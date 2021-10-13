These 10 high-end products will take your home office to the next level

The best office products are the ones you don’t constantly have to think about. The fewer distractions on and around your desk, the easier it is to get into a good workflow.

Best high-end products for a home office

If you work from home, you may have noticed some inefficiencies. While certain annoyances can feel minor in the short term, they can add up and contribute to stress. An investment in high-end office products makes you more efficient and saves you money in the long run.

If your office and home are in the same place, it’s important to make your workspace a place you enjoy working in. Whether you need a new desk, monitor, or just want to change your lighting, there’s always something you can do to cut down on friction in your office space.

Best high-end products for a home office

Flexispot EN1 Standing Desk

If you find your lower back tired after a long day, it could be time to consider some more ergonomic options for your workspace. At a relatively modest price, this Flexispot standing desk gives you a large surface area to work with. Raising and lowering is a breeze with a quiet electronic adjustment system that has three programmable memory presets.

Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor

At a curved 32 inches wide, this ultra-high-definition monitor allows you to multitask effortlessly, and it is easy on the eyes (in more ways than one). Dell’s ComfortView technology reduces blue light output and allows you to work longer without straining your eyes. With a height-adjustable stand and built-in speakers, you cut down on the need to purchase accessories.

Sold by Dell and Amazon

Steelcase Leap Office Chair

With every possible adjustment option, this ergonomic office chair will protect your posture. Its metal construction and high-quality fabric mean this chair will be with you for years to come. Steelcase chairs all come at a high price point, but a good office chair is an investment in your spinal health as well as your workspace.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse

A good mouse is something you don’t consider a necessity until you actually purchase one and can’t live without it. A more comfortable shape than a standard computer mouse, this Logitech offering is also faster and more precise than the competition. With customizable buttons, you can program your mouse for maximum workflow efficiency. A full charge lasts up to 70 days, so you’ll never need to worry about it dying at inopportune times.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Logitech K350 Wireless Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

While curved screens are better for your eyes, curved keyboards can actually be better for your wrists. This keyboard has Logitech’s Constant Curve design that is engineered to put your fingers and wrists into a more optimal position for typing. With an integrated palm wrest at the bottom of the keyboard, you won’t need to make any separate purchases. While you may see this keyboard sold with a mouse, you’re better off spending the extra money on the Logitech MX Master 3.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Lightbulb

You may not have previously considered lighting when setting up your home office, but you should now. A dimmable smart light is a great tool that helps reduce eye strain and fatigue. This Philips Hue bulb has multiple presets suitable for work or relaxation, and it is adjustable from your phone or virtual assistant product.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi Range Extender

If you work remotely full-time, you’ve likely run into Wi-Fi connectivity issues occasionally. It always seems to be at the worst possible times, too. If you’re serious about increasing the efficiency of your workspace, don’t let dead zones in your house slow you down. NETGEAR claims the Nighthawk can extend Wi-Fi range up to 2,100 square feet. If you just need to boost the connection in your home office, this will more than do the job and is a good long-term investment.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

GermGuardian Elite 4-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

Do you know the air quality in your home office? Do you know what your office really smells like? Even if you have good ventilation and natural light, you may still benefit from an air purifier. This is filed under the category of things you didn’t think were necessary until you tried them. This purifier changes the air anywhere from one to five times per hour, depending on the size of your office space, and it is so quiet that you might forget it’s there.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Razer Nommo Chroma PC Speakers

Wearing headphones all day may not be the best thing for your hearing. If you’re looking for an upgrade from your computer’s speakers, this system from Razer is a great investment for someone who’s willing to pay for good sound quality, but doesn’t want to break the bank. These speakers offer USB and 3.5-millimeter jack connectivity, making them an easy plug-and-play option. If the backlit colors aren’t your thing, you can save a little over 30% and get the clean, matte black version without Chroma.

Sold by Amazon

Bluelounge CableBox

There’s nothing that ruins the sleek aesthetic of an office quite like having cables everywhere. Not only is it unsightly, but it can make you feel cramped and less productive. This cord-management system from Bluelounge solves that problem by allowing you to put a power strip inside of it, along with all excess cables, leaving your desk cleaner and less visually stressful.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.