If your budget conference room table is going to be placed on carpet and you don’t want the carpet to be damaged, purchase some kind of carpet protector.

Which budget conference room table is best?

The conference room table is generally the first thing a client or your team sees when they enter the conference room, making it one of the most important elements to get right. Many conference room tables can cost thousands of dollars however, making it hard for smaller businesses to have the impact they want.

The best budget conference room table is the Bush Business Furniture Boat Shaped Conference Table with Wood Base in Harvest Cherry. It not only looks elegant, it also has plenty of function thanks to its two grommets.

What to know before you buy a budget conference room table

Shape

Like regular tables, many conference room tables come in a basic rectangular shape. They’re the easiest to sit around, usually the most affordable and typically come in more options including material, design and size.

Oval-shaped tables have the straight sides of a rectangular conference room table, but have curved ends. They’re a popular pick for conference rooms, thanks to their sleeker look, which helps to set them apart from just any old tables.

Boat-shaped tables have the curved ends of an oval table, but their sides are wider, just like a boat. They’re excellent choices for businesses that require a lot of roundtable discussion, as it’s much easier to see everyone at the table clearly.

Capacity

When purchasing a budget conference room table, the most important question to ask yourself is how many people you need to be able to meet with at once, then purchase a table that will comfortably hold one or two more. The smallest tables typically hold four to six people comfortably, with some of the larger options seating eight comfortably. Any tables larger than this will usually no longer be “budget.”

Room size

Consider the size of your conference room. Too large a table can lead to difficulty moving and discomfort among your staff and clients while too small a table will likely lead to your business looking low in quality or cheap.

What to look for in a quality budget conference room table

Material

Conference room tables can be made from one of many materials, although budget conference room tables typically are made using some kind of fiberboard or plastic, with the occasional laminated surface. You can learn more about conference room table materials at the link provided.

Ease of assembly

Budget conference room tables typically keep costs down by shipping you the pieces of the table which you then need to build yourself. Many also offer expert installation for an added fee if you don’t have the tools, knowledge or desire to build it on your own.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget conference room table

Most budget conference room tables typically run $250-$500, a far cry from the thousands of dollars a standard conference room table can run. There are cheaper options available, but their quality is generally suspect.

Budget conference room table FAQ

What is a grommet and when do you need one in a budget conference room table?

A. A grommet essentially is a hole in your table with a special covering that opens and closes to allow cables to be run through the center without being unsightly. They aren’t always necessary, depending on your business and needs, but if you need to have a conference phone or two set up or if those gathering around your budget conference room table have laptops or other electronics, then it’s better to make sure your table offers this feature.

How do you clean a laminated budget conference room tabletop?

A. Most laminated budget conference room tabletops are easy to clean with just a quick wipe with a cloth. If any food or liquid wasn’t cleaned right away and left a stain, you can use a solution of warm water and mild dish soap or a laminate-safe desk and table cleaner.

What’s the best budget conference room table to buy?

Top budget conference room table

Bush Business Furniture Boat Shaped Conference Table With Wood Base in Harvest Cherry

What you need to know: This is a straightforward and strong option for any small business needs.

What you’ll love: This is large enough to comfortably fit six or squeeze in eight and comes in three additional color options, as well as two alternate sizes. Two grommets in the tabletop make it easy to plug in a conference phone.

What you should consider: This budget conference room table does require assembly and if you’d prefer purchasing expert assembly, it’ll cost you almost $150.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top budget conference room table for the money

Lorell Essentials Conference Table, Walnut Laminate

What you need to know: If you only rarely require the use of a conference room table, then this small. low-cost option is a great fit.

What you’ll love: This table is available in three colors and while it does require assembly, many consumers noted how easy it is to build and that it uses metal pieces for additional support and increased durability.

What you should consider: While the limited size of this table does leave room for four to sit around it, there won’t be much space for laptops or papers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flash Furniture Oval Conference Table in Rustic Gray

What you need to know: This is another good budget conference room table option for those who don’t require much use out of it.

What you’ll love: This table has adjustable floor glides and a modesty panel for increased stability, as well as a laminated top to give it an attractive sheen; it can sit four comfortably.

What you should consider: Several consumers noted that this budget table arrived with minor to severe damage, with returns sometimes being difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.