overall durability. Unfortunately, they’re the most expensive option, especially if they’re handcrafted or incorporate exotic or imported wood into their designs.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

HDPE tables are made with high-grade, highly durable plastic for their tabletops. These are low-maintenance and easy to clean, plus they’re lightweight enough to move if necessary. While they’re not the most attractive option, they remain popular for their affordability.

Thermally-fused laminate (TFL)

TFL tables consist of heat-fused melamine that is later fused to MDF to create a wood-like appearance. In fact, they often have grain-like finishes that resemble real wood, which in turn gives these tables a more decorative look. However, TFL tables can feel a bit flimsy.

Medium-density fiberboard (MDF)

MDF tables are made from a combination of processed wood chips and resins. There’s more than one grade of MDF on the market, and premium ones are dense and durable. MDF is also popular since it doesn’t sustain the same wear as other materials, though it doesn’t last nearly as long.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A CONFERENCE ROOM TABLE

Budget-friendly folding conference room tables cost less than $100. You need to spend closer to $400 for sturdier and more traditional designs. High-end conference room tables can cost anywhere from $1,500-$5,500.

CONFERENCE ROOM TABLES FAQ

Q. What’s the best color or finish for a conference room table?

A. While you can choose any color or finish, offices often gravitate toward dark-colored or dark-stained conference room tables. These usually match the seating and other furniture in the conference room, plus they hide dirt and dust a bit better than light-colored alternatives.

Q. Will the feet of conference room tables damage floors?

A. Only if you push or pull them across floors — namely wood or laminate. This often results in permanent damage that is expensive to repair or replace. The feet won’t damage carpet — though given their weight, they’ll leave noticeable impressions.

WHAT CONFERENCE ROOM TABLES ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top conference room table

Tribesigns 8FT Conference Table

Our take: Attractive, high-end appeal. Popular choice for upscale offices at an affordable price.

What we like: It’s large enough to comfortably accommodate up to 10 people.

What to consider: The instructions are sort of vague so it might take a long time to put together if you’re not very experienced with this kind of constructions.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top conference room table for the money

Lifetime’s Folding Conference Training Table

Our take: Affordable multifunctional option. Works well in small offices with mixed-use spaces.

What we like: Wipe-clean polyethylene top. Weighs only 30 pounds, so it’s easy to carry for most.

What to consider: At 18 inches, it’s one of the narrowest choices, which may not work for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Boss Office Products’ Racetrack Conference Table

Our take: Mid-size option that can function as a conference table or shared workspace.

What we like: Rounded design gives occupants a panoptic view. Ample legroom no matter where you sit.

What to consider: Seam down the center detracts from its overall appeal.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

