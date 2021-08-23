Best outdoor sectional set

Outdoor sectional sets come in various finishes to match the visual elements in your outdoor space. Select a wicker or deep brown patio set to accentuate trees and shrubs. Bright red cushions are a popular choice for complementing foliage in all seasons.

Which outdoor sectional set is best?

Outdoor sectional sets are essential for taking your outdoor space from an attractive, plain area to a highly functional outdoor oasis. Designed for use on decks and patios, outdoor sectional sets come in a variety of modern, aesthetically pleasing styles and orientations, from petite two-person lounge sets to grand sets ideal for use in large outdoor spaces.

Learn about the key features of outdoor sectional sets to ensure you purchase the best set for your space. The Rochford Wicker/Rattan 7-Person Seating Group with Cushions is a great choice for people who want a sizable sectional with comfortable seating and an attractive appearance.

What to know before you buy an outdoor sectional set

Size

Outdoor sectionals range in size to accommodate anywhere from two to seven people.

A basic five-piece sectional set, for example, will typically feature two corner chairs, an armless chair, an ottoman and a glass-top coffee table, which will seat three people comfortably.

A ten-piece sectional set will include two corner sofas, four armless chairs, two ottomans and two end tables to fit six or more people comfortably.

Shape

Outdoor sectionals are similar to indoor sectionals in that they feature various configurations and options for shapes and seating arrangements. You can find outdoor sectionals in U-shape, L-shape and chaise orientations, among others.

Feet

Feet will keep your outdoor sectional set from collecting dirt, mud or sand on its base. If it doesn’t feature feet, you’ll end up having to hose it down more often.

If you prefer that your sectional not sit flush with the ground, select an outdoor sectional set that features feet. The feet will raise the sectional off the ground to keep it from collecting dirt.

What to look for in a quality outdoor sectional set

Durability

While it may be tempting to save by purchasing the cheapest possible resin patio furniture set, spending more for higher quality, more durable pieces will ensure that your sectional set doesn’t quickly damage or deteriorate. Always opt for pieces that are water and UV-resistant.

Fitted cover

Some sets come with a basic fitted cover, which will keep your sectional safe from the elements to protect your financial investment.

Comfortable cushions

Since you’re purchasing a sectional for lounging and relaxation, comfortable cushions are a high-priority feature of a good outdoor sectional set. However, if you purchase a sectional set with an attractive, durable wicker frame but aren’t satisfied with the included cushions, you can always swap them out for another set.

Glass

If you seek the attractive, chic look of glass tabletop furniture, opt for any of the many outdoor sectional sets that feature coffee tables with tempered glass. Glass is easier to clean than wood, and you’ll be able to wipe pollen, dirt and debris from its surface easily.

Clips

Clips are used to attach the components of your sectional set to each other to avoid shifting and sliding. If your patio set doesn’t include clips, you can purchase them separately.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor sectional set

Outdoor sectionals range in price based on size and quality. For a basic sectional designed to fit a few people, expect to spend at least $400. For $400-$1,000, you can purchase six- to nine-piece sets. High-quality, wicker and teak wood sets can typically be purchased for $1,000-$3,000.

Outdoor sectional FAQ

Q. How can I keep my sectional pieces from shifting around?

A. Many outdoor sectional set customers struggle with how to get their furniture to stay put, especially if they live somewhere with a lot of wind. Some sectional sets feature clips, which can be used to attach your sectional pieces together. If your set doesn’t include clips, you can purchase them separately.

Q. How do I know what size outdoor sectional to select for my space?

A. Outdoor sectionals can be reconfigured to fit nicely in even a snug patio space. However, to avoid a sectional set that looks too large or small, measure the length and width of the area you intend to use for your sectional. Then, compare these dimensions with the manufacturer’s listed dimensions for the sectional you’re considering.

What’s the best outdoor sectional set to buy?

Top outdoor sectional set

Rochford Wicker/Rattan 7-Person Seating Group with Cushions

What you need to know: An attractive and large sectional that looks beachy and light. Perfect for a vacation patio or as an addition to your year-round backyard for premium relaxation and hosting.

What you’ll love: A stylish, flexible design great for use on your own or when hosting guests. Washable cushion covers. Features a durable, weather-resistant wicker frame and a planked top on the storage coffee table.

What you should consider: There are some reports of this sectional not being heavy enough to remain stationary and requiring zip ties to avoid shifting.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top outdoor sectional set for the money

Wade Logan Fincham Wicker/Rattan 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions

What you need to know: An inviting budget wicker outdoor sectional cozy enough for a group to relax on.

What you’ll love: An attractive sectional at a competitive price. Water-resistant wicker frame.

What you should consider: Some customers reported dissatisfaction with the thickness, firmness and quality of the cushions.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Devoko 5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

What you need to know: For customers seeking a smaller sectional at a low cost, this durable and comfortable set delivers.

What you’ll love: An attractive, modern sectional set that fits in small places. Ideal for small households. Features a moveable design that can be rearranged into various orientations.

What you should consider: Some customers didn’t find the cushions thick enough and recommended replacing them with other cushions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

