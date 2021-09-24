The best ergonomic office chair

By the 1890s, barber chairs could raise, lower and recline, far before these designs were implemented into office chairs.

Which ergonomic office chair is best?

Ergonomic chairs can be one of the most significant decisions you can make if you work from home or spend a lot of time sitting at your desk. With an emphasis on comfort and design, ergonomic chairs are designed to ease back and neck pain and allow you to sit for more extended periods than traditional office chairs.

However, there are many ergonomic chairs to choose from and as such, it is essential to remember that finding the right chair depends on matching your body type and comfort requirements to a chair that can meet them. Top pick XUER Ergonomics Office Chair Mesh Computer Desk Chair has a cushy seat perfect for long hours at a desk.

What to know before you buy an ergonomic office chair

Adjustability

Finding a suitable height for your office chair ensures that working for extended periods will be easy and comfortable. Many ergonomic office chairs come with a wide range of fully adjustable settings and parts such as the height, backrest, armrests and headrest. Ensuring your chair is adjusted to fit your specific body type is of the utmost importance to get all the benefits ergonomic office chairs can offer.

Support

Depending on the office chair you want, it most likely is supported by wheels on casters for easy mobility and support. Finding a seat that provides adequate lumbar or lower back support is crucial. Many ergonomic chairs have padded backs that fit the natural inward curve of a person’s back, ensuring a person can sit for an extended period without feeling discomfort.

Seat material

A good ergonomic chair should have enough padding to sit on for long periods, whether for work, gaming or streaming. The best ergonomic chairs have seats with cloth fabric that breathes, allowing your weight to be evenly and comfortably distributed. Other ergonomic chairs may have leather surfaces that fit the contours of your body.

What to look for in a quality ergonomic office chair

Swivel

Most if not all ergonomic chairs should easily rotate 360 degrees. A good swivel also lets a user not strain their neck when working.

Recline

Many ergonomic chairs come with the ability to recline. Reclining supports the head, back and feet when elevated and is a great feature to have when taking a break from work.

Extra features

Some ergonomic chairs come with added customizability such as removable heads and footrests to make your working experience as comfortable as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on an ergonomic office chair

Many ergonomic chairs start off costing between $50-$150 and generally are more aligned with how you expect office chairs to look. They generally have limited adjustability and may not be made of the softest materials. Midrange ergonomic office chairs cost between $150-$300 and often come with additional features such as adjustable headrests, footrests and armrests. Additionally, they are more likely to be made with more comfortable materials such as fine mesh designed to absorb weight evenly. High-end ergonomic chairs cost more than $300 and may come with several interchangeable, adjustable parts to maximize comfort for your specific shape.

Ergonomic office chair FAQ

What is the best way to sit in an office chair?

A. It is recommended the chair be adjusted for lumbar support, applying supportive pressure to your lower back to avoid tension. Make sure you can place both your feet flat on the floor and your legs are perpendicular to it.

Are armrests bad for posture?

A. Armrests help relieve discomfort for your neck, arms and upper back. They allow your elbows to be held against the body when holding your arms out for long periods can create tension. However, some feel more comfortable without them.

What is the best ergonomic office chair to buy?

Top ergonomic office chair

XUER Ergonomics Office Chair

What you need to know: This adjustable office chair provides support with an extra-thick seat cushion.

What you’ll love: The XUER office chair is easy to assemble and has an adjustable headrest, height and rotation.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the seat cushion is too firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ergonomic office chair for the money

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair

What you need to know: The Flash Furniture office chair is an excellent mesh-backed option for those looking to work safely and comfortably, with a highly customizable design.

What you’ll love: This chair comes in more than eight colors and can be an excellent work chair for offices, business spaces and college dorms.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the seat is somewhat shallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair

What you need to know: This adjustable chair comes with a fully customizable armrest and lumbar support system to conform to any kind of body type.

What you’ll love: With its excellent five-point base design on dual castors, this chair can support a person while quickly rolling over both hard and soft flooring.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the tilt lock on the chair broke after a year or so of continuous use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

