Best cheap office furniture

If your office furniture squeaks or wobbles, it’s time to tighten components. However, it’s a good idea to take the furniture apart and reassemble it to achieve a better, more secure fit with screws and bolts.

Which cheap office furniture is best?

Sprawling executive desks and elegant bookcases are expensive, and fortunately, they’re far from the only options for office furniture. There are several budget-friendly alternatives, from filing cabinets to compact computer desks, to suit your professional needs.

Cheap office furniture refers to affordable pieces that fit your budget. They’re often made with less expensive materials, such as engineered wood, to keep prices as low as possible. While they may lack the craftsmanship of expensive office furniture, these pieces are usually durable enough to last through several years of use.

What to know about cheap office furniture

Benefits

Many professionals decide to buy cheap office furniture simply because it’s affordable. It’s especially popular among work-from-home professionals and new business owners, many of whom often design their offices on limited budgets.

In the past several years, the aesthetics of cheap office furniture have improved tremendously. These days, affordable office furniture is attractive, and many pieces, such as the popular Willa Arlo Interiors Dayne Desk, draw inspiration from more expensive furniture.

Cheap office furniture may ship more quickly than high-end furniture. For one, many of them require assembly, and as a result, they ship in condensed boxes that are easily delivered. More expensive furniture, on the other hand, may arrive in one piece and require scheduled delivery.

Drawbacks

Cheap office furniture typically lacks the durability seen in finely crafted pieces. Because they’re made with cheaper materials, like engineered wood, they’re less resilient to everyday wear and tear. As a result, it’s common for these pieces to chip, scuff or scratch.

Cheap office furniture, including some bookcases and desks, may have lower weight capacities than high-quality wood or metal pieces. Unfortunately, this means your storage options may be limited with cheaper pieces.

Sometimes, you won’t get your money’s worth with cheap office furniture. Besides having limited lifespans, few of these pieces come with manufacturer warranties. In the event the furniture is defective, your only recourse is to simply replace it.

Features of cheap office furniture

Materials

Cheap office furniture is usually made of metal, engineered wood, MDF or plastic. There are some pieces made with real wood, but more often than not, it’s only limited to tabletops or legs.

Metal office furniture is durable and simple, not to mention it’s well-received for its contemporary aesthetic. However, these pieces tend to have sharp corners and edges.

Engineered wood and MDF are made with a combination of wood materials or residuals. While they often look like real wood, some of this furniture may lack durability and curb appeal.

Many types of cheap office furniture are made with plastic parts, including tabletops or shelves. It’s durable and affordable, but many people feel it detracts from a piece’s overall aesthetic.

Finish

It’s common for office furniture to come in more than one finish, such as this Coavas Folding Office Desk. Pieces like these are easy to coordinate with existing office decor. However, some buyers note that the finishes aren’t always well-represented in product images. In some cases, the color appears much different in person and may not match existing furniture as intended.

Assembly

Most cheap office furniture requires assembly. Fortunately, most pieces ship with all the components and some of the tools required, like nuts, bolts and Allen keys. Some consumers, however, recommend upgrading components to better-quality items because of durability concerns.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap office furniture

For the most part, cheap office furniture is priced at $250 and below. There is a wide variety of chairs, bookcases, tables and desks found within this range. However, you’ll find far fewer options for guest seating, coffee tables and large filing cabinets.

Best cheap office furniture in 2021

Classic computer chair

AmazonBasics Low-Back Computer Chair is a budget-friendly option with a few premium comfort features. In addition to a breathable mesh back panel, it has a contoured seat with two inches of plush padding.

Standard bookcase

Wade Logan Standard Bookcase, available in four finishes, blends in well with most office decor. The four-tier design is made with some sustainably sourced materials and is easy to assemble.

L-shaped desk

Soges Large L-Shaped Computer Desk has plenty of room for computers, devices, monitors and more. It’s built on a high-stability metal frame that eliminates wobbling, even when heavier objects are placed on it.

Metal filing cabinet

Devaise Mobile Filing Cabinet is a space-savvy option when it comes to storing all your important papers. Despite its small footprint, its drawers hold letter, legal and A4 size hanging file folders. It’s also durable enough to hold a business printer.

Ergonomic chair

BestOffice High-Back Gaming Chair offers ergonomic support for long, busy workdays. It has adjustable neck and lumbar cushions, as well as a high-density rebound seat. It’s upholstered in premium polyurethane material.

Side table

Vasagle Round Side Table is cheap enough to buy in pairs or fours to place around seating in your office. The antique-inspired design has black steel hars and a distressed tabletop. The durable design is suitable to hold heavier lamps as well.

Compact computer desk

Cubicubi Computer Desk is a compact option that doesn’t skip out on storage. The industrial-style design features a black matte metal frame with a sleek melamine tabletop for a modern, minimalist look.

Utility cart

Dotted Line Black Dawson Utility Cart, a three-tier design, keeps stationary and other office essentials organized. A low-profile design, the cart is a popular supplementary piece in many offices. Its sturdy steel frame supports up to 30 pounds.

Printer stand

Mistana Lynn Printer Stand holds printers and similar devices, and it can also be used as a makeshift bookshelf or plant stand. It arrives unfinished, so users can paint or stain it to match existing decor.

Coffee table

Mercury Row Gascon Coffee Table is a timeless design with a clean, structured silhouette that complements most offices. There’s plenty of room for food, devices and paperwork, and it’s available in rustic brown and walnut.

Loveseat

Latitude Run Whistler Linen Armless Loveseat is ideal for offices in need of occasional seating. A neutral design available in three bold colors, it adds a touch of personality to a room and coordinates well with vibrant wall art.

Drafting table

SD Studio Designs Drafting Table, a folding design, has an adjustable desk with six angles up to 35 degrees. It has a tempered glass top equipped with sideline storage to hold writing and drawing instruments.

Cube bookcase

ClosetMaid White Storage Cube offers flexible storage options, with or without fabric drawers. The easy-to-assemble design is suitable as a bookshelf, supply center or shoe storage area.

