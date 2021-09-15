Don’t have a desk? These 10 products can make working from your couch just as comfortable

If your couch is your home office, you need these 10 products

Working from home doesn’t require a fully dedicated home office. If you don’t have the room for a desk or don’t work at home enough to justify the expense of getting one, consider getting a few more-affordable accessories that make working from your couch a breeze. From office supplies to comfortable essentials, here is what you need to work from home and love doing it. For more ideas, check out BestReviews’ comprehensive lap desk reviews.

Lap desk

Top lap desk

Sofia + Sam Multitasking Memory Foam Lap Desk

What you need to know: This is an 18.5-by-14-inch lap desk with a carrying handle, bonus eating tray and memory foam base.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to hold on the couch, and the memory foam makes sure it is comfortable for long periods. There is a place to put your tablet, a smartphone slot and wrist rest, plus the unit comes with a USB light to keep your workspace lit well.

What you should consider: Two AA batteries are required for the USB light and do not come included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lap desk for the money

Mavo Craft Folding Lap Desk

What you need to know: This is a 17.91-by-13.11-inch plastic folding desk with a convenient inner storage compartment.

What you’ll love: The storage compartment makes organizing pens, papers and other supplies easy. The plastic is durable and made to hold up well over time, plus the legs fold down so the entire unit stores away easily.

What you should consider: The desk legs make how you sit while holding the desk limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rolling desk

Top rolling desk

SIDUCAL Portable Desk With Wheels

What you need to know: Available in two sizes and two colors, this adjustable tray table slides around on wheels for easy movement.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and functional if you need extra table space. The height can be adjusted based on your needs and isn’t hard to assemble. Plus, it stores away easily when you’re not using it.

What you should consider: The wheels are of cheaper quality than the rest of the table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rolling desk for the money

Seville Classics Height Adjustable Sitting Mobile Laptop Desk

What you need to know: This one comes in several designs and eight different surface color finishes.

What you’ll love: The height adjusts to anywhere between 20.5 inches and 33 inches, and it provides extra surface space if your primary lap desk is on the small side. It rolls away on wheels for easy storage.

What you should consider: The steel frame is not as durable as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Wireless headphones

Top wireless headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: These wireless over-the-ear headphones have numerous settings and are voice compatible with Alexa.

What you’ll love: The noise-canceling function is excellent, and the design is quite comfortable. They are lightweight and the overall sound quality is excellent.

What you should consider: The firmware that updates through the Bose app can cause problems with usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless headphones for the money

Occiam Bluetooth Headphones

What you need to know: These wireless earbuds are Bluetooth compatible and connect easily to your phone.

What you’ll love: These cancel out unwanted noise and have excellent sound quality thanks to four-mic noise reduction. They last up to eight hours fully charged and are even waterproof.

What you should consider: The fit isn’t as comfortable as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Headset

Top headset

Willful Trucker Bluetooth Headset

What you need to know: This wireless headset has noise-canceling capabilities and is great if you prefer all the benefits of a headset instead of headphones while you work.

What you’ll love: This headset is lightweight and comfortable at a reasonable price. There’s an easy-to-use mute feature, and it won’t hurt your ears if you end up wearing it all day long.

What you should consider: The microphone bar is a little stiff and hard to move while you’re wearing the headset.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top headset for the money

Logitech H390 Wired Headset

What you need to know: This wired over-the-ear headset is affordable, easy to use and has noise-canceling capabilities for convenient use.

What you’ll love: The set is padded and fits comfortably over the head and ears. It’s got inline volume and mute options. Plus, it’s USB compatible and works with both Windows and Mac.

What you should consider: It’s not wireless, and the plastic frame is not of the best quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Back support

Top back support

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

What you need to know: Available in gray or black, this 16-by-16-inch memory foam lumbar pillow can be used anywhere and is great for home use or travel.

What you’ll love: The hyper foam is extra dense and can provide comfort and pain relief for extended periods. The cover is removable and washable, plus there is an adjustable strap on the back that fits comfortably over chairs or suitcase handles if you want to bring it on the go.

What you should consider: It’s not very breathable in warm weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back support for the money

LOVEHOME Lumbar Support Pillow

What you need to know: This square 12.6-by-13.4-inch memory foam pillow is excellent for lower back-pain relief and comes in seven different colors.

What you’ll love: The memory foam is very effective, and the cushion fits comfortably just about anywhere, from in the car to at a desk or on the couch. The cover is breathable, removable and washable.

What you should consider: Some users wish it was a little firmer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Foot support

Top foot support

ComfiLife Adjustable Memory Foam Foot Rest

What you need to know: This memory foam footrest is adjustable and provides lower back and hip support.

What you’ll love: The footrest is very comfortable and is excellent for circulation, plus the adjustable height means you can angle it just the way you want. The high-density memory foam molds to your feet, the nonslip bottom prevents it from sliding around and the removable cover is machine washable.

What you should consider: It’s a bit on the bulky side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot support for the money

LS LANGSHUN Ergonomic Foot Rest

What you need to know: This memory foam footrest is convenient for most heights and helps with lumbar and knee pain.

What you’ll love: The memory foam is soft yet firm and the anti-slip beads on the bottom prevent it from sliding around on the floor. It holds up well. The cover is removable and machine washable.

What you should consider: Some users wish it was a little taller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Coffee warmer

Top coffee warmer

COSORI Mug Warmer

What you need to know: This temperature-controlled LCD-screen mug warmer keeps coffee, tea, hot chocolate or any beverage you desire adequately heated.

What you’ll love: The temperature is customizable and the surface is pressure-activated. It remembers the last temperature you used so you don’t have to reset it with every use, and it automatically shuts off after eight hours for safety.

What you should consider: It won’t stay hot once you take the mug off, which means you have to reheat with each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee warmer for the money

VOBAGA Imitation Wood Grain Coffee Cup Warmer

What you need to know: This stylish imitation wood-grain electric mug warmer is compact and works for various beverages.

What you’ll love: There are three temperature settings and an automatic shut-off function for safety. It’s easy to clean as well as waterproof, heat resistant and fire resistant.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work on double-layer insulated cups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blue-light glasses

Top blue-light glasses

Baxter Blue Carter Blue-Light Glasses (Maple Tortoise)

What you need to know: These high-quality blue-light glasses protect your eyes during long hours looking at a computer screen.

What you’ll love: These are stylish and well-built with anti-reflective and super-hydrophobic coating for the best visual experience. They eliminate glare, filter blue light and come in a convenient hard-shell case with a cleaning cloth.

What you should consider: They are a little pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Baxter Blue

Top blue-light glasses for the money

ANYLUV Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

What you need to know: These non-polarized stylish blue-light glasses come in various colors and designs at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: They filter blue light and are resistant to scratching. They are lightweight, comfortable and eco-friendly.

What you should consider: The lenses reflect light a little too much, which might not be desirable during video conferences.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Aromatherapy diffuser

Top aromatherapy diffuser

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

What you need to know: This is an ultrasonic 9-inch-tall aromatherapy diffuser available in five timeless colors.

What you’ll love: The diffuser uses high-quality porcelain and ultrasonic technology that preserve oil integrity over time. There are two time settings and an automatic shut-off feature.

What you should consider: It doesn’t hold up as well over time as it should, given the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top aromatherapy diffuser for the money

VIVITEST Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

What you need to know: Available in two sizes, this attractive white ceramic ultrasonic oil diffuser doubles as a humidifier.

What you’ll love: It’s durable, easy to use and easy to clean. It has four timer settings, is very quiet and can turn off automatically. Some users even consider it more reliable than more expensive competitors.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it can leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Exercise peddler

Top exercise peddler

DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser With Adjustable Leg

What you need to know: This mini bike peddler makes getting in some movement and exercise while you work from the couch simple and practical.

What you’ll love: There’s magnetic resistance for a smooth pedaling experience and five different functions for speed and distance. It’s easy to use, plus you can track your activity.

What you should consider: Make sure to read the instructional manual thoroughly to maximize what you get out of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top exercise peddler for the money

Himaly Mini Exercise Bike

You need to know: This mini exercise bike is affordable and easy to use while working.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable multi-level resistance for optimal use, plus it doesn’t take up too much space. The LCD screen can count calories and distance as well as track time.

What you should consider: The “non-slip” feature of the base is essentially useless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.